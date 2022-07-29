Student accused of attacking Las Vegas teacher found competent to face charges

www.fox5vegas.com
Arrest made in Summerlin attempted murder case
A man wanted for robbing and attempting to shoot a Summerlin homeowner was arrested on Arizona over the weekend in Arizona. Armondo Dangerfield is awaiting extradition back to Nevada to face a number of charges, including attempted murder.
I-TEAM: Woman convicted of murder claims she was sex-trafficked, brainwashed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman convicted of murder is asking for her conviction to be thrown out. Alisha Burns has filed an appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court. Burns claims she committed the murder while she was a sex trafficking victim. In an interview with the 8 News Now...
Caught on video: Norco store owner blasts armed robber with shotgun; 3 arrested
A would-be robber was critically injured after being shot by a store owner in Norco early Sunday in a dramatic incident that was captured on surveillance video.
Las Vegas man accused of stabbing wife more than 30 times
A 60-year-old man was booked into jail in Las Vegas after police say he stabbed his wife more than 30 times when she asked for a divorce.
Man arrested for stabbing his wife nearly 30 times
A Las Vegas man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed his wife around 30 times when she asked him for a divorce, according to police.
Police: 13-year-old arrested for setting multiple fires at Nellis Air Force Base
A 13-year-old female is suspected of setting multiple fires at Nellis Air Force Base over the weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.
Las Vegas police say suspect arrested in connection with attack on elderly man at Summerlin home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack on an elderly man at his Summerlin home. According to police, Armondo Dangerfield, 28, is accused in the attempted murder that occurred last month at a home in Sun City Summerlin.
Man, woman fatally shot in Vegas apartment; shooter at large
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have yet to release the names of a man and woman who were fatally shot in a central Las Vegas apartment complex. Metro Police say the shooting late Friday stemmed from an apparent confrontation at the complex. Officers arrived at the scene around 10:15 p.m. and found the two victims dead from gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives believe the victims were inside the apartment when two unidentified men knocked on the door. Police say it’s believed the woman answered the door and an argument ensued between her and the suspects before shots were fired. The victims will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
CCFD and North Las Vegas police save woman in swift water rescue Thursday night
Las Vegas police say suspect arrested in connection with attack on elderly man at Summerlin home.
Las Vegas police looking for driver in alleged deadly hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a driver in an alleged deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday night. LVMPD said the crash happened July 30 around 9:40 p.m. at W. Charleston Boulevard west of Essex Drive. According to police, a male pedestrian was walking northbound across Charleston outside a marked crosswalk when a dark colored sedan hit the pedestrian.
Las Vegas police investigate critical injury crash near Washington, Pecos
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was critically injured after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 5:24 a.m. Aug. 2 on Washington Avenue west of Pecos Road. According to LVMPD, one occupant was injured in a single-vehicle crash.
Missing 16-year-old’s bike found behind dumpster in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local family is pleading for the public’s help as they search for a missing teenager. Chase Williamson, 16, was last seen on Friday, and his mother said she’s looking for any information that could help bring him home. “We just need information,” said...
Man Arrested After Leaving Husky Puppy Locked In Hot Car With Mouth Taped Shut
It’s a miracle that a 3-month-old husky puppy is alive. The puppy was discovered inside a hot vehicle with his mouth taped shut while the outside temperature in Las Vegas was a sweltering 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius). Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call from hotel security...
Some CCSD families prepare for earlier start time due to bus driver shortage, experts share a warnin
Some CCSD families prepare for earlier start time due to bus driver shortage, experts share a warnin
Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew
Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief
Victim in Las Vegas ride-share attack still seeks answers as suspect receives sentence
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victoria Partridge is still recovering from the attack she endured last month while driving her ride-share. A group of passengers threw a drink at her while she dropped them off from their Uber ride on June 19. They then assaulted her, stole her tip jar and cell phone, and damaged her car.
UPDATE: Two fatally shot in northwest valley, Metro says
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call where two people were shot near the 1900 block of Simmons Street on Friday night.
Two dead in apartment shooting after physical altercation on Cindysue Street
On Friday night at approximately 10:13 p.m., the LVMPD received a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Cindysue Street.
REPORT: Las Vegas-area family escapes through window during standoff, convicted felon arrested
A North Las Vegas man with a lengthy criminal record is facing several charges after a standoff with police that started with a violent family confrontation, according to an arrest report.
