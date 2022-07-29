ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau ‘Aren’t Sure’ Why the Cops Were Called Amid ‘Domestic Disturbance’ Reports

By Cynthia Robinson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PytaY_0gxzl1H400
Courtesy of Shanna Moakler; Inset Courtesy of Matthew Rondeau/Instagram

False alarm? After the police were called on Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau over a “domestic disturbance,” the couple are maintaining that “everything is great” between them.

Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau's Relationship Timeline

Read article

“They aren’t sure why cops were called — it was uncalled for,” a source close to Moakler, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, July 29, following the initial report from TMZ on Thursday, July 28. “The police left because absolutely nothing was happening. Shanna and Matthew want to be left alone so they can live their lives in peace and move past this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeavI_0gxzl1H400
Courtesy of Matthew Rondeau/Instagram

The incident took place on Thursday after one of Moakler’s daughters called 911 to report a “domestic disturbance,” TMZ reported, claiming that Rondeau, 29, was yelling at her mom. (Moakler shares 16-year-old daughter Alabama and 18-year-old son Landon with ex-husband Travis Barker . She is also mom of 23-year-old daughter Atiana , whom she shares with ex Oscar de la Hoya .)

Shanna Moakler’s Dating History: From Dennis Quaid to Travis Barker

Read article

However, after arriving on the scene and not seeing any signs of an altercation, police believed the call was “a bad game of telephone,” TMZ reported, noting that neither of Moakler’s daughters were present.

Though Thursday’s incident may have been a misunderstanding, it is not Rondeau’s first run-in with the law — or the first time the Meet the Barkers alum’s children have been concerned for their mother’s safety. In February, the chef was taken into custody after he was arrested for felony domestic violence following an altercation with the former Playboy model.

“They were celebrating the Celebrity Big Brother finale and got into a fight later on in the night, which is when things escalated,” an insider told Us at the time. “She left their home to give him space and came back in the morning, which is when they got into another fight.”

The source continued: “They’ve gotten into fights before in the past. This one just got out of control . They definitely have a toxic relationship and go through this toxic cycle of breaking up and getting back together. Friends think she deserves better.”

Shanna Moakler's Ups and Downs With Her and Travis Barker's 2 Children

Read article

Shortly after news broke about Rondeau's arrest, Moakler's daughter assured fans that her mother was OK. “Just texted my mom,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I’m not sure what happened on her live I’m in contact with her and she is OK. That man needs serious help!”

In May, the former pageant star hinted via her Instagram Stories that she and her former beau were back together following his February arrest. She later clarified to Us , however, that they were not “officially” reunited.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Shanna Moakler and Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau’s Relationship Timeline

Closing the door on romance? Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau have had fair share of ups and downs since they started dating in 2020. After Moakler's ex-husband Travis Barker's romance with Kourtney Kardashian made headlines, the former Playboy model opened up about her own love life. "I'm with my boyfriend, Matthew. I'm super happy. We're […]
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Cops at Shanna Moakler's House After 911 'Domestic Disturbance' Call

Shanna Moakler and her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau got a visit from cops Thursday afternoon, after someone called 911 to report a "domestic disturbance." LAPD sources tell TMZ, Moakler's daughter called 911 to say a disturbance was going on and her mom's boyfriend was yelling at her. Cops rushed to Shanna's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Sniffs Kourtney Kardashian’s Feet As She Lays On Top Of Him: Photo

‘Kravis’ is at it again! The newlyweds packed on more PDA in a July 26 photo taken by Kourtney Kardashian and shared on Travis Barker‘s Instagram Stories. Kourtney, 43, stretched her feet out in Travis’ face as the 46-year-old drummer sniffed his wife’s toes. Travis sweetly wrapped his tattoo-filled arms around Kourtney’s legs and stared right into the camera.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

Son is ordered to hand over his dad's ashes to childhood nanny after she became his stepmum and revealed the pair had been having an affair for years

A man will have to hand over his father's ashes to his former nanny-turned-stepmother after losing a Supreme Court fight to keep them. The man's father died from Covid-19 related complications in October last year and was cremated after a funeral in November. While the man kept his father's ashes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Nipsey Hussle's killer is found guilty of murder: Eric Holder, 32, accused rapper of spreading rumors that he was a snitch before he gunned him down in 2019

Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, has been convicted for the murder of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle on Wednesday. Holder was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in the 2019 shooting of Hussle, 33, outside the singer's Los Angeles clothing store. Meeting for less than an hour on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s mother releases video claiming to show her brain-damaged son is trying to breathe

Archie Battersbee’s mother has released a video claiming her son is trying to breathe after a court ruled that doctors can stop providing life-saving treatment for him.Archie, 12, was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage at home.Footage, circulated by the Christian Legal Centre on behalf of Archie’s family, shows a ventilator beeping.Ms Dance has said that the footage shows Archie is able to breathe independently.Lawyers for the family want the video to be submitted as ‘new evidence’ to appeal against the ruling.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Oscar De La Hoya
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Dennis Quaid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Domestic Disturbance#Inset Courtesy#Tmz#Misu
The US Sun

Teen Mom Amber Portwood’s son, 4, tested positive for THC at birth & nanny cam caught her smoking pot amid custody loss

TEEN Mom Amber Portwood's now four-year-old son James tested positive for THC at birth and the MTV star was caught smoking pot on her nanny cam. In the judgment obtained exclusively by The Sun, the judge noted certain factors that were brought to light during the course of the custody case that weighed into her decision to award Andrew Glennon, 38, full custody of James.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

178K+
Followers
20K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy