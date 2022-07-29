ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Shelby Reporter

Superior Grill closes after 27 years

NORTH SHELBY – A popular Tex-Mex restaurant on U.S. 280 in Shelby County has closed its doors after nearly three decades in business. Superior Grill closed on Sunday, July 31, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Our first words must be thank you,” the post...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
momcollective.com

Sno-balls in the Magic City :: In & Around Birmingham

When I recall summer break during childhood, I remember that eating freeze cups brought so much joy. The freeze cup lady lived next door to my parents for several years. For 25 cents we would go to her freezer and choose our treat. We’d get a styrofoam cup filled with our choice of frozen fruit punch, orange juice or grape juice, syrup, and ice. I have fond memories of savoring these sweet treats sitting on outside with my siblings and cousins. Years later while living in Birmingham, I learned of another summertime must-have that evokes the same type of nostalgia for New Orleans natives.
Calhoun Journal

Sherry Blanton Presents: Unique Plants for Passionate Planters in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, August 2nd Sherry Blanton will present: Unique Plants for Passionate Planters at the Anniston Public Library. This event will be held at 2:00 pm. Unusual, Exciting, Bold, Big, Small, Bright…There’s a unique plant for every Passionate Planter! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Truck#Mac Cheese#Mac And Cheese#Low Country#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#Calera#The Boss Bogg#Llc#The House Of Blues#Tabasco#Sage Bar Grill
280living.com

Business Happenings - August 2022

Paradise Grills, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, Hoover, is now open. The outdoor kitchen company has more than 12 years of experience in the market and manufactures robust grills with high-quality products for your outdoor kitchen. Paradise Grills is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 205-885-8161. Just Liv Uniforms,...
Shelby Reporter

Many Shelby County cities among 2022 ‘Best Places to Live’

Several cities and communities in Shelby County made the top 25 of Niche.com’s rankings of 2022 Best Places to Live in Alabama. The national website—which provides a database of U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, companies and more—ranked Alabama cities, towns and Census-designated places according to several factors such as geographic location, quality of local schools, crime rate, housing market trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham

This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

New veterinary practice coming to The Narrows

Dr. Scott Foster has had a plan to open his own veterinary practice for years. The Samford graduate and Homewood resident attended the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, where he met his wife Virginia. After graduation, the couple moved back to the area around five years ago. While...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Roebuck Castle to receive major renovation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A home in south Roebuck will receive a significant makeover over the next six months after sitting abandoned for years. Paul Mielke, the host of A&E’s “Flipping Down South,” purchased Roebuck Castle at the intersection of Lance Way and Lance Boulevard. The home was built in the 1970s by the Khalaf […]
idesignarch.com

Storybook Dream Lake House with Lush Landscape

This cedar-shake house in Alexander City, Alabama in Tallapoosa County, south of Birmingham and north-east of Montgomery, is a weekend retreat on Lake Martin. Designed by L. Mitchell Ginn and Associates and Liz Williams Interiors for a family as a lakeside getaway, they envisioned a home with lush landscaping and terraced lawns.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

‘An answer to prayer’: Homewood natives come full circle as leaders of Raleigh Avenue Baptist Church

Homewood runs through the veins of Claude Rhea III and Michael Ent. Both men grew up at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, attended Samford University and went into ministry. And while their paths took them away from their alma mater and the city they grew to love, they’ve now both returned to lead Raleigh Avenue Baptist Church in West Homewood.
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

How Alabama became home to the world’s only Twin Ladies in the Water

You may have heard of Alabama’s Lady in the Bay. You may have seen our recent article saying there’s a second statue in a lake in Leeds. Now, here’s the rest of the saga of how Alabama became home to the world’s only Twin Ladies in the Water (at least according to an online search of roadside oddities – if you know of others, email kkazek@al.com.)
hooversun.com

New owner at Children’s Lighthouse seeks to boost enrollment

The Children’s Lighthouse preschool in Riverchase has a new owner. Ira Sullivan, a 15-year resident of Hoover, completed the purchase of the preschool in March and is working to rebuild enrollment following the COVID-19 pandemic. Sullivan spent 12 years in public education and worked his way up the education...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster holds groundbreaking at new Patriots Park

ALABASTER – An official groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday, July 29 for the new Patriots Park off Industrial Road in Alabaster. A project approved last year, it’s one Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield said residents have been excited about as a way to make the city one of the top places to live in the state.
ALABASTER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Guided Archaeology Tour of Calhoun & St. Clair Counties Hosted by Jacksonville State University

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, August 6th join the JSU Field School for a Guided Archaeology Tour of Calhoun & St. Clair Counties. This event will start by meeting at JSU at 9:00 am. Come along with JSU’s Dr. Harry Holstein for a guided archaeology tour of various sites throughout Calhoun and St. Clair counties. They will visit Janney Iron Furnace, a 19th century battlefield and river locks, a prehistoric Indian village, and much more. Participants should bring their own lunch and drinks. Transportation is provided. Space is limited. This is one of our most of our most popular programs so register early!

Comments / 0

Community Policy