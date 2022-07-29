ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

West Nile Virus identified in person in New Hanover County

By Mara McJilton
WECT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wect.com

Comments / 1

Related
whqr.org

New Hanover County: Covid-19 community level ‘narrowly holds’ at medium

According to New Hanover County, the latest weekly snapshot of Covid data from the CDC shows the following increases that bring the county’s level closer to the upper range of the ‘medium’ community level. Those increases are:. County case rate of 296.4 per 100,000 people — up...
WITN

Family and crews continue search for missing swimmer along coast

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are still searching for a missing swimmer on the north end of North Topsail Beach. WITN has been contacted by the swimmer’s family and identified as a 24-year-old man visiting Onslow County for the first time from the Dallas Fort Worth area. The man’s father has asked us not share the man’s name, as they have not yet contacted all relatives.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Government
County
New Hanover County, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Health
WITN

Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pacon teams up with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Shallotte

Shallotte, NC (WWAY)– A national company which has a local location in Brunswick County teamed up with Habitat for Humanity over the weekend to give back to the community. Pacon worked with Habitat For Humanity on Saturday to build a home in Shallotte for people in need. Pacon is...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

Leland man sentenced to 25 years for fentanyl and heroin charges in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - 44-year-old Benne Lee James of Leland was sentenced on Friday, July 29, to 25 years in prison for several drug possession and dealing charges. James was found guilty on February 17 for possession and distribution of one kilogram or more of heroin, forty grams or more of fentanyl, and an unspecified quantity of cocaine, as well as five counts of distributing heroin and fentanyl.
LELAND, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Nile#Mosquito Control#Pesticides#Diseases#General Health
WECT

US Cellular restores 911 services after outage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County dispatch representative says that 911 services are once again available for US Cellular users in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties as of this morning, July 29. On July 28, US Cellular reported a complete 911 outage in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover...
WECT

Pender County Schools seeks candidates for new superintendent

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education is seeking a new superintendent after Dr. Steven Hill announced his retirement earlier in July. Any applicants must have or be qualified to hold a superintendent license in North Carolina, and prior experience or a doctoral degree is preferred but not required. Additionally, the individual chosen will be required to live in Pender County and should be prepared to take office in the fall.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Multi-use development process clears planning board as developers eye county for housing

Anticipating several thousand new homes being built mainly along the Brunswick and Horry (S.C.) border areas in the next several years, Columbus County’s planning board recommended approval of the planned development zoning ordinance process during a Tuesday meeting. “I think this right here is one of the most important...
foxwilmington.com

Emergency room doctor notes rise in heat-related hospital visits, admissions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As southeastern North Carolina feels the rising temperatures of the country’s latest heat wave, doctors are noticing a rise in hospital visits for heat-related illnesses. Dr. Ryan Jordanhazy is the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. He says...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Public Health
foxwilmington.com

Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Brunswick County house

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Fire crews in Brunswick County responded to a fire at an abandoned house located near Blackwell A.M.E. Zion Church at around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Per fire crews on the scene, nobody was injured by the fire, and the fire has been extinguished as of 5 a.m. We don’t have any word yet on what caused the fire.
WNCT

Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WECT

One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of North 2nd and Princess Streets Saturday around 1:18 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Officers found a man on the...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In the weeks leading up to the trip, Angie Olson-Boseman said she and her wife were looking forward to the vacation as a family: Angie, Julia, and each of their children, both from previous marriages. But Julia Olson-Boseman’s troubles with the NC State Bar had been a sore spot. Julia had been accused of lying about and mismanaging client funds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy