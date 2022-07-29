www.shelbycountyreporter.com
Related
Shelby Reporter
Superior Grill closes after 27 years
NORTH SHELBY – A popular Tex-Mex restaurant on U.S. 280 in Shelby County has closed its doors after nearly three decades in business. Superior Grill closed on Sunday, July 31, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Our first words must be thank you,” the post...
James Beard Awards: 7 Birmingham restaurants and chefs honored by ‘Oscars of the food world’
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Birmingham is an awesome city for food. If you need proof, take a look at the long list of awards our restaurants and chefs have won over the years, including seven — count ‘em, seven — James Beard Awards.
momcollective.com
Sno-balls in the Magic City :: In & Around Birmingham
When I recall summer break during childhood, I remember that eating freeze cups brought so much joy. The freeze cup lady lived next door to my parents for several years. For 25 cents we would go to her freezer and choose our treat. We’d get a styrofoam cup filled with our choice of frozen fruit punch, orange juice or grape juice, syrup, and ice. I have fond memories of savoring these sweet treats sitting on outside with my siblings and cousins. Years later while living in Birmingham, I learned of another summertime must-have that evokes the same type of nostalgia for New Orleans natives.
Sherry Blanton Presents: Unique Plants for Passionate Planters in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, August 2nd Sherry Blanton will present: Unique Plants for Passionate Planters at the Anniston Public Library. This event will be held at 2:00 pm. Unusual, Exciting, Bold, Big, Small, Bright…There’s a unique plant for every Passionate Planter! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
Bham Now
6 must-try Hueytown fun places to eat + explore from a town’s native perspective
Need things to do in Hueytown? Look no further because we have gathered some recommendations from a Hueytown native. Keep reading to get all the details on fun stuff to do. For friendly service and some of the best-baked potatoes in town, make your way to Uncle Sam’s BBQ. Eating here feels like going to your own uncle’s backyard BBQ.
280living.com
Business Happenings - August 2022
Paradise Grills, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, Hoover, is now open. The outdoor kitchen company has more than 12 years of experience in the market and manufactures robust grills with high-quality products for your outdoor kitchen. Paradise Grills is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 205-885-8161. Just Liv Uniforms,...
Shelby Reporter
Many Shelby County cities among 2022 ‘Best Places to Live’
Several cities and communities in Shelby County made the top 25 of Niche.com’s rankings of 2022 Best Places to Live in Alabama. The national website—which provides a database of U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, companies and more—ranked Alabama cities, towns and Census-designated places according to several factors such as geographic location, quality of local schools, crime rate, housing market trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.
Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
280living.com
New veterinary practice coming to The Narrows
Dr. Scott Foster has had a plan to open his own veterinary practice for years. The Samford graduate and Homewood resident attended the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, where he met his wife Virginia. After graduation, the couple moved back to the area around five years ago. While...
Roebuck Castle to receive major renovation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A home in south Roebuck will receive a significant makeover over the next six months after sitting abandoned for years. Paul Mielke, the host of A&E’s “Flipping Down South,” purchased Roebuck Castle at the intersection of Lance Way and Lance Boulevard. The home was built in the 1970s by the Khalaf […]
idesignarch.com
Storybook Dream Lake House with Lush Landscape
This cedar-shake house in Alexander City, Alabama in Tallapoosa County, south of Birmingham and north-east of Montgomery, is a weekend retreat on Lake Martin. Designed by L. Mitchell Ginn and Associates and Liz Williams Interiors for a family as a lakeside getaway, they envisioned a home with lush landscaping and terraced lawns.
thehomewoodstar.com
‘An answer to prayer’: Homewood natives come full circle as leaders of Raleigh Avenue Baptist Church
Homewood runs through the veins of Claude Rhea III and Michael Ent. Both men grew up at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, attended Samford University and went into ministry. And while their paths took them away from their alma mater and the city they grew to love, they’ve now both returned to lead Raleigh Avenue Baptist Church in West Homewood.
How Alabama became home to the world’s only Twin Ladies in the Water
You may have heard of Alabama’s Lady in the Bay. You may have seen our recent article saying there’s a second statue in a lake in Leeds. Now, here’s the rest of the saga of how Alabama became home to the world’s only Twin Ladies in the Water (at least according to an online search of roadside oddities – if you know of others, email kkazek@al.com.)
A couple loved this Alabama wedding venue. Then they read the contract.
The owners of Swann Lake Stables, a wedding and event venue in Birmingham, do not allow same-sex weddings on their property, the contract said.
wvtm13.com
Shelby County man faced with photophobia after COVID-19 battle
PELHAM, Ala. — One Central Alabama man has been off the job for months now dealing with life-altering impacts from COVID-19. Learn more in the video above about a rare lingering symptom that has Byron De'Vinner seeing double.
Alabama Man Killed By Car While Riding Lawnmower On Roadway
We received terrible news out of Clanton Alabama this morning. Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama. But today they are in the news because of a horrific accident. A man on a riding lawnmower was killed while riding on a roadway. Saturday at around 1:54 PM...
hooversun.com
New owner at Children’s Lighthouse seeks to boost enrollment
The Children’s Lighthouse preschool in Riverchase has a new owner. Ira Sullivan, a 15-year resident of Hoover, completed the purchase of the preschool in March and is working to rebuild enrollment following the COVID-19 pandemic. Sullivan spent 12 years in public education and worked his way up the education...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster holds groundbreaking at new Patriots Park
ALABASTER – An official groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday, July 29 for the new Patriots Park off Industrial Road in Alabaster. A project approved last year, it’s one Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield said residents have been excited about as a way to make the city one of the top places to live in the state.
Guided Archaeology Tour of Calhoun & St. Clair Counties Hosted by Jacksonville State University
Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, August 6th join the JSU Field School for a Guided Archaeology Tour of Calhoun & St. Clair Counties. This event will start by meeting at JSU at 9:00 am. Come along with JSU’s Dr. Harry Holstein for a guided archaeology tour of various sites throughout Calhoun and St. Clair counties. They will visit Janney Iron Furnace, a 19th century battlefield and river locks, a prehistoric Indian village, and much more. Participants should bring their own lunch and drinks. Transportation is provided. Space is limited. This is one of our most of our most popular programs so register early!
Comments / 0