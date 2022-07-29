Bears' Vision for Velus Jones Jr. Offers Glimpse Into Plan for Offense

LAKE FOREST – Three days into training camp, we still don’t fully understand what the Bears’ offense will look like under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. We know the Bears plan to run the ball a fair amount, utilize the play-action bootleg, and get Justin Fields out of the pocket to make the most of his strengths. We also know the offensive line is a puzzle that currently can’t be solved, and the wide receiver room is full of players with a lot to prove.

