Owensboro, KY

OPD: Man barricaded himself in home with child after forcing out parents

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police say a man barricaded himself in a home with a 4-year-old child and forced the parents of the child out of the home on Thursday.

A news release from the Owensboro Police Department says James Bearley, 53, refused to exit the home in the 2300 block of Citation Avenue and speak with officers. Officers were informed Bearley was intoxicated and possibly armed. Police say Bearley refused to release the child so officers could confirm the child’s welfare.

After several hours, OPD crisis negotiators were able to convince Bearley to release the child who was safely removed from the area. A search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Response Team began implementing armed barricaded subject procedures. Bearley surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Bearley was charged with unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

