Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albemarle, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Wake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Granville, northern Wake, southern Durham and west central Franklin Counties through 900 PM EDT At 802 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Butner, or near Creedmoor, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Creedmoor, Wake Forest, Butner, Franklinton, RDU International, Morrisville and Rolesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO