Monroe deputies arrest Atlanta murder suspect, passenger during traffic stop on I-75

NE Ga police blotter: two DUI arrests in the same spot in Athens, deadly crash in White Co
Two allegedly drunk drivers are arrested—one of whom was stopped on suspicion of DUI and another who hit the car of the Athens-Clarke County Police Officer as he was dealing with the one who had been pulled over Atlanta Highway near Huntington Road. The police officer is described as a banged up but otherwise OK; the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
Spalding County deputy killed when tree falls on patrol car, sheriff says
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spalding County sheriff’s deputy has died after a pine tree fell on his patrol car, according to Sheriff Darrell Dix. Sheriff Dix said that Deputy Jamie Reynolds was driving on Hwy. 16 near Shoal Creek Road at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning when the tree fell.
15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a...
Man shot, killed in broad daylight inside Atlanta grocery store, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide inside an Atlanta grocery store on Sunday evening. Officers were called to a fire station on Boulevard SE just after 5:15 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
GBI investigating death of a Peach County inmate
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how a Peach County inmate died in his cell, according to Sheriff Terry Deese. Coroner Kerry Rooks says 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead at 8:30 Sunday morning. Deese says Campbell had been in the Peach County...
Driver killed in crash when someone overtook them on Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Police said someone trying to pass a driver on the Downtown Connector collided with the car they were overtaking, leading to a deadly wreck. The collision happened on Friday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Fulton Street, south of Interstate 20. Atlanta police haven't charged...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Atlanta recording studio
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is at the investigation location off 2945 Stone Hogan Connector where there is a large police presence. The address belongs to a building that holds several...
Two people killed in car accident
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have died as a result of a two-car crash in Calhoun County on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 3:05 p.m. an SUV was heading north on State Road 73. At the same time a pickup truck was heading south on State Road 73. Troopers said […]
Dallas man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say
DALLAS — Authorities in Dallas are investigating the bizarre death of a man whom they believe died after being struck by a bullet he fired at a woman Saturday morning. According to KDFW, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time, and responding officers found a large amount of blood and a blood trail – but no victims – in front of a Medical District apartment.
Victim: Road rage incident on I-85 leads to shooting that ended at Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — A man told police that he believes a road rage incident on Interstate 85 in Atlanta led to a shooting that ended near Atlantic Station. Around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 12 Atlantic Station off 17th Street to reports of a person shot. He said...
Atlanta police bust narcotics business conducted out of middle-income apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police crushed a narcotics business that was being conducted from an apartment building where the rent starts at $1,600 a month. Over several weeks, officers observed and made "buys" from one apartment in the southwest Atlanta complex off of Metropolitan Parkway. With a warrant, the officers went...
Investigation underway after man shot and killed in south Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in south Atlanta on Sunday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at 447 Boulervard SE. around 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound.
Driver arrested after disabling two state patrol cars during chase
A pickup truck driver was arrested Wednesday evening after leading law enforcement on a chase through three Northeast Georgia counties. The suspect driver disabled two Georgia State Patrol vehicles during the pursuit, says GSP’s Courtney Floyd. At 8:38 p.m. on July 27, Habersham County Dispatch asked troopers from Post...
Gunfire erupts outside Georgia Red Lobster
Officials said a Cherokee County deputy shot a man wanted for a domestic dispute. Police said the suspect shot at a home where his wife and daughter live.
Brianna Grier's death | Bodycamera video sheds new light around her arrest
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released law enforcement body camera video relating to the death of Brianna Grier. The Georgia woman fell out of a moving patrol car following her arrest on July 15. Grier, 28, died at an Atlanta hospital days later, according to authorities.
6 rescued from Chattahoochee after woman holds branch with 1 hand, inner tubes with the other
ATLANTA — Six people are safe after being rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta police say they responded to Chochise Dr. SE after someone who worked at a nearby school called 911 and said five or six people needed rescuing in the water. Officers found them...
Warner Robins teen in surgery after being shot by cousin
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 16-year-old is in jail after shooting his 15-year-old cousin in the chest, sending him to the hospital for surgery. According to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Laura Avenue, where the 15-year-old was shot.
BOLO: Bibb County deputies looking for pair of theft suspects
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for two theft suspects. According to deputies, 49-year-old Billy Allen West is wanted for theft by taking (felony), theft by deception (felony), and violation of a superior court probation. Amber Renee Wright, 39, is wanted for theft by taking...
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
