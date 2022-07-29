www.tncontentexchange.com
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia restaurant Hoss’s Market transitions to new ownership
After nearly 20 years of running Hoss's Market, owners Trish Koetting and Jim "Hoss" Koetting decided to sell the Columbia restaurant in June. The couple established themselves as a significant part of the Columbia community, serving meals with locally sourced ingredients and catering for various events across town. The Koettings...
Jeff City’s ‘Last Flight’ brew coming to Columbia
First-cousins Mark and Jared Cowley got to know each other even better sharing an office at the family business in Jefferson City. They’d realized for some time that sooner-or-later they would have to find new jobs. After many hours of conversation and planning, they decided take Jared’s love and talent for brewing beer and combine it with Mark’s business experience and acumen. The result was Last Flight Brewing Company which opened in March of 2021 in Jefferson City.
72nd Cole County Fair ride and food locations pass inspetion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Friday and Saturday are the last days of the Cole County Fair, which offers food, music, and an impressive amount of rides and attractions. All nineteen rides have passed safety inspections, and the health department approved the three locations offering food. The fair is in its 72nd year and remains a celebrated tradition The post 72nd Cole County Fair ride and food locations pass inspetion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A spokesperson for MFA Oil Company said it resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations and sales of unleaded fuel resumed. Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after a fuel mix-up caused Break Time to partially shut down seven locations. An investigation revealed fuel The post Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Photos: Missouri Tigers hold first football practice
The Missouri Tigers held their first football practice on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex in Columbia, MO. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MyHouse nightclub relaunches in Columbia after two-year absence
The MyHouse nightclub in downtown Columbia is scheduled to reopen later this month after being closed the past two years. Owner Dan Rader said he is rebranding the club at 119 S. Seventh St. near the MU campus to appeal to a wider audience. “MyHouse, first and foremost, has been...
BTC Bank announces the purchase of Merchants and Farmers Bank
BTC Bank announces it has signed an agreement to purchase Merchants and Farmers Bank with locations in Salisbury, Fayette, Columbia, and Hardin, Missouri. The terms of the purchase provide for BTC Bank to acquire substantially all of the assets and deposits associated with Merchants and Farmers Bank. “We are excited...
Como Smoke & Fire barbecue restaurant to open second location
A popular barbecue restaurant in north Columbia plans to open a second location on the city’s south side. Como Smoke & Fire, which has operated at 4200 Paris Road for about eight years, will open its second restaurant at the former site of Buckingham Smokehouse, which closed earlier this year.
Diamond Kings face off with Knob Noster Crusaders for final Show-Me State baseball game
The Diamond Kings played against the Knob Noster Crusaders on Sunday at Thomas E. Atkins Jr. Memorial Park in Columbia. This was the last game of baseball in the 2022 Show-Me State Games. The game started at 12:30 and ended with the Diamond Kings winning 12-4.
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
University of Missouri announces plan to restart demolition plan of radioactive building
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri announced it will restart a demolition plan for Pickard Hall, a building that held radioactive chemistry experiments in the early 20th century. MU held a public meeting Thursday with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, where they discussed a new plan to demolish the...
Missouri teacher recruiting, retention committee meeting kicks off
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - With the beginning of the school year only weeks away in some parts of Missouri, there are many K-12 public school teaching positions that still need to be filled. A report from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education shows of the over 71,000 full-time teaching...
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County prosecutors seeking cell phone records in Columbia KinderCare threat case
We learned new details on Friday afternoon about the strategy of Boone County prosecutors in a high-profile Columbia case involving a bomb threat. 26-year-old Alexzander Scott Green of St. Joseph allegedly threatened to bomb the KinderCare on Ash in mid-May. He’s charged with making a terrorist threat and with harassment and is jailed without bond.
Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot increases Mid-Missouri lottery ticket sales
COLUMBIA — Anticipation was building Friday with a Mega Millions jackpot of more than a billion dollars up for grabs. Friday’s prize marked only the third time the jackpot has crossed that threshold in the game’s two-decade history. The odds of picking Friday’s payout were slim. Most...
Columbia man gets 90 days in the county jail for drive-by shooting
The last of three men arrested for a drive-by shooting in Columbia is sentenced. Courtney Brown, Jr., of Columbia, pleaded down to one count of fourth-degree assault last week. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail but given credit for time served. In exchange for his plea, two additional charges were dropped.
Missouri Times endorsement: Senator Mike Bernskoetter is tough enough to stand up to radicals for real Missourians
The Missouri Times has a pretty standing policy against endorsements. It’s our job to tell you what the people you elect do, not what to think about it. However, we are making an exception in the state senate seat that is home to our offices in Jefferson City. State...
Smart Decision: What to know before heading to the polls Tuesday for Missouri's primary election
MISSOURI - The Missouri primary election is almost here, and Missouri voters may still be wondering how to cast their vote and what's on their ballot. Before heading out to the polls, there are a few deadlines voters should keep their eye on. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6...
Jefferson City woman pleads guilty to helping man escape area following murder
A Jefferson City woman accused of helping a Boone County murder suspect escape the area is sentenced. It was last week when Sarah Beth Malki, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of hindering prosecution. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge stems from Malki helping Robin Morales-Sanchez...
Large mid-Missouri factory searching for workers today
A large employer in Callaway County wants to hire at least 20 new production technicians, and they’re holding a career fair at their Fulton plant today (Wednesday). Pittsburgh-based HarbisonWalker is the largest supplier of refractory products and services in North America: they’re conducting job screenings and on-site interviews until 6 pm at their plant on West St. Eunice street in Fulton. Job applicants should bring a copy of their resume.
