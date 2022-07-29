Did Will Smith Buy This Iconic Boise Mansion Perfect For Hollywood’s Elite?

powerboise.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Elle
Here’s Hailey and Justin Bieber Passionately Kissing on Vacation in Lake Coeur d'Alene
Hailey and Justin Bieber are nearly four years into being married, but the two gave off newlywed honeymoon vibes when paparazzi photographed them passionately kissing in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d'Alene. Hailey opted to wear a striking blue one-piece for the occasion. The couple’s trip comes as Justin continues to recover from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which originally paralyzed part of his face.
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
A Massive “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho, And It Looks Straight Out Of A Movie
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Search continues for missing Idaho girl
A 16-year-old Boise, Idaho girl who was last seen on June 8th may have recently been spotted in Jackson, Wyoming. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office says Lele Anthony has been the subject of an intensive search by Boise Police, who consider her an endangered run-away. Lele is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 150 pounds. She had pink hair the last time she was seen.
Popculture
Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony
Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
Idaho’s Snake River Killer Case Profiled By People Magazine
Idaho is in the national spotlight this week as People Magazine dedicated this week's cover called "Search for a Serial Killer.' 'An elusive monster first targeted the Snake River Valley area in 1979.' The story is a true-crime thriller covering the disappearances of five people along the Snake River Valley between Idaho and Washington.
Crunch time: Thousands of Mormon crickets plowed off Idaho highway
Transportation officials in southwestern Idaho had a messy job as thousands of Mormon crickets were scattered across highways. The Idaho Transportation Department posted a video of a heavy equipment operator plowing crickets off Highway 51, KBOI-TV reported. Too many crushed bugs along the highway can lead to slick spots, making it hazardous for motorists, according to the television station.
‘Yellowstone’: New Season 5 Filming Location Revealed
“Yellowstone” is really ramping up filming for season 5. It’s reported that the show will move filming to a new location in Western Montana. The series is introducing a new location in Ravalli County, Montana. Notably, Ravalli County contains the town of Darby, where Chief Joseph Ranch is located.
deseret.com
Over 60% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, slash asking prices, the most in the nation. Utah is close behind
Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
8 Deaths & Murders That Devastated Idaho
These Idaho deaths and murders made us question everything we know about life in the Gem State. How could these tragedies have happened here? We might never know. But we can honor the memory of these Idahoans who were taken from our communities well before their time. 8 Deaths &...
Tyga Apologizes to Mexican Community After Receiving Backlash for ‘Ay Caramba’ Video
Tyga has issued an apology to the Mexican community after receiving backlash for his new "Ay Caramba" video. On Thursday (July 28), Tyga sat down with Los Angeles' Power 106 and Gill of the American Cholo podcast, in an interview explicitly done to address the rapper's latest Latin-themed visual, which has caused a stir with people accusing the California rhymer of cultural appropriation.
Idaho Workers Forced to Live in Tents As Housing Crisis Continues
Last year, we brought you the heartbreaking story that some Idaho cities were considering allowing workers to live in tents due to the lack of affordable housing. Some Idaho towns are suffering from a worker shortage due to service workers, seasonal workers, teachers, and other regular folks being unable to afford shelter.
Viral video shows fiery streaks in the sky above Montana
Earlier this week, Montana citizens were treated to an impressive and intriguing event. On Tuesday night, fiery streaks appeared in the sky over Montana. The American Meteor Society documented around 29 reports of fiery objects. And reports came in from Montana as well as other states, including Idaho, Wyoming, and Oregon.
How to Make the Best Idaho Fry Sauce for Your Summer Meals
How are y’all enjoying this hot Idaho Summer? I hope y’all are helping yourself to some good grub, but none of your Summer meals are 100% complete without some traditional Idaho fry sauce... We LOVE fry sauce here in Idaho. We love it so much that it actually...
Idaho Man Scores Big Mega Millions Payday Before $1 Billion Drawing
When you bought your ticket for Tuesday night’s $830 million Mega Millions drawing, you had visions of how the next morning was going to play out. You were going to walk into your boss’s office, sincerely thank them for all of the opportunities you’ve had over “x” amount of years that you’ve worked there and then slap down your two weeks notice on their desk. Of course, the reason that you were feeling that bold was because you had the winning $830 million ticket in your purse.
10 Obvious Signs You’re Becoming an Idahoan
You can finally navigate in and around Boise without your GPS!. The greeters and cashiers at your favorite local stores are more than familiar faces. They welcome you like a friend and you miss them when they're not around. It took some time, but you've finally realized Boise is a...
Idaho men throw and catch disc 12,345 times in a row for world record
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record by throwing and catching a flying disc 12,345 times in a row. David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, attempted the record for most consecutive ultimate flying disc (frisbee) passes by a pair with Chris Knight in the lobby of Cradlepoint in Boise.
Today Might Be One of the Best Days to Try These Boise Restaurants
Y’all if you’re looking for some solid lunch or dinner plans today, you’re in luck. I just found out that today is apparently a national holiday for both lasagna AND chicken wings! That’s a thing?! Well, you know what that means... we gotta feature the best places in the Boise area for both of those!
How in the World is This Idaho’s Favorite Pizza?
Alright, Idaho, we're going to get right to it as I have some serious questions regarding this latest study from 247Tempo.com. This new study names each state's "favorite pizza chain" and I am shocked at the results. Coming in at number three is Papa Murphy's and that's about as fresh...
