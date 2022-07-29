West Nile Virus identified in person in New Hanover County

www.wect.com
whqr.org
New Hanover County: Covid-19 community level ‘narrowly holds’ at medium
According to New Hanover County, the latest weekly snapshot of Covid data from the CDC shows the following increases that bring the county’s level closer to the upper range of the ‘medium’ community level. Those increases are:. County case rate of 296.4 per 100,000 people — up...
WITN
Family and crews continue search for missing swimmer along coast
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are still searching for a missing swimmer on the north end of North Topsail Beach. WITN has been contacted by the swimmer’s family and identified as a 24-year-old man visiting Onslow County for the first time from the Dallas Fort Worth area. The man’s father has asked us not share the man’s name, as they have not yet contacted all relatives.
WECT
Bird conservation effort takes flight at Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Every summer, thousands of tourists flock to Southeastern North Carolina — some by land and some by air. But few arrive as early as the colony of black skimmers that travels hundreds of miles to land on the southern end of Wrightsville Beach every March.
WECT
No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
WITN
Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
WECT
Wilmington City Council to consider installing traffic signals at intersections on S. 3rd St, Ann St and Orange St
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday, August 2, to appropriate funds totaling in $2,430,400 to install two traffic signals and pedestrian signs at the intersections of South 3rd Street on both Orange Street and Ann Street. NCDOT Division Traffic...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pacon teams up with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Shallotte
Shallotte, NC (WWAY)– A national company which has a local location in Brunswick County teamed up with Habitat for Humanity over the weekend to give back to the community. Pacon worked with Habitat For Humanity on Saturday to build a home in Shallotte for people in need. Pacon is...
WECT
Leland man sentenced to 25 years for fentanyl and heroin charges in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - 44-year-old Benne Lee James of Leland was sentenced on Friday, July 29, to 25 years in prison for several drug possession and dealing charges. James was found guilty on February 17 for possession and distribution of one kilogram or more of heroin, forty grams or more of fentanyl, and an unspecified quantity of cocaine, as well as five counts of distributing heroin and fentanyl.
WECT
US Cellular restores 911 services after outage
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County dispatch representative says that 911 services are once again available for US Cellular users in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties as of this morning, July 29. On July 28, US Cellular reported a complete 911 outage in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover...
WECT
Pender County Schools seeks candidates for new superintendent
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education is seeking a new superintendent after Dr. Steven Hill announced his retirement earlier in July. Any applicants must have or be qualified to hold a superintendent license in North Carolina, and prior experience or a doctoral degree is preferred but not required. Additionally, the individual chosen will be required to live in Pender County and should be prepared to take office in the fall.
nrcolumbus.com
Multi-use development process clears planning board as developers eye county for housing
Anticipating several thousand new homes being built mainly along the Brunswick and Horry (S.C.) border areas in the next several years, Columbus County’s planning board recommended approval of the planned development zoning ordinance process during a Tuesday meeting. “I think this right here is one of the most important...
foxwilmington.com
Emergency room doctor notes rise in heat-related hospital visits, admissions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As southeastern North Carolina feels the rising temperatures of the country’s latest heat wave, doctors are noticing a rise in hospital visits for heat-related illnesses. Dr. Ryan Jordanhazy is the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. He says...
foxwilmington.com
Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Brunswick County house
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Fire crews in Brunswick County responded to a fire at an abandoned house located near Blackwell A.M.E. Zion Church at around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Per fire crews on the scene, nobody was injured by the fire, and the fire has been extinguished as of 5 a.m. We don’t have any word yet on what caused the fire.
WECT
Wilmington City Council to vote on resolution authorizing WPD officers to enforce liquor law violations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington City Council will vote on a resolution at their meeting on Tuesday, August 2, that could help the New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) with the enforcement of liquor law violations in the Central Business District. The proposal would have the City of...
'That was a dinosaur.' Brunswick County neighborhood runs into issues saying see you later to lurking alligator
Running across an alligator is nothing new in the South, especially for those who live near a body of water. But how do you get rid of one? Some Brunswick County neighbors said they've had trouble saying, "See you later." Carol Wollery has lived in her Brunswick County home for...
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
WECT
Wilmington City Council to vote on amendment to short-term rental registration ordinance in accordance with state regulations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is discussing an ordinance at their meeting on August 2 that would amend the short-term lodging regulations in the City of Wilmington that went into effect on December 1 of 2021. The amendment follows various appeals over the past three years to...
WECT
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of North 2nd and Princess Streets Saturday around 1:18 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Officers found a man on the...
WECT
Privilege or part of the plan? Why would State Bar agree to lift arrest order?
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When a judge agreed to an order for arrest for New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman, many people following the story assumed she would be arrested and spend weekends in jail. So it came as a surprise to many when her attorney sent WECT a...
foxwilmington.com
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In the weeks leading up to the trip, Angie Olson-Boseman said she and her wife were looking forward to the vacation as a family: Angie, Julia, and each of their children, both from previous marriages. But Julia Olson-Boseman’s troubles with the NC State Bar had been a sore spot. Julia had been accused of lying about and mismanaging client funds.
