Bears' Vision for Velus Jones Jr. Offers Glimpse Into Plan for Offense

(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's Journal
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
'Sky is the limit:' Robinson has Bears excited about potential
LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker get all the attention as rookies on the Bears' defense. Rightfully so. The secondary tandem has stood out since they arrived at Halas Hall, and their impressive play has continued during the first week of training camp. But there's another defensive...
NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, David Bakhtiari
Bears WR N’Keal Harry is happy to be with Chicago after spending his first few years in the NFL with New England. Harry called the transition a much needed fresh start. “It really is a much-needed fresh start for me,” Harry said, via 670 The Score. “This is a reset. A much-needed reset.”
Chicago Bears: Five takeaways from Friday’s practice
Lake Forest, Ill.– With the third straight practice of training camp in the books for the Chicago Bears, the dust is beginning to settle at Halas Hall. We’ve seen a number of offensive line combinations, the defense flying all over the field, and rookies continuing to impress, leading to a number of questions about what the Bears can accomplish heading into 2022.
Raiders sign LB Curtis Bolton
The defender out of Oklahoma hasn't gotten much run in the league, only playing five games for the Lions in 2021. During his limited opportunity, he collected three tackles. Burton had practice-squad stints in addition to his time with the Lions, being an outsider for the Raiders just days prior. His hard work and dedication have seemingly paid off, earning him an opportunity to play for his childhood team.
Four-star 2023 EDGE Braylan Shelby sets commitment date
One of the top edge rushers in the state of Texas is nearing a college decision. Four-star Braylan Shelby is set to announce his future home on Aug 6. He will pick between staying home to play for Texas or going out west to USC. Shelby took official visits to both programs during the month of June.
Dave Wannstedt confident with Getsy's offense for Fields, Bears
There's plenty of unknowns about the Chicago Bears upcoming season. The season begs plenty of questions about the offense, but firstly -- how will the offense be run by first year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy?. Plenty of speculation suspects the offense will be run based off Justin Fields' skills. Running...
Jones' versatility could be important weapon for Bears in 2022
LAKE FOREST – Three days into training camp, we still don’t fully understand what the Bears’ offense will look like under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. We know the Bears plan to run the ball a fair amount, utilize the play-action bootleg, and get Justin Fields out of the pocket to make the most of his strengths. We also know the offensive line is a puzzle that currently can’t be solved, and the wide receiver room is full of players with a lot to prove.
Update: Chicago Bears Undeterred On Move To Suburbs
So long, Soldier Field! The chances of the Bears staying in Chicago city limits past 2033 keep dwindling. Last year the team put in a bid to buy the Arlington International Racecourse, a bid they won. Recent proposals from the city of Chicago have done nothing to deter the Bears from their move to the suburb 26 miles away from downtown.
What we learned from Fields, Bears during Week 1 of camp
LAKE FOREST -- The Bears wrapped up their first week of training camp Saturday at Halas Hall. The week started with uncertainty surrounding the contract status of rookie Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Roquan Smith. Throw in the questions about Robert Quinn's intentions, and it looked like the Bears would be encompassed by drama as they prepared for the 2022 season.
Bears' Montgomery wants to show he's a top-tier running back
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — David Montgomery went down the list, checking off all the reasons he has no trouble staying motivated. The Chicago Bears' running back mentioned not getting many offers coming out of Mount Healthy High School in Cincinnati and growing up in a family that didn't have much money. He didn't forget all the teams that passed on him in the 2019 NFL draft before he was taken in the third round out of Iowa State.
Bears center Patrick sidelined by injury to his right hand
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick is out indefinitely because of a right hand injury, leaving a retooled offensive line without an important piece. Coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Friday that Patrick injured his right hand and said there is no timetable for his return. “He...
3 bold predictions for the Bears offense in 2022
The Chicago Bears offense has been a popular topic of discussion this offseason — and not in a good way. That’s nothing new for Bears fans. With the importance of quarterback Justin Fields’ development in Year 2, there’s been criticism about his supporting cast. Whether that’s an unproven wide receivers group or a suspect offensive line.
‘My goal is to make the Hall of Fame’: DK Metcalf thinking big after Seahawks extension
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was recently rewarded with a massive contract extension. The Seahawks clearly believe Metcalf can be a crucial part of their future. The 24-year old has already established himself as a star and features a high ceiling. But Metcalf is thinking bigger than just a loaded extension. Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell revealed a series of questions he asked Metcalf, and shared Metcalf’s response in reference to his main goal.
