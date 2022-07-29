Police: Suspect took motorcycle chaps, bags, tried to charge for their return

www.ourquadcities.com
Related
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect injures 3 officers while trying to escape
A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he injured three police officers Saturday when he was taken into custody. Quivadas Gaines faces a felony charge of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, along with three serious misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.
KBUR
Police make arrest in Burlington shots fired case
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced an arrest in connection with a shots fired incident. On Friday, July 29th, at about 2:04 PM officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of S. Leebrick street for a suspicious person on the premises. Upon arrival, officers came...
ourquadcities.com
Jury: 19-year-old guilty of shooting, stabbing 16-year-old
A 19-year-old Davenport man convicted by a jury for the slaying of a 16-year-old is set for sentencing in Scott County Court. In a jury trial that began Monday, Malachi Vanderpool was found guilty of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, court records say. A...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in custody after Friday shooting wounds one
A 56-year-old Davenport man is in custody after a shooting near the intersection of Brady and 17th streets Friday night. Dwayne Laws faces charges felony charges of going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; and two aggravated misdemeanor counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect recorded men in public washroom
A 51-year-old Davenport suspect who police say recorded men in a public restroom faces charges of invasion of privacy. Phillip Ruprecht faces aggravated misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy, court records say. He was arrested on a warrant then released on bond. Ruprecht “did admit, post-Miranda, that he knowingly video...
KCJJ
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
Suspect in 2017 deadly shooting pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, first-degree robbery
Davenport, IOWA – According to the court documents, the 25-year-old defendant pleaded guilty on Friday. His name is Darryl Merritt and he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery. The fatal shooting occurred on March 5, 2017. It happened at the Brady Street Stadium parking lot. Davenport Police...
KCJJ
OWI suspect arrested after allegedly commenting on attractiveness of IC Police officers
A drunk driving suspect was arrested late Friday night after Iowa City Police say she made comments about being physically attracted to officers. Police say 31-year-old Mildred Henderson of Crosspark Avenue pulled her 2011 Chevy Camaro up to officers who were walking near the corner of Washington and Clinton Streets just after 11:45pm and commented on their attractiveness. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked Henderson to step outside. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and provided breath alcohol levels of .119% and .121%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspects used sword, gun during drug-deal fight early Friday
Two Rock Island suspects face charges after police say a fight that involved a sword and a gun broke out during at drug deal on Brady Street, Davenport. Denis Arslanovic, 34, faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and going armed with intent. Clayton Price, 21, faces a felony charge...
977wmoi.com
Local Law Enforcement Continue to Battle Street Drug Concerns
Combating drugs is not only a nationwide problem. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards says local law enforcement are battling underground methamphetamine:. “It’s a national problem and it’s a big one. People that use meth they don’t think straight. They end up somewhat animated, fight or flight syndrome starts kicking in high and they involve themselves in things they wouldn’t normally do, but when you become a chronic user, you kind of fall off the cliff. Then you are going to end up right back with us frequently. It is just not uncommon to be involved in an arrest situation and find it on somebody’s person and we don’t like that.”
ourquadcities.com
Officers: Bettendorf mother of 2- and 5-year-old sold crack, marijuana
A 35-year-old Bettendorf mother of two little children faces felony charges after officers say they found her with drugs that were within reach of her kids. Brittiany Perkins faces two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, court records say. Shortly...
Suspect arrested on grooming charges
A Kewanee man has been arrested on charges of grooming after a child enticement investigation. On July 22, the Kewanee Police Department Investigations Division concluded a child enticement investigation, leading to the arrest of Dalton A. Solomon, age 22. Detectives learned that Solomon was using an Xbox account to communicate with a 14-year-old female. Detectives […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Police: Bookkeeper embezzled $10,000-plus from Famous Dave’s
A 45-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after police say she altered her pay amount at the restaurant where she managed the payroll. Tania Rocha was arrested Thursday on a warrant for first-degree theft, a Class C felony, Scott County Court records say. On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Davenport Police...
2 more shootings overnight in Rock Island; 2 men seriously injured
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Just days after the Rock Island Police Department held a news conference to address the recent uptick in gun violence within the city, two more shootings occurred early Saturday morning, July 30 and left two men with serious injuries. During the news conference on Tuesday,...
WQAD
Dozens rally to end gun violence outside Davenport Police Station
Dozens, including families of victims, gathered outside of the police station Saturday. This was the third year of the rally.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island police chief’s call for guns off the streets not easy to do
We’re back with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. One of the problems the police chief indicated Tuesday is that stolen guns are being used in crimes, and that it is a priority to get guns off the streets. “(We’ll) continue to let people know: Lock your cars up. Believe...
Motorcycle loses control, lands in ditch, ejects driver on East Stagecoach Trail
APPLE RIVER, Ill. — After losing control of his vehicle, a motorcyclist crashed into a ditch Sunday, July 31 along East Stagecoach Trail in rural Apple River, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist, 57-year-old Scott Sigler of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was traveling westbound on Stagecoach Trail....
ourquadcities.com
Police investigate 2 gunshot incidents early Saturday
Rock Island Police continue to investigate two early-Saturday incidents in which men were wounded by gunfire. Shortly before 1 a.m., Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street for a report of gunfire, a news release says. When officers arrived they found evidence of gunfire but no victims or witnesses.
KCJJ
Coralville fast food employee accused of stealing approximately $1,000 from register
A Coralville fast food employee faces charges that she stole an estimated $1,000 from the business. 42-year-old Nedra Doyle of Coral Court was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 3:15 Thursday afternoon. Coralville Police say Doyle stole an estimated $1,000 from the register at Hardee’s while she was working between January 29th and July 27th of this year. Doyle allegedly told investigators she would proceed with a refund, then keep the money for herself.
KCJJ
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
Comments / 6