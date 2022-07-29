West Nile Virus identified in person in New Hanover County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education is seeking a new superintendent after Dr. Steven Hill announced his retirement earlier in July. Any applicants must have or be qualified to hold a superintendent license in North Carolina, and prior experience or a doctoral degree is preferred but not required. Additionally, the individual chosen will be required to live in Pender County and should be prepared to take office in the fall.

