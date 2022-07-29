Two Women Wanted In Paducah Robbery Located In Hopkinsville

www.wkdzradio.com
Related
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting
Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
whvoradio.com
House And vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting
A home and two vehicles were damaged in a shooting in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm a male fired six shots hitting two vehicles on South Main Street behind an apartment complex. A home behind the apartment complex was also damaged in the shooting. No...
whopam.com
Man injured in I-24 accident
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Monday morning at the Pennyrile Parkway-Interstate 24 interchange. He had been merging from the parkway onto I-24 East when he wrecked and ended up on his roof partially in the eastbound lanes, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville for non-life-threatening injuries.
whopam.com
Man says he was shot at party near Fairview
An investigation is underway after a man arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound that he says happened in Fairview. The victim arrived just before 2 a.m. and told Hopkinsville police he was shot in abdomen during a party near the Jefferson Davis Monument. He was driven to the hospital by another individual, but the victim told police he did not know who that person was.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In South Main Street Shooting
A Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to a shooting that damaged a home and two vehicles in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm 20-year-old Thomas Welch fired six shots hitting two vehicles on South Main Street behind an apartment complex. A home behind the...
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Wanted After Paducah Robbery Investigation
Authorities are looking for a Hopkinsville woman in connection to a robbery investigation in Paducah Thursday. Paducah Police say on July 22nd 38-year-old Latasha Taylor of Clarksville entered a store near Kentucky Oaks Mall and handed a cashier a note that said the cashier needed to give the woman cash or a man who was “holding her hostage” would shoot someone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Man Killed In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting the driver. The driver was pronounced dead...
Search underway for suspects after carjacking at Clarksville gas station
The Clarksville Police Department is working to identify the suspects involved in a carjacking earlier this week.
wkdzradio.com
Two Men Indicted In Separate Christian County Murders
Two men were indicted Friday in separate murders that occurred in Christian County. 21-year old Tyron Markel-Scott Holt, of Clarksville, was indicated by the Christian County Grand Jury on one count of murder in connection to the death of 18-year old Gailon Toler, of Clarksville. Christian County emergency personnel reported...
westkentuckystar.com
Three western Kentucky officers graduate sergeant training program
Twenty-four law enforcement officers from across Kentucky recently graduated from the Academy of Police Supervision, including three in western Kentucky. The Academy of Police Supervision, also called the Sergeant's academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program for newly promoted sergeants or officers on a promotion list to become sergeants. Three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week. Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.
whopam.com
One killed, one arrested in Princeton shooting
An 18-year-old Princeton man has been charged with murder, after he allegedly shot a man to death on Mechanic Street in Princeton Saturday night. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic around 9:45 p.m. and upon arrival, found 42-year-old Gregory Cain of Princeton on the front porch of the residence with gunshot wounds. Cain was taken to Caldwell County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Law enforcement agencies team up for Back to School Bash in Clarksville
Clarksville law enforcement agencies make sure kids are ready for going back to school. This is how they did just that.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting A Man With A Pipe
A Hopkinsville man was arrested Friday night on a warrant for an assault that happened on March 21st. Hopkinsville Police say 44-year-old Tremayne Welch was picked from a photo lineup as the person who struck a man in the head with a metal pipe during an argument over money and a woman on March 21st.
Woman arrested for fatally stabbing man inside motel room
A woman was arrested for a deadly stabbing that happened Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike.
wkdzradio.com
Central City Man Charged After Running From Police In Hopkinsville
A Central City man was charged after he fled on foot from law enforcement on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Zackery King was stopped after a report of a stolen vehicle in the area and during the stop, he would not comply with law enforcement demands.
wkdzradio.com
Two Television Stolen In Hopkinsville Burglary
Two televisions were stolen out of a home on Poplar Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 32-inch Philips TV and a 43-inch Hisense were taken out of the home without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
Comments / 0