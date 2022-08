Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN

AURORA COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO