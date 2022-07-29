ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: Troopers Stop Stolen Car With PIT Maneuver on I-95

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 2 days ago
NBC Miami

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car on Palmetto Expressway: FHP

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County early Monday. The pedestrian was fatally struck around 5:15 a.m.in the northbound lanes of the expressway near Flagler Street, Florida Highway Patrol officials said. Footage showed multiple FHP troopers at the scene, where...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Fatal Crash Closes NB Lanes of Palmetto Expressway: FHP

A fatal early morning crash Monday closed all northbound lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash took place before 5:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway before Flagler Street. At one point, as many as four lanes were blocked. FHP did not confirm how...
NBC Miami

Motorcyclist Injured After Crashing into Large Truck in Davie: Davie Police

The Davie Police Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred at the 19600 block of Griffin Road, according to Davie Police. Officers said a motorcyclist struck a large truck and was transported to a local area hospital with a serious injury. The roadways...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead after jumping from ambulance on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in an incident along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading to lane closures. According to investigators, an individual who had been Baker Acted was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in a private ambulance on Saturday morning when the person had an altercation with caretakers on the ambulance.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in His Car in Lauderhill

Lauderhill police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday, that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his car. Lauderhill patrol units responded to the 2700 block of NW 56th avenue after receiving 911 calls of a shooting, police said. Upon arriving on the scene police found a man...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Sanitation Truck Driver Struck by BSO Deputy in Pompano Beach

A man driving a sanitation truck was struck by a Broward Sheriff's Office vehicle early Friday in Pompano Beach. Chopper footage showed several Broward Sheriff's Office vehicles at the scene in the 1100 block of Ocean Drive after the crash took place just after 5:30 a.m. “A driver of a...
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 69-year-old man missing from NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 69-year-old man who went missing from Northwest Miami-Dade and has been described as endangered. Investigators said Bobby Caldwell was last seen leaving his residence, located along the 10600 block of Northwest 17th Avenue, on...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Police Union Requests Fired BSO Deputy Get His Job Back

Cellphone video that went viral showed Christopher Krickovich and Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg LaCerra trying to subdue and arrest 15-year-old DeLucca Rolle in 2019. A six-member Broward County jury found Christopher Krickovich not guilty after about three hours of deliberations and now a letter to Broward the International Union of Police Associations is requesting to get his job back, a letter to Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

