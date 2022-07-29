Could Dallas-Fort Worth’s streak of rainless days be coming to an end?

The streak of days without measurable rainfall in Dallas-Fort Worth could be coming to an end Friday or Saturday, but it’s not necessarily likely, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth .

It has been 56 days since the last measurable rainfall in DFW , the fourth-longest streak since such measurements have been tracked. Allison Prater, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said a cold front pushing down from Oklahoma is carrying with it chances of rain and storms. But that front is expected to dissolve around the Red River.

Chances of rain Friday and Saturday could break the streak of days in Dallas-Fort Worth without measurable rain, but it’s not likely. Courtesy National Weather Service in Fort Worth

That could mean the rain stops in the counties north of Tarrant and Dallas, where rain chances are higher than 40%. In DFW, Friday rain chances looked around 2:30 p.m. to be around 30%. Storm chances on Saturday were lower.

Isolated storms were popping up in areas north and west of Tarrant County around 12:45 p.m. Friday, according to National Weather Service radar, including storms around Mineral Wells, Bowie and right along the Texas-Oklahoma border.

While some isolated pop-up showers and storms could reach the metroplex, Prater said it’s unlikely to be enough to be considered measurable. That would mean the streak would continue.

Heat indexes for Friday and Saturday showed up to 105 degrees, with the possibility of up to 109 in some areas on Friday.

The longest streak of rain-free days on record in DFW was 84, lasting from July 1, 2000, to Sept. 22, 2000. The records are measured at DFW Airport.

3-Day Storm Outlook

This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri.