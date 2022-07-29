ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Whiskey Myers Break Down Walls with Their New Album ‘Tornillo’

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Whiskey Myers Had ‘No Clue’ What They Were Getting Into When They Appeared on ‘Yellowstone’

These days, just about everyone who listens to country music or Southern rock or watches Yellowstone knows who Whiskey Myers is. Appearing in the first season of the hit show gave them a huge boost. After the exposure that playing the soundtrack for a slow dance between Beth and Rip gave them, they blew up. Now, just about everybody is counting the minutes until their new album Tornillo drops tomorrow.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”

Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Music#Gospel#Sextet#Southern#Wm
Rolling Stone

These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
VISUAL ART
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure

Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Recalls The Incredible Story Of How Merle Haggard Barely Remembered Recording “Pancho And Lefty” With Willie Nelson

Merle and Willie… what a pair. The duo released their iconic song, “Pancho and Lefty,” as the title track to their collaborative album Pancho & Lefty in 1983. It became a classic country hit and reached #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles chart that year. It was originally a song written and recorded by Townes Van Zandt for his 1972 album The Late Great Townes Van Zandt, and then later by Emmylou Harris in 1976. But recently, Eric […] The post Eric Church Recalls The Incredible Story Of How Merle Haggard Barely Remembered Recording “Pancho And Lefty” With Willie Nelson first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Has a Busy Fall Coming Up

Over the weekend, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby revealed in her latest social media post that she has a pretty busy fall schedule coming up. While recapping her summer at home, the “American Pickers” cast member declared, “It feels like I just got back home (and I did), but just like that I’m hitting the road again! The next few months will be that for me. Home, gone, home, gone.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tyler Childers, Sierra Hull & More to Pay Tribute to John Anderson on Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the influence and music of the incomparable John Anderson on August 6. A number of artists will take the stage with John during the showcase, including Dan Auerbach and Tyler Childers, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Sierra Hull, Elizabeth Cook, and more. The celebration will take place one day after the August 5 release of John’s new album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

523K+
Followers
56K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy