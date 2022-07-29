ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sunak says Truss’s tax-cutting plans will create ‘sugar rush boom’

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orHU4_0gxzfZbB00

Rishi Sunak has denied his path of tightening fiscal policy would lead to a recession as he claimed rival Liz Truss’s plans for vast tax cuts would create a “sugar rush boom”.

The Tory leadership hopeful was grilled on the economy, immigration, and his wife’s tax status for nearly half an hour by veteran political journalist Andrew Neil , with whom Ms Truss has so far declined to sit down.

Mr Sunak was seeking to regain his footing in the contest in which he has described himself as the underdog, but was dealt a blow when Ms Truss received another major endorsement – from former contender Tom Tugendhat.

There is a finite amount of asylum seekers that we are able to integrate

Rishi Sunak

The former chancellor used the Channel 4 interview to take a fresh swipe at Ms Truss’s approach to tax, an issue that has dominated the bitter race for No 10.

Neil challenged Mr Sunak over his plans to tighten fiscal policy at a time when “the global economy grinds to a halt, as monetary policy has been tightening”, suggesting he would “ensure a recession”.

Mr Sunak said: “I think it’s absolutely the right thing to do to not put fuel on the fire of the inflation problem that we already have.

“What we should do is focus on long-term growth because that’s what we need, sustainable growth, not a sugar rush boom that will make us feel better for months, but then it runs out of control, let inflation get set into the system, let the Bank of England have to react with even higher interest rates.”

Mr Sunak said a recession was “not the forecast of the majority of most independent forecasters here in the UK”.

He reiterated his priority was to “get to grips with inflation as quickly as possible because inflation makes everybody poorer”.

Mr Sunak also defended his policy to hike national insurance thresholds as “undoubtedly, objectively progressive” when Mr Neil suggested it penalised workers, and denied that his pledge to cut VAT on energy bills was a U-turn that demonstrated “bad judgment”.

Neil asked him: “In February you told the Commons that cutting VAT on energy bills would, these are your words, ‘disproportionately benefit wealthy candidates’.

“Now, as your campaign fails to gain traction among Tory members, you propose to suspend VAT on energy bills – not just bad judgment but lack of consistency.”

Mr Sunak replied: “No, absolutely not. I’ve always said from the beginning that as we knew more about what energy bills would actually be in the autumn that I will stand ready to do more.”

On immigration, the former chancellor said there was a “finite amount” of asylum seekers the UK can accommodate.

He rejected Mr Neil’s assertion that his proposed cap on the number of asylum seekers accepted each year is “unsavoury”, as he argued for an “orderly” and “controlled” system for taking people in.

Mr Neil pressed him on why he wanted to turn away “even legal asylum seekers”.

Mr Sunak replied: “Because there is a finite amount of asylum seekers that we are able to integrate and accommodate.

“At any moment in time, Andrew, there are probably a billion people that would love to move to the UK because this is an amazing country, so we clearly can’t accept all of those.”

The millionaire ex-chancellor looked uncomfortable as he batted away questions about his wife’s previous non-domiciled tax status – an arrangement which reportedly saved her millions, saying: “I’m the one running for office and not my wife.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h72vJ_0gxzfZbB00

In a drawback for Mr Sunak’s campaign, Mr Tugendhat was the latest heavyweight to come out in support of Ms Truss following Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s earlier endorsement.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee wrote in The Times that her plans for vast tax cuts are “founded on true Conservative principles”.

He also criticised Mr Sunak’s approach, saying it is “not right” that the tax burden should be rising when people are heading into winter with “dread”.

Asked during a visit to Norfolk on Friday if she was confident she was now set to win the contest, Ms Truss said: “I’m not at all complacent. I’m fighting for every vote across the country.”

In a thinly veiled swipe at the former chancellor’s record, the Foreign Secretary said it would be “risky” for the country to continue along the current economic path.

Ms Truss said the way to get growth is to “help people and businesses keep more of their own money”, saying the “number one priority should be avoiding recession”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCgVz_0gxzfZbB00

She said: “What is risky is carrying on on the same economic path, which is currently forecast to lead us to recession. That is the risk.

“What I’m talking about is unleashing opportunity, unleashing growth, keeping taxes low. That will see the economy grow, and it will see us being able to pay back our debt quicker.”

Asked if she would be watching Mr Sunak’s Channel 4 interview, Ms Truss said she would be marking her wedding anniversary.

