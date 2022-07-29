Connecticut restaurant owner pleads guilty to involvement in $2 million tax fraud scheme

www.fox61.com
Bail: How much does freedom cost in Connecticut?
Connecticut must build a system that does not incarcerate people who haven't been sentenced simply because they can't afford freedom.
WCVB
Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway
A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
The problem of cash bail in CT: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’
There are fewer people imprisoned today than in 2008. But the cash bail system can still keep people locked up, unable to buy their way out.
2 New Britain residents killed in Massachusetts crash
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people from New Britain are dead after a crash in Worcester, Massachusetts over the weekend, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 290 eastbound by exit 24, according to Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a 2009 Toyota Matrix, driven by an...
WMUR.com
Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring
WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
NECN
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
ADL: Connecticut sees rise in hate group incidents in recent months
The ADL says 20 towns across the state were hit with hate-filled flyers. Back on July 5, residents in the Town of Berlin woke up to flyers in the street and on their front lawns.
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
West Haven could lose grants, credit rating amid financial scandal
The financial scandal that has engulfed West Haven over the past year has cost the city access to state grant funding and is now threatening the municipality’s ability to borrow money on its own for future capital projects. West Haven, a coastal city of roughly 55,000 residents, was hoping...
CT state trooper sergeant suspended after misdemeanor
MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Connecticut state trooper sergeant has been suspended following an investigation into a car accident on July 24, police say. The investigation concluded Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was at fault for rear-ending another vehicle on Route 7 North in Brookfield. No injuries were reported. Koeppel was served a misdemeanor summons on July […]
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Stefanowski calls for staffing reforms, improvements at Cheshire prison
(WTNH) – For the past couple of months, and even up until last week, most of the Bob Stefanowski summer tour campaign stops have been squarely focused on inflation and the economy. Last Thursday, Stefanowski turned his attention to Connecticut’s prisons. He headed to the prison in Cheshire, calling...
Holyoke Man Charged With Shooting Death Of Connecticut Mother Of 4
A man from western Massachusetts is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of four from Connecticut, authorities said. Pablo Rivera-Ortiz, age 37, was arrested and charged with the murder of Connecticut resident Desiree Rivera Lopez, of New Haven, on Saturday, July 23, Holyoke Police said.
NBC Connecticut
CT Lottery Warns of Scam Where Person Poses as Mega Millions Representative
The CT Lottery is warning about a recent scam where someone poses as a Mega Millions representative and asks for sensitive information. Officials said the scammers are calling Connecticut residents and are telling them that they won a prize. During the call, the scammer asks for the resident's social security number.
NECN
Conn. Driver Clocked Going 161 MPH on I-93 in NH: Police
A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday after allegedly driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 93 in Ashland, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say one of their troopers clocked Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, of Danbury, Connecticut, driving 161 mph around 11:15 a.m. The posted speed limit on that section of I-93 is 70 mph.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: How to Reduce Wrong-Way Crashes in Conn.
This is already the deadliest year on record for wrong-way crashes in Connecticut. Eric Jackson, the Director of the Transportation Safety Research Center, joins Mike Hydeck to discuss a common factor in most of these crashes and what the state is doing to reduce them. Mike Hydeck: This year in...
Register Citizen
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
4 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people were sent to an area hospital after a Hartford shooting Sunday evening. At around 6:44 p.m., Hartford Police responded to the area of 1994 Main Street on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a woman in her twenties with a...
NBC Connecticut
Crash on I-290 in Worcester Leaves Man, Woman From Conn. Dead
Two people died when their pickup truck rolled over in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said. The truck's occupants, a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut, were found by troopers at the scene with serious injuries, and paramedics who arrived declared them dead, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
Church leader accused of abusing kids in Norwalk faces new charges in Bridgeport
A church youth leader accused of abusing children in Norwalk is facing new charges in Bridgeport, according to court records.
FOX 61
