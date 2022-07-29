WATCH: Troopers Stop Stolen Car With PIT Maneuver on I-95

www.nbcmiami.com
NBC Miami
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car on Palmetto Expressway: FHP
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County early Monday. The pedestrian was fatally struck around 5:15 a.m.in the northbound lanes of the expressway near Flagler Street, Florida Highway Patrol officials said. Footage showed multiple FHP troopers at the scene, where...
NBC Miami
Fatal Crash Closes NB Lanes of Palmetto Expressway: FHP
A fatal early morning crash Monday closed all northbound lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash took place before 5:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway before Flagler Street. At one point, as many as four lanes were blocked. FHP did not confirm how...
Click10.com
FHP: Man hit by car, flies off I-95 overpass in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was thrown off an Interstate 95 overpass in northwest Miami-Dade Saturday afternoon following a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say he was either riding a motorcycle or ATV on the shoulder when a driver struck him. The force of the...
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody after allegedly slamming into NW Miami-Dade home, fleeing
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a driver into custody after, a witness said, he plowed into a home in Northwest Miami-Dade, backed up and fled the scene, leaving the property in shambles. According to an area resident, the motorist came speeding down a road, and when he...
WSVN-TV
Woman suffers head injury in personal watercraft crash in Haulover Inlet
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, officials said, she suffered a head injury in a personal watercraft crash in Haulover Inlet. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash, just...
Click10.com
FHP: 1 dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrians on side of I-95
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for several hours Sunday morning because of a hit-and-run crash that turned fatal. It happened around 3 a.m. near the exit for Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Highway Patrol troopers began allowing some traffic to get by later in...
NBC Miami
No Injuries Reported After Car Crashes Into Pembroke Pines Home
Police are investigating what led a car to crash into a Pembroke Pines home Sunday night. Pembroke Pines Police tweeted a photo of the incident, which they said took place near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and 5th Street. Police said both the driver of the car involved and...
NBC Miami
Multiple Investigations in SW Miami-Dade After String of Shootings
Police are investigating two shootings that happened within two miles of each other early Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday. These two shootings happened about three minutes driving distance from each other, with one of them taking place near Southwest 113th...
NBC Miami
Motorcyclist Injured After Crashing into Large Truck in Davie: Davie Police
The Davie Police Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred at the 19600 block of Griffin Road, according to Davie Police. Officers said a motorcyclist struck a large truck and was transported to a local area hospital with a serious injury. The roadways...
Click10.com
6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
Click10.com
He lost his legs and his son after stopping to help another driver
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Carlos Hunter believes there’s a reason that he survived a tragic accident. “Two people died, my son and the other guy, but I’m still here,” said Hunter. Hunter was driving home with his 11-year-old son Carlos Jr. early in the morning on...
WSVN-TV
1 dead after jumping from ambulance on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in an incident along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading to lane closures. According to investigators, an individual who had been Baker Acted was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in a private ambulance on Saturday morning when the person had an altercation with caretakers on the ambulance.
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in His Car in Lauderhill
Lauderhill police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday, that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his car. Lauderhill patrol units responded to the 2700 block of NW 56th avenue after receiving 911 calls of a shooting, police said. Upon arriving on the scene police found a man...
NBC Miami
Sunny Isles Beach Police Officer's Actions Caught on Camera in Heartwarming Moment
A Sunny Isles Beach police officer‘s kind actions during a fatal crash were caught on camera when a fellow officer noticed him helping a woman and captured the heartwarming moment. “It was a pretty hectic day,” said Officer Máximo Fanjul. A fatal car accident shut down all...
NBC Miami
Sanitation Truck Driver Struck by BSO Deputy in Pompano Beach
A man driving a sanitation truck was struck by a Broward Sheriff's Office vehicle early Friday in Pompano Beach. Chopper footage showed several Broward Sheriff's Office vehicles at the scene in the 1100 block of Ocean Drive after the crash took place just after 5:30 a.m. “A driver of a...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 69-year-old man missing from NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 69-year-old man who went missing from Northwest Miami-Dade and has been described as endangered. Investigators said Bobby Caldwell was last seen leaving his residence, located along the 10600 block of Northwest 17th Avenue, on...
WSVN-TV
Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
WSVN-TV
1 dead after crash in SW Miami-Dade; NB lanes of Turnpike near Kendall Dr. closed
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Southwest Miami-Dade is going to affect traffic on the Florida Turnpike. The northbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Kendall Drive exit had to be shut down Saturday morning, after a deadly crash. According to authorities, one person has died in result...
NBC Miami
Police Union Requests Fired BSO Deputy Get His Job Back
Cellphone video that went viral showed Christopher Krickovich and Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg LaCerra trying to subdue and arrest 15-year-old DeLucca Rolle in 2019. A six-member Broward County jury found Christopher Krickovich not guilty after about three hours of deliberations and now a letter to Broward the International Union of Police Associations is requesting to get his job back, a letter to Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said.
NBC Miami
Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Hallandale Beach
The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Hallandale Beach handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. Her family has not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle school in Miramar in...
