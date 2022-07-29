Two Women Wanted In Paducah Robbery Located In Hopkinsville

An investigation is underway after a man arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound that he says happened in Fairview. The victim arrived just before 2 a.m. and told Hopkinsville police he was shot in abdomen during a party near the Jefferson Davis Monument. He was driven to the hospital by another individual, but the victim told police he did not know who that person was.

FAIRVIEW, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO