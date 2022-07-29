ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Starting Over And Keeping Avila Shows Detroit Tigers Aren’t Serious About Winning

By Beanie
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Royals trading Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays forces him to reevaluate vaccination status

The Kansas City Royals have traded one of their best players, Whit Merrifield, to the Toronto Blue Jays. It's a sign that the Royals, currently the third-worst team in the American League, have decided to basically give up on 2022 and move on to the future. The opposite can be said for the Jays, though, who add one of the better second basemen in baseball to a team currently battling with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros at the top of the AL.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy