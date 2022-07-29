Student accused of attacking Las Vegas teacher found competent to face charges

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have yet to release the names of a man and woman who were fatally shot in a central Las Vegas apartment complex. Metro Police say the shooting late Friday stemmed from an apparent confrontation at the complex. Officers arrived at the scene around 10:15 p.m. and found the two victims dead from gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives believe the victims were inside the apartment when two unidentified men knocked on the door. Police say it’s believed the woman answered the door and an argument ensued between her and the suspects before shots were fired. The victims will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO