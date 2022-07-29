ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Choco Taco, where to find it in Wichita Falls

By Jaron Spor
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A special ice cream treat made with vanilla ice cream in a taco-shaped waffle cone, and topped with chocolate and peanuts, has been a fan favorite for almost four decades since it was first rolled out in 1983 but sadly it’s coming to an end.

So after 40 years, you’ve probably heard, the Choco Taco is being discontinued, so Curtis Jackson and I are going to see if we can find the last of this delicious treat, here in the Wichita Falls area, let’s roll.

We’re here at Jose’s Beer and Wine off Old Iowa Park Road let’s see if they have the Choco Caco. We’ve got the bomb pop, we’ve even got the Heath bar, and we’ve even got some ice cream sandwiches but no Choco Tacos.

“It was very popular but once it was gone, everyone was sad that we didn’t have it anymore,” Manager of Jose’s Beer and Wine Jesus Hinojosa said. “One of my memories, early and it was hot like this day and chasing around to get the ice cream, yeah it was a good memory. I liked them myself and I’m pretty sad myself it’s going to be gone.”

So we’ve been striking out all day so now we’ve got to see if we can find another place that has the Choco Taco, let’s go. After several phone calls with no luck, I thought all hope was lost, then I heard that historic sound that brings a smile to everyone’s face.

“Please tell me you have some Choco Tacos,” I asked.

Owner of 32 Below Ice Cream Truck Mark Griffiths says he does.

“Okay, great I’ll take two please,” I said.

“It’s a real popular item here on the ice cream truck,” 32 Below Ice Cream Truck Owner Mark Griffiths said. “A lot of old-timers or older people love the chocolate taco, brings back a lot of memories and the kids are experiencing it too nowadays. I’m currently down to 15 Choco Tacos.”

Some people are selling them for ridiculous prices because they are so hard to find.

“I belong to a group of fellow ice cream truck runners and over on the east coast and the west coast they are selling Choco Tacos for $100 a piece and boxes are going for $1000,” Griffiths said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gKsn_0gxzh5wo00
Curtis Jackson and Jaron Spor hold some of the last Choco Tacos in Wichita Falls

So, after a long day of searching, we’ve found what might be the last Choco Tacos in the area. Curtis and I have never tried one before so it’s time to see what the fuss is all about. After trying them, I can say with confidence that the Choco Taco will definitely be missed.

As for the reason, it’s being discontinued, Klondike officials say it stopped producing them due to a spike in demand for its other products.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

