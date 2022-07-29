Abingdon: Lane closures on Interstate 81 Southbound July 31- August 3

www.993thex.com
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Feeling Hungry and Lucky? We Tried Mr. Lucky's at The Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman identifies cause of power outage
KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co.’s July 22 power outage was due to the flow of feedwater into its updated boiler system, officials said. The company released an update on Monday saying an investigation into the power outage points to the company’s changeover to the control system software program for its “largest powerhouse” at its Kingsport site.
wcyb.com
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
wcyb.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Bristol, officials say
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in downtown Bristol Friday afternoon, according to officials. The incident happened near the intersection of Moore Street and State Street. That intersection was closed to traffic following the incident. The condition of the person hit is not known....
wcyb.com
Flash flooding impacts Southwest Virginia, parts of U.S. Route 23 closed
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Flooding is impacting US Route 23 in Wise County Thursday morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the passing lane of the northbound roadway between mile marker 54 and 55.5 is closed due to flooding. Additionally, Business Route 23 is closed about a half mile from Bold Camp Road.
Pound residents speak on flooding experiences
POUND, Va. (WJHL) – After recent flooding affected different counties in Wise, some residents of Pound, Va. are left to pick up the pieces. On Friday afternoon, a crew hired by neighbors worked to restore the washed-out bridge that caused five families to be trapped, including Tracy Barker. Barker spoke with News Channel 11 about […]
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
Aftermath: Wise County floods destroy roadways
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A day after the latest flood waters swept through Southwest Virginia, crews continue to assess the damage. Anthony Hubbard lives on South Mountain Road, which was destroyed during the flooding event and is now impassable. “Yesterday was a disaster,” he said. “My driveway’s gone; it’s now been fixed by a […]
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County continues flood recovery, but no deaths or injuries reported
POUND — State and local officials continued assessing damage on Friday in the wake of flash flooding that struck areas of Wise County a day earlier. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued a declaration of emergency for Southwest Virginia, allowing up to $1 million in state aid — half of that for state military efforts — in the wake of the day’s flash floods in the Pound, Coeburn and Wise areas.
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Youngkin declares state of emergency for Southwest Virginia flooding
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency over the latest round of flooding to impact Southwest Virginia. Flooding impacted several Southwest Virginia counties on Thursday, especially Wise and Dickenson counties. “Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Youngkin said in a […]
Fire Chief: Buchanan Co. homes threatened by further flooding
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Oakwood, Virginia in Buchanan County is experiencing further flooding Wednesday. Fire Chief Jeremy Cook of the Oakwood Virginia Fire and Rescue said that as of 3:45 p.m., a few homes on Big Branch Road in Oakwood are being threatened by the flooding. “We have responded to several reports of trees […]
wfxrtv.com
Evacuations: Pound, Coeburn respond to flash floods
(WJHL) — Roadways in multiple communities in Southwest Virginia are impassable following overnight flash floods, fallen trees and powerlines and mudslides. In response, Wise County officials declared a local State of Emergency. According to county leaders, the National Weather Service reported that 6 inches of rain have fallen on the area since midnight Thursday. The locality requested Virginia to issue a State of Emergency to respond with additional resources.
wymt.com
MCHC Whitesburg location devastated by flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding on Thursday morning not only left people without their homes in Letcher County, but also without medication they need to survive. To make matters worse, many healthcare offices were damaged from the flooding in the area, making access to medicine scarce. Mountain Comprehensive Health...
JCPD: 4-year-old found alone in unlocked vehicle, woman arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Erwin woman on Monday after reportedly finding a 4-year-old child unattended in an unlocked vehicle with the windows down. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department reports officers arrived at the Tipton and Spring streets area at 9:48 p.m. Callers alleged a “child had been […]
Carter Co. missing woman located
UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Campell has been located. No further details were released. ———————————————————————————————————————– CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Elizabethton. According to the CCSO, Mary Campbell, 49, was discovered to be missing from […]
wcyb.com
Local State of Emergency is declared in Wise County
(WVVA) Wise County, VA — The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management has declared a local State of Emergency in response to flooding in parts of Wise County. According to a news release, the following areas of Wise County are experiencing significant flooding:. The Town of Pound, primarily Pound Bottom/Main...
Bridge dedicated to Hampton High graduate killed in action
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Driving down 19-E over the Doe River a new sign has been erected in honor of a Hampton High graduate killed in action in Vietnam. On February 5, 1969, just weeks shy of his 21st birthday Tony L. Griffith was killed while serving in the Army. His high school friend, and […]
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
WCSO arrest 2 after an assault on a deputy
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a man and woman from Johnson City have been arrested after an assault on a deputy. Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton said the incident occurred on July 30 around 1:45 a.m. when a black Chevrolet pickup was seen […]
wcyb.com
Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed
The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
