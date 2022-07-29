ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPD’s most wanted suspect turns himself in

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said Cody Snodgrass, who they said was their most wanted suspect for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, turned himself in to police.

TPD said one of their fugitive warrants detective’s was able to talk to Snodgrass and directed him to turn himself in.

Originally Snodgrass told the detective he would turn himself in on Aug. 1 because he had weekend plans but the detective told him that was unacceptable.

They said Snodgrass refused to come in so TPD asked Tulsans to help locate him.

TPD said after the post went public Snodgrass turned himself in and he is now at the Tulsa County Jail.