She told reporters: “It’s my wedding anniversary today. So I’ll be celebrating 22 years of being married to my husband.”

They were questioned separately on an array of policy areas in hustings with Tory members on Thursday, the first of 12 sessions for the party faithful across the country to grill the final two contenders, before voting for the next Tory leader and prime minister closes on September 2.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson to take summer break as his time in No 10 nears its end

Boris Johnson will go on holiday from Wednesday with a little over a month left in office.The Prime Minister will remain in charge of the country, receiving updates as required, his official spokesman said.Downing Street would not give details of where the Prime Minister would be spending the period of annual leave, from Wednesday until the end of the week, and insisted he would still be running the country.Asked who would be in charge while Mr Johnson was away, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It will be the standard pattern.“The Prime Minister will be updated as required… the Deputy...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Andrew Neil
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Sugar Rush#Uk#Linus Business#Business Economics#Tory#Channel 4#The Bank Of England
Fortune

Why is the dollar dominating? Because the U.S. is ‘the cleanest dirty shirt’

The U.S. dollar has had an incredible run throughout 2022, appreciating against most major currencies as the world’s central banks continue to combat rising inflation. This year alone, the dollar is up 15% against the Japanese yen, 10% against the British pound, and 5% compared to China’s renminbi. The Wall Street Journal’s Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against 16 other major currencies, has also had its best first half performance since 2010 this year, rising more than 10% year-to-date.
MARKETS
The Independent

Tory leadership - live: Sunak accuses Truss of failing to spot Brexit opportunities

Rishi Sunak has accused Liz Truss of failing to spot Brexit opportunities to help the UK’s farmers after the foreign secretary vowed to “unleash” the industry through deregulation.“Liz Truss’ announcement today does nothing for farmers and food,” a spokesperson for Team Sunak said. “She blames Brexit and fails to see the opportunities from it to help farmers and food production”.Earlier Mr Sunak said his pledge to cut tax is "perfectly affordable" as he defended his promise to reduce the basic rate to 16 per cent by the end of the next parliament if he becomes prime minister.The former chancellor...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

UK businesses slash investments due to soaring prices and Brexit

UK business leaders are slashing investment plans as soaring prices, Brexit trading difficulties and political uncertainty all leave bosses pessimistic about the economic outlook. As many firms are now planning to cut investment as to increase it, according to the Institute of Directors’ latest poll of business chiefs. That is...
ECONOMY
Fortune

China is all but abandoning its 2022 economic growth target and will just try its best instead

China says it will preserve its COVID-zero policy—and will strive for “the best outcome” possible when it comes to the economy. Ever since China’s economy ground to a halt during Shanghai’s two-month lockdown, economists have argued that Beijing faces a choice: either relax the country’s COVID-zero policy to promote economic growth or risk a protracted slowdown by keeping strict COVID controls in place.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Veteran investor Jim Rogers predicts the worst bear market of his life, a brutal recession, and limited success for bitcoin. Here are his 10 best quotes from a new interview

Jim Rogers is bracing for an epic stock-market crash and a painful recession. George Soros' former partner sees the US dollar, energy, and agriculture as solid short-term bets. Rogers ruled out buying bitcoin, arguing governments won't allow crypto to usurp fiat currencies. Jim Rogers warned a historic stock-market crash is...
STOCKS
The Independent

‘David Trimble funeral should provide inspiration to break political impasse’

The funeral service for peace process architect David Trimble should be used as an inspiration to break the political impasse in Northern Ireland, mourners have been told.Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin were among the mourners at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, Co Antrim, for the funeral of the former first minister.Irish President Michael D Higgins, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill also attended the service in Lambeg.Nobel Peace Prize winner Lord Trimble died last week at the age of 77 following an illness.The former leader of...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Stimulus checks and pandemic savings helped Americans deal with inflation for more than a year. Now that safety net is broken and it could trigger a recession.

Stimulus and boosted savings protected Americans from inflation. But the shield is breaking. Households' real income fell below pre-pandemic levels in June, and Americans are saving less, too. It's "a race against the clock" to cool inflation before people cut back on spending, UBS said. The financial buffer that protected...
BUSINESS
BBC

KitKat maker Nestle puts up prices again

KitKat maker Nestle has put up its prices again due to "unprecedented" increases in costs. The Swiss food giant said it had increased prices by 6.5% in the first half of this year. McDonald's and Coca-Cola also announced price rises this week. Companies are facing increased costs for things such...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

770K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy