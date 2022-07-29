ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milbank, SD

Redfield powers past Milbank in state tournament

By Grant Sweeter
 2 days ago

GREGORY, S.D. (KELO) — A nine run third inning helped fuel Redfield on Friday as they cruised to a 16-1 win over Milbank in the second game of the state tournament.

BRACKET

Redfield now joins Winner/Colome as the two teams to advance in the winner’s bracket. Milbank will face elimination on Saturday.

RECAP

Owen Osborn singled in the top of the first to get Redfield on the board. They’d add another one in the inning to grab a 2-0 lead after one inning of play.

Post 92 grew that lead to 4-0, but Milbank came back with a run of their own. Mike Karges sent a single to right field to score their first run and make the score 4-1.

However, the game took a big turn towards Redfield in the third inning.

Post 92 would batt 15 in the inning and they would get four singles, four walks and four hit batters to score nine third inning runs.

Redfield led 13-1 at that point.

The final two innings would see Post 92 increase their lead as they picked up a 16-1 win over Milbank.

Redfield will now play on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. They’ll cross paths with the winner of Gregory or Platte/Geddes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

