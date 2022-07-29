Whiskey Myers Break Down Walls with Their New Album ‘Tornillo’

outsider.com
Related
Whiskey Myers Are Right At Home As The New Kings Of Southern Rock On New Album, ‘Tornillo’
The boys of Whiskey Myers are this decades kings of Southern rock, and nobody else can touch them right now. Their 6th studio album Tornillo is out everywhere today, almost three years after they released their self-titled record in 2019, which was the first one they self-produced and a strong addition to their incredible catalog of music.
Whiskey Myers Had ‘No Clue’ What They Were Getting Into When They Appeared on ‘Yellowstone’
These days, just about everyone who listens to country music or Southern rock or watches Yellowstone knows who Whiskey Myers is. Appearing in the first season of the hit show gave them a huge boost. After the exposure that playing the soundtrack for a slow dance between Beth and Rip gave them, they blew up. Now, just about everybody is counting the minutes until their new album Tornillo drops tomorrow.
Win A Whiskey Riff x Ronnie Dunn ‘100 Proof Neon’ Prize Pack Featuring A Signed Guitar, The New Album, & More
In celebration of the new Ronnie Dunn album, 100 Proof Neon, we’re teaming up with Ronnie himself to giveaway a Whiskey Riff 100 Proof Neon prize pack, featuring some top notch gear from us here at Whiskey Riff Shop, as well as some autographed gear from Ronnie Dunn himself.
Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”
Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure
Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter On Johnny Cash’s Lawn To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.”. Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens.
Kacey Musgraves Brings”Grandpa” Willie Nelson Out for “On the Road Again” Duet
Midway through her set at the Palomino Festival on July 9, Kacey Musgraves welcomed Willie Nelson on stage for a special performance of his 1980 classic “On the Road Again.”. Musgraves’ own grandfather was in the audience from Texas and the singer noted that it was a full-circle moment,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
On This Day: Merle Haggard ‘Drags’ Clint Eastwood to the Top of the Country Chart With ‘Bar Room Buddies’ in 1980
Merle Haggard “dragged” Clint Eastwood to the top of the country chart with “Bar Room Buddies” on July 26, 1980. Or did Clint drag Merle? Stick around, buddy. Let’s uncork this tune. Country music has had its fair share of unlikely duos score hits. Lawrence...
How a Tom Petty reject gave Don Henley the ultimate song of lost innocence
"I've just written the best song I've written in ten years" - from an unwanted demo came Boys Of Summer, a song that aches with nostalgia and innocence
Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Collapses On Stage During Concert
D-Roc of the Ying Yang Twins reportedly collapsed and had to be carried off the… The post Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Collapses On Stage During Concert appeared first on Outsider.
Eric Church Recalls The Incredible Story Of How Merle Haggard Barely Remembered Recording “Pancho And Lefty” With Willie Nelson
Merle and Willie… what a pair. The duo released their iconic song, “Pancho and Lefty,” as the title track to their collaborative album Pancho & Lefty in 1983. It became a classic country hit and reached #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles chart that year. It was originally a song written and recorded by Townes Van Zandt for his 1972 album The Late Great Townes Van Zandt, and then later by Emmylou Harris in 1976. But recently, Eric […] The post Eric Church Recalls The Incredible Story Of How Merle Haggard Barely Remembered Recording “Pancho And Lefty” With Willie Nelson first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
Why Ethan Hawke Is Stoked on Lamb of God’s New Album Art
Ethan Hawke got excited about Lamb of God's artwork for Omens — the metal band's ninth studio album out this fall — when he appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday (July 27). The actor said it reminded him of Moon Knight, the Marvel miniseries in...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Has a Busy Fall Coming Up
Over the weekend, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby revealed in her latest social media post that she has a pretty busy fall schedule coming up. While recapping her summer at home, the “American Pickers” cast member declared, “It feels like I just got back home (and I did), but just like that I’m hitting the road again! The next few months will be that for me. Home, gone, home, gone.”
Chris Stapleton to Headline ATLive: Full List of Performers Includes Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and More
Chris Stapleton is ready for another huge stadium performance. ATLive returns to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium… The post Chris Stapleton to Headline ATLive: Full List of Performers Includes Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and More appeared first on Outsider.
Tyler Childers, Sierra Hull & More to Pay Tribute to John Anderson on Grand Ole Opry
The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the influence and music of the incomparable John Anderson on August 6. A number of artists will take the stage with John during the showcase, including Dan Auerbach and Tyler Childers, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Sierra Hull, Elizabeth Cook, and more. The celebration will take place one day after the August 5 release of John’s new album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson.
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Outsider.com
523K+
Followers
56K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0