Tennessee National Guard responds to flash flooding in Eastern Kentucky

UPDATE: Kentucky flood death total rising as curfews go into place
Curfews are now in effect in several localities in neighboring Eastern Kentucky as more than three dozen bodies have been recovered from flood waters. Governor Andy Beshear said during his visit Monday that more victims have been recovered but the bodies have not been identified. The National Weather Service said...
Virginia gas prices drop fifteen cents over one week
Gas prices in Virginia have dropped 15 cents per gallon in the past week, according to a report from GasBuddy, an organization that surveys more than 4,000 stations across the Commonwealth. GasBuddy officials say as of Monday, the current average price of gas in Virginia is $3.97. The most expensive...
Mega Millions run rakes in $30.2 million for Virginia public education
The Virginia Lottery says throughout the course of the Mega Millions jackpot run, which began in April, the Commonwealth generated an estimated $30.2 million in profit that will directly support K-12 education. The most recent Mega Millions run ended with a player in Illinois hitting the over one billion dollar...
