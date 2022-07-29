ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Connecticut restaurant owner pleads guilty to involvement in $2 million tax fraud scheme

FOX 61
FOX 61
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox61.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway

A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
ASHLAND, MA
fallriverreporter.com

8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune

BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomfield, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomfield, CT
City
Millbury, MA
City
Hartford, CT
City
Wethersfield, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Millbury, MA
Crime & Safety
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Wethersfield, CT
Crime & Safety
West Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
FOX 61

2 New Britain residents killed in Massachusetts crash

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people from New Britain are dead after a crash in Worcester, Massachusetts over the weekend, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 290 eastbound by exit 24, according to Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a 2009 Toyota Matrix, driven by an...
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring

WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
WINDHAM, NH
NECN

4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police

Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Tax Filing#Insurance#Ginza Japanese Restaurant#Ginza Japanese Cuisine#Feng Asian Bistro#Fica#Attribut
Connecticut Inside Investigator

The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses

Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WINDHAM, CT
WTNH

CT state trooper sergeant suspended after misdemeanor

MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Connecticut state trooper sergeant has been suspended following an investigation into a car accident on July 24, police say. The investigation concluded Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was at fault for rear-ending another vehicle on Route 7 North in Brookfield. No injuries were reported. Koeppel was served a misdemeanor summons on July […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
IRS
NBC Connecticut

CT Lottery Warns of Scam Where Person Poses as Mega Millions Representative

The CT Lottery is warning about a recent scam where someone poses as a Mega Millions representative and asks for sensitive information. Officials said the scammers are calling Connecticut residents and are telling them that they won a prize. During the call, the scammer asks for the resident's social security number.
NECN

Conn. Driver Clocked Going 161 MPH on I-93 in NH: Police

A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday after allegedly driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 93 in Ashland, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say one of their troopers clocked Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, of Danbury, Connecticut, driving 161 mph around 11:15 a.m. The posted speed limit on that section of I-93 is 70 mph.
ASHLAND, NH
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: How to Reduce Wrong-Way Crashes in Conn.

This is already the deadliest year on record for wrong-way crashes in Connecticut. Eric Jackson, the Director of the Transportation Safety Research Center, joins Mike Hydeck to discuss a common factor in most of these crashes and what the state is doing to reduce them. Mike Hydeck: This year in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway

A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
FOX 61

4 injured in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people were sent to an area hospital after a Hartford shooting Sunday evening. At around 6:44 p.m., Hartford Police responded to the area of 1994 Main Street on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a woman in her twenties with a...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on I-290 in Worcester Leaves Man, Woman From Conn. Dead

Two people died when their pickup truck rolled over in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said. The truck's occupants, a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut, were found by troopers at the scene with serious injuries, and paramedics who arrived declared them dead, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
WORCESTER, MA
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy