A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.

| Check out more lists and rankings from across Tennessee →

According to the Census Bureau, rural land encompasses any land that isn’t an urban area. To be considered an urban area, a place has to have a densely settled core of census tracts or blocks and count at least 2,500 people, at least 1,500 of whom must be residents of non-institutional buildings. Areas with 50,000 people or more are considered urbanized areas, while areas with between 2,500 and 50,000 people are considered urban clusters.

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Monroe County

– Rural area: 98.2% (624 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.8% (11 square miles)

– Total land area: 636 square miles

— #6 largest county in state, #1,502 nationwide

– Population density: 73.0 people / square mile (46,413 residents)

— #49 lowest density county in state, #2,013 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#49. White County

– Rural area: 98.3% (370 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.7% (7 square miles)

– Total land area: 377 square miles

— #60 largest county in state, #2,614 nationwide

– Population density: 71.9 people / square mile (27,087 residents)

— #47 lowest density county in state, #2,002 nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lincoln County

– Rural area: 98.3% (561 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.7% (10 square miles)

– Total land area: 570 square miles

— #20 largest county in state, #1,776 nationwide

– Population density: 59.9 people / square mile (34,158 residents)

— #41 lowest density county in state, #1,850 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Sequatchie County

– Rural area: 98.4% (261 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.7% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 266 square miles

— #81 largest county in state, #2,872 nationwide

– Population density: 56.2 people / square mile (14,936 residents)

— #35 lowest density county in state, #1,796 nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Chester County

– Rural area: 98.4% (281 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.6% (5 square miles)

– Total land area: 286 square miles

— #76 largest county in state, #2,831 nationwide

– Population density: 60.4 people / square mile (17,260 residents)

— #42 lowest density county in state, #1,852 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Weakley County

– Rural area: 98.5% (571 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.6% (9 square miles)

– Total land area: 580 square miles

— #17 largest county in state, #1,699 nationwide

– Population density: 57.5 people / square mile (33,377 residents)

— #38 lowest density county in state, #1,814 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Crockett County

– Rural area: 98.5% (261 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.5% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 266 square miles

— #83 largest county in state, #2,874 nationwide

– Population density: 53.9 people / square mile (14,310 residents)

— #31 lowest density county in state, #1,753 nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lawrence County

– Rural area: 98.5% (608 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.5% (9 square miles)

– Total land area: 617 square miles

— #9 largest county in state, #1,569 nationwide

– Population density: 70.9 people / square mile (43,780 residents)

— #46 lowest density county in state, #1,989 nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Obion County

– Rural area: 98.6% (537 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.4% (8 square miles)

– Total land area: 545 square miles

— #26 largest county in state, #1,914 nationwide

– Population density: 55.7 people / square mile (30,343 residents)

— #34 lowest density county in state, #1,787 nationwide

Ballinindasierra // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hardin County

– Rural area: 98.7% (570 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.3% (8 square miles)

– Total land area: 577 square miles

— #18 largest county in state, #1,712 nationwide

– Population density: 44.5 people / square mile (25,665 residents)

— #24 lowest density county in state, #1,561 nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lewis County

– Rural area: 98.7% (278 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.3% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 282 square miles

— #77 largest county in state, #2,841 nationwide

– Population density: 43.0 people / square mile (12,131 residents)

— #22 lowest density county in state, #1,538 nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Macon County

– Rural area: 98.7% (303 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.3% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 307 square miles

— #72 largest county in state, #2,793 nationwide

– Population density: 78.8 people / square mile (24,208 residents)

— #52 lowest density county in state, #2,085 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Marion County

– Rural area: 98.8% (492 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.2% (6 square miles)

– Total land area: 498 square miles

— #39 largest county in state, #2,091 nationwide

– Population density: 57.5 people / square mile (28,639 residents)

— #37 lowest density county in state, #1,813 nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Fayette County

– Rural area: 98.8% (696 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.2% (8 square miles)

– Total land area: 705 square miles

— #3 largest county in state, #1,314 nationwide

– Population density: 57.6 people / square mile (40,612 residents)

— #39 lowest density county in state, #1,815 nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Henderson County

– Rural area: 98.8% (514 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.2% (6 square miles)

– Total land area: 520 square miles

— #34 largest county in state, #2,004 nationwide

– Population density: 53.8 people / square mile (27,956 residents)

