HCC’s Eastham Named To CASE CCCA Advisory Committee

Helping Hands Donates Building To Cadiz
After nearly 10 months in its new location on Main Street, The Bargain Barn of Helping Hands is doing well, so well, the organization is donating the old building. During its 25th Anniversary Cookout Saturday, Founder KG Ariagno presented Cadiz Mayor Todd King with keys to the building. The building...
Helping Hands Presented Key To The City
To celebrate its 25th Anniversary, Helping Hands of Trigg County invited residents to West Cadiz Park Saturday for a cookout, where they recieved a surprise. Cadiz Mayor Todd King presented KG Ariagno with a Key to the City for her part in starting the organization. The Board of Helping Hands...
28 Residents In 2022-23 Leadership Hopkinsville Class
One of the largest Leadership Hopkinsville-Christian County classes in recent history was announced Thursday night. Christian County Chamber President Taylor Hayes says the program is beneficial for anyone in Christian County, even those who grew up here. He adds HES Energynet’s Robin Tabor and Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library’s Tiffany Luna...
City Of Cadiz Donates $10K To Genesis Express Construction Project
Genesis Express and its coming Inter-generational Community Center received a big boost Friday morning, when Cadiz Mayor Todd King and the staff at Cadiz City Hall presented a promised $10,000 check toward construction costs. Genesis Express Historian Jonathan White was on hand as the organization’s representative, and noted that there’s...
Group updating records, burial site locations at Hopkins Co. cemetery
The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is in the middle of a project to record how many people, and who, are buried at what they say is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county.
clarksvillenow.com
Strict rules for fortune tellers, tarot card readers could be lifted in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a law that few, if any, knew existed, it turns out that fortune tellers and tarot card readers in Clarksville are required to meet strict standards for higher education, physical health and morality. They are also required to report to a city board that doesn’t exist.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion water crisis response continues
Marion City Council water crisis meeting postponed after councilwoman dies, response to crisis continues. Efforts to keep clean water in residents’ hands never stops. The city is still under a boil-water advisory. At the old National Guard Armory, bottled water distribution is still going strong. Now, families can grab 9 gallons per family member.
hazard-herald.com
Three companies plan to invest nearly $700M in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Three companies announced plans to invest $690 million in Kentucky and create or retain about 250 jobs through their separate economic development projects. The projects were presented to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for tax incentives during its monthly meeting. Glass bottle maker O-I...
Law enforcement agencies team up for Back to School Bash in Clarksville
Clarksville law enforcement agencies make sure kids are ready for going back to school. This is how they did just that.
Medical marijuana advisory group is gauging public support in Kentucky
An advisory group established by the Kentucky governor to gauge public interest in and support for medical marijuana is holding town halls throughout the state to gauge perception following an unsuccessful attempt at legalization in the most recent legislative session. The Medical Cannabis Advisory Team held its most recent town...
Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting
Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores
The private contractor operating prison commissaries in Kentucky increased prices by 7.2% on July 1 with DOC approval. The post Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. gets Safe Haven Baby Box
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County EMA officials tell us they now have a Safe Haven Baby Box. That’s been installed at the Emergency Services Complex at 504 Doss Drive in Powderly. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent the illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer...
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
131 Old Westmoreland Rd Portland, TN 37148 — MLS# 2414984
This remodeled gem in Portland is close to schools and shopping. A beautiful view awaits you each morning from the picture window in the living room. Second room can be utilized as a bedroom or home office. New paint, flooring and HVAC throughout. Apply now if you have a 640+ credit score, no pets, and are a non-smoker! Qualifications: income should be 3x rent, must complete a credit check, and background check.
Dorothy Butler, 101, of Elkton
Funeral services for 101-year old Dorothy Butler of Elkton will be Tuesday, August 2, at 2:00 pm at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will take place Tuesday from noon until the funeral hour. Survivors include: Son: Anthony Fox "Tony" Butler of Elkton. Sister:...
Two Women Wanted In Paducah Robbery Located In Hopkinsville
Two women wanted in connection to a robbery investigation in Paducah Thursday have been arrested Friday morning. Paducah Police say on July 22nd 38-year-old Latasha Taylor of Clarksville entered a store near Kentucky Oaks Mall and handed a cashier a note that said the cashier needed to give the woman cash or a man who was “holding her hostage” would shoot someone.
Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident
A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
