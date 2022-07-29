ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HCC’s Eastham Named To CASE CCCA Advisory Committee

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.whvoradio.com

WBKO

WKU Board of Regents vote NOT to dismiss tenured professor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After more than seven hours of open session and two hours of closed doors, the WKU Board of Regents made their decision whether to dismiss tenured professor Dr. Jeanine Huss. The voting process went as follows: “I am going to call for a vote of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Helping Hands Presented Key To The City

To celebrate its 25th Anniversary, Helping Hands of Trigg County invited residents to West Cadiz Park Saturday for a cookout, where they recieved a surprise. Cadiz Mayor Todd King presented KG Ariagno with a Key to the City for her part in starting the organization. The Board of Helping Hands...
CADIZ, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

28 Residents In 2022-23 Leadership Hopkinsville Class

One of the largest Leadership Hopkinsville-Christian County classes in recent history was announced Thursday night. Christian County Chamber President Taylor Hayes says the program is beneficial for anyone in Christian County, even those who grew up here. He adds HES Energynet’s Robin Tabor and Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library’s Tiffany Luna...
clarksvillenow.com

Strict rules for fortune tellers, tarot card readers could be lifted in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a law that few, if any, knew existed, it turns out that fortune tellers and tarot card readers in Clarksville are required to meet strict standards for higher education, physical health and morality. They are also required to report to a city board that doesn’t exist.
wnky.com

Environmental professor weighs in on soap in Lost River Cave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Soap is still running through Lost River Cave. After Thursday’s heavy rainfall and flooding, the soap is still visible today. News 4o spoke to Dr. Jason Polk, a professor of environmental science at Western Kentucky University about the suds. According to Polk, he and...
hazard-herald.com

Three companies plan to invest nearly $700M in Kentucky

(The Center Square) – Three companies announced plans to invest $690 million in Kentucky and create or retain about 250 jobs through their separate economic development projects. The projects were presented to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for tax incentives during its monthly meeting. Glass bottle maker O-I...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Hopkins County officials collecting donations for eastern Kentucky flooding victims

Officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say they're looking to help victims of the devastating floods that are sweeping through eastern Kentucky. According to a post from Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, from now until Tuesday, Aug. 2, donations will be collected at the Hopkins County Government Center at 56 N. Main St. in Madisonville.
whvoradio.com

Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting

Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash

A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: The No Deposit Band

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Musical groups can get together for a variety of reasons. But for one band in South Central Kentucky, giving back is their core mission. “We’re not only a band, we’re a band of brothers and we, we have compassion for our neighbors and friends, we love to play,” says Jackie Hagan, a founding member of The No Deposit Band.