— #30 lowest density county in state, #1,748 nationwide

Canva

#35. Haywood County

– Rural area: 98.9% (527 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.1% (6 square miles)

– Total land area: 533 square miles

— #29 largest county in state, #1,956 nationwide

– Population density: 32.6 people / square mile (17,391 residents)

— #8 lowest density county in state, #1,286 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Scott County

– Rural area: 98.9% (527 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.1% (6 square miles)

– Total land area: 532 square miles

— #30 largest county in state, #1,960 nationwide

– Population density: 41.4 people / square mile (22,020 residents)

— #21 lowest density county in state, #1,506 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#33. DeKalb County

– Rural area: 99.0% (301 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.1% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 304 square miles

— #73 largest county in state, #2,802 nationwide

– Population density: 66.1 people / square mile (20,104 residents)

— #45 lowest density county in state, #1,927 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Benton County

– Rural area: 99.0% (390 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.0% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 394 square miles

— #59 largest county in state, #2,554 nationwide

– Population density: 40.9 people / square mile (16,133 residents)

— #18 lowest density county in state, #1,494 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Johnson County

– Rural area: 99.0% (296 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.0% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 298 square miles

— #75 largest county in state, #2,809 nationwide

– Population density: 59.5 people / square mile (17,755 residents)

— #40 lowest density county in state, #1,841 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Smith County

– Rural area: 99.1% (311 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.9% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 314 square miles

— #70 largest county in state, #2,776 nationwide

– Population density: 63.4 people / square mile (19,926 residents)

— #44 lowest density county in state, #1,892 nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Giles County

– Rural area: 99.1% (606 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.9% (5 square miles)

– Total land area: 611 square miles

— #12 largest county in state, #1,585 nationwide

– Population density: 48.1 people / square mile (29,403 residents)

— #27 lowest density county in state, #1,658 nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#28. McNairy County

– Rural area: 99.2% (558 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (5 square miles)

– Total land area: 563 square miles

— #21 largest county in state, #1,837 nationwide

– Population density: 45.9 people / square mile (25,814 residents)

— #25 lowest density county in state, #1,600 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Overton County

– Rural area: 99.2% (430 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 433 square miles

— #51 largest county in state, #2,343 nationwide

– Population density: 51.1 people / square mile (22,171 residents)

— #29 lowest density county in state, #1,711 nationwide

RealElectrical // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hardeman County

– Rural area: 99.3% (663 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (5 square miles)

– Total land area: 668 square miles

— #5 largest county in state, #1,408 nationwide

– Population density: 37.8 people / square mile (25,247 residents)

— #14 lowest density county in state, #1,416 nationwide

Christina Blust // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Humphreys County

– Rural area: 99.3% (527 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.7% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 531 square miles

— #31 largest county in state, #1,973 nationwide

– Population density: 34.9 people / square mile (18,528 residents)

— #9 lowest density county in state, #1,341 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Carroll County

– Rural area: 99.4% (596 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 599 square miles

— #14 largest county in state, #1,628 nationwide

– Population density: 46.5 people / square mile (27,841 residents)

— #26 lowest density county in state, #1,617 nationwide

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Cannon County

– Rural area: 99.5% (264 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (1 square miles)

– Total land area: 266 square miles

— #82 largest county in state, #2,873 nationwide

– Population density: 54.1 people / square mile (14,374 residents)

— #32 lowest density county in state, #1,757 nationwide

Daniel Hartwig from San Mateo, CA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Moore County

– Rural area: 100.0% (129 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 129 square miles

— #94 largest county in state, #3,074 nationwide

– Population density: 49.5 people / square mile (6,396 residents)

— #28 lowest density county in state, #1,682 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Morgan County

– Rural area: 100.0% (522 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 522 square miles

— #33 largest county in state, #1,999 nationwide

– Population density: 41.2 people / square mile (21,538 residents)

— #20 lowest density county in state, #1,504 nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Trousdale County

– Rural area: 100.0% (114 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 114 square miles

— #95 largest county in state, #3,079 nationwide

– Population density: 95.5 people / square mile (10,910 residents)

— #61 lowest density county in state, #2,223 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Union County

– Rural area: 100.0% (224 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 224 square miles

— #86 largest county in state, #2,962 nationwide

– Population density: 88.0 people / square mile (19,678 residents)

— #57 lowest density county in state, #2,161 nationwide

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Grainger County

– Rural area: 100.0% (281 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 281 square miles

— #78 largest county in state, #2,846 nationwide

– Population density: 82.9 people / square mile (23,268 residents)

— #56 lowest density county in state, #2,121 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Meigs County

– Rural area: 100.0% (195 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 195 square miles

— #89 largest county in state, #3,005 nationwide

– Population density: 62.7 people / square mile (12,237 residents)

— #43 lowest density county in state, #1,880 nationwide

Flickr user chiacomo // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lake County

– Rural area: 100.0% (166 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 166 square miles

— #91 largest county in state, #3,044 nationwide

– Population density: 43.9 people / square mile (7,273 residents)

— #23 lowest density county in state, #1,552 nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Houston County

– Rural area: 100.0% (200 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 200 square miles

— #88 largest county in state, #2,994 nationwide

– Population density: 40.9 people / square mile (8,201 residents)

— #19 lowest density county in state, #1,495 nationwide

Canva

#14. Hickman County

– Rural area: 100.0% (612 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 612 square miles

— #11 largest county in state, #1,581 nationwide

– Population density: 40.8 people / square mile (25,017 residents)

— #17 lowest density county in state, #1,492 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Polk County

– Rural area: 100.0% (435 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 435 square miles

— #48 largest county in state, #2,332 nationwide

– Population density: 38.7 people / square mile (16,807 residents)

— #16 lowest density county in state, #1,443 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jackson County

– Rural area: 100.0% (308 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 308 square miles

— #71 largest county in state, #2,791 nationwide

– Population density: 38.2 people / square mile (11,767 residents)

— #15 lowest density county in state, #1,429 nationwide

Canva

#11. Grundy County

– Rural area: 100.0% (361 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 361 square miles

— #63 largest county in state, #2,651 nationwide

– Population density: 37.1 people / square mile (13,371 residents)

— #13 lowest density county in state, #1,402 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Fentress County

– Rural area: 100.0% (499 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 499 square miles

— #38 largest county in state, #2,090 nationwide

– Population density: 36.9 people / square mile (18,405 residents)

— #12 lowest density county in state, #1,395 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bledsoe County

– Rural area: 100.0% (406 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 406 square miles

— #57 largest county in state, #2,492 nationwide

– Population density: 36.8 people / square mile (14,961 residents)

— #11 lowest density county in state, #1,393 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Decatur County

– Rural area: 100.0% (334 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 334 square miles

— #66 largest county in state, #2,729 nationwide

– Population density: 34.9 people / square mile (11,663 residents)

— #10 lowest density county in state, #1,342 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clay County

– Rural area: 100.0% (237 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 237 square miles

— #84 largest county in state, #2,935 nationwide

– Population density: 32.3 people / square mile (7,640 residents)

— #7 lowest density county in state, #1,280 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pickett County

– Rural area: 100.0% (163 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 163 square miles

— #92 largest county in state, #3,046 nationwide

– Population density: 31.1 people / square mile (5,068 residents)

— #6 lowest density county in state, #1,241 nationwide

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hancock County

– Rural area: 100.0% (222 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 222 square miles

— #87 largest county in state, #2,965 nationwide

– Population density: 29.5 people / square mile (6,568 residents)

— #5 lowest density county in state, #1,199 nationwide

Geobeedude // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Stewart County

– Rural area: 100.0% (459 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 459 square miles

— #46 largest county in state, #2,230 nationwide

– Population density: 29.5 people / square mile (13,553 residents)

— #4 lowest density county in state, #1,197 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wayne County

– Rural area: 100.0% (734 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 734 square miles

— #2 largest county in state, #1,206 nationwide

– Population density: 22.7 people / square mile (16,638 residents)

— #3 lowest density county in state, #988 nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Van Buren County

– Rural area: 100.0% (273 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 273 square miles

— #80 largest county in state, #2,859 nationwide

– Population density: 21.3 people / square mile (5,813 residents)

— #2 lowest density county in state, #933 nationwide

Canva

#1. Perry County

– Rural area: 100.0% (415 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 415 square miles

— #55 largest county in state, #2,440 nationwide

– Population density: 19.3 people / square mile (8,020 residents)

— #1 lowest density county in state, #864 nationwide

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.