HCC’s Eastham Named To CASE CCCA Advisory Committee

www.whvoradio.com
Related
WBKO
WKU Board of Regents vote NOT to dismiss tenured professor
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After more than seven hours of open session and two hours of closed doors, the WKU Board of Regents made their decision whether to dismiss tenured professor Dr. Jeanine Huss. The voting process went as follows: “I am going to call for a vote of...
wkdzradio.com
Helping Hands Presented Key To The City
To celebrate its 25th Anniversary, Helping Hands of Trigg County invited residents to West Cadiz Park Saturday for a cookout, where they recieved a surprise. Cadiz Mayor Todd King presented KG Ariagno with a Key to the City for her part in starting the organization. The Board of Helping Hands...
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
wkdzradio.com
28 Residents In 2022-23 Leadership Hopkinsville Class
One of the largest Leadership Hopkinsville-Christian County classes in recent history was announced Thursday night. Christian County Chamber President Taylor Hayes says the program is beneficial for anyone in Christian County, even those who grew up here. He adds HES Energynet’s Robin Tabor and Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library’s Tiffany Luna...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
Strict rules for fortune tellers, tarot card readers could be lifted in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a law that few, if any, knew existed, it turns out that fortune tellers and tarot card readers in Clarksville are required to meet strict standards for higher education, physical health and morality. They are also required to report to a city board that doesn’t exist.
Group updating records, burial site locations at Hopkins Co. cemetery
The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is in the middle of a project to record how many people, and who, are buried at what they say is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county.
wnky.com
Environmental professor weighs in on soap in Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Soap is still running through Lost River Cave. After Thursday’s heavy rainfall and flooding, the soap is still visible today. News 4o spoke to Dr. Jason Polk, a professor of environmental science at Western Kentucky University about the suds. According to Polk, he and...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Homicide trial, fortune tellers, new distillery and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Couple convicted of negligent homicide in death of bed-ridden sister: The woman had Parkinson’s disease and was in the couple’s care for a year and a half. She was found malnourished and riddled with bed sores. READ MORE.
hazard-herald.com
Three companies plan to invest nearly $700M in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Three companies announced plans to invest $690 million in Kentucky and create or retain about 250 jobs through their separate economic development projects. The projects were presented to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for tax incentives during its monthly meeting. Glass bottle maker O-I...
wevv.com
Hopkins County officials collecting donations for eastern Kentucky flooding victims
Officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say they're looking to help victims of the devastating floods that are sweeping through eastern Kentucky. According to a post from Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, from now until Tuesday, Aug. 2, donations will be collected at the Hopkins County Government Center at 56 N. Main St. in Madisonville.
Law enforcement agencies team up for Back to School Bash in Clarksville
Clarksville law enforcement agencies make sure kids are ready for going back to school. This is how they did just that.
Medical marijuana advisory group is gauging public support in Kentucky
An advisory group established by the Kentucky governor to gauge public interest in and support for medical marijuana is holding town halls throughout the state to gauge perception following an unsuccessful attempt at legalization in the most recent legislative session. The Medical Cannabis Advisory Team held its most recent town...
whvoradio.com
Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting
Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
WBKO
BGFD deploys personnel to aid in flooding search and rescue operations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department’s Facebook page, a team of 10 personnel were deployed Saturday morning to Breathitt County, KY. BGFD was there to help aid in search and rescue operations due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Officials say they are now...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores
The private contractor operating prison commissaries in Kentucky increased prices by 7.2% on July 1 with DOC approval. The post Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: The No Deposit Band
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Musical groups can get together for a variety of reasons. But for one band in South Central Kentucky, giving back is their core mission. “We’re not only a band, we’re a band of brothers and we, we have compassion for our neighbors and friends, we love to play,” says Jackie Hagan, a founding member of The No Deposit Band.
tnrealestatelistings.com
3779 Glen Raven Rd Cedar Hill, TN 37032 — MLS# 2418375
Beautiful 2 year old house in the country but close access to the interstate. Large rooms with an open concept and a big front porch. Home has an attached 3 car garage and a swimming pool off the back patio.
Comments / 0