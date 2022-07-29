SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APYX U AMZN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

www.benzinga.com
Related
Benzinga
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In LMP To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ("LMP" or the "Company") LMPX and reminds investors of the July 26, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
Recap: New York Mortgage Trust Q2 Earnings
New York Mortgage Trust NYMT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. New York Mortgage Trust missed estimated earnings by 2300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was down $5.35...
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Pulmonx: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pulmonx LUNG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pulmonx beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.41. Revenue was up $1.75 million from the same period last...
Innospec: Q2 Earnings Insights
Innospec IOSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innospec beat estimated earnings by 17.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.35. Revenue was up $113.10 million from the same period last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: Ternium Q2 Earnings
Ternium TX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ternium beat estimated earnings by 11.81%, reporting an EPS of $4.07 versus an estimate of $3.64. Revenue was up $518.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Prudential Financial Q2 Earnings
Prudential Financial PRU reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prudential Financial missed estimated earnings by 26.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $2.36. Revenue was up $673.00 million from the same...
Steris: Q1 Earnings Insights
Steris STE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Steris missed estimated earnings by 0.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.91. Revenue was up $187.58 million from the same period last...
Recap: Livent Q2 Earnings
Livent LTHM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Livent beat estimated earnings by 27.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $116.50 million from the same period last...
Aquestive Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Aquestive Therapeutics AQST reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aquestive Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.36. Revenue was down $2.08 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock rose 90.0% to $5.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Applied DNA Sciences's trading volume reached 28.8 million shares. This is 19228.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. Otonomy OTIC shares moved upwards by 31.8% to $0.33. Otonomy's trading volume hit...
Tinder Parent Match Group Shares Tank On Q3 Outlook, Expected Higher Expenditure, Hiring Pullback
Match Group Inc MTCH reported second-quarter revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $795 million, missing the consensus of $805.58 million. GAAP EPS loss was $(0.11), compared to $0.46 in 2Q21. Adjusted operating income increased 9% Y/Y to $286 million, and the margin was 36%, down 1,100 bps. Payers increased 10%...
Mercury Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Mercury Systems MRCY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mercury Systems missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was up $38.89 million from the same...
Benzinga
Semler Scientific: Q2 Earnings Insights
Semler Scientific SMLR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Semler Scientific beat estimated earnings by 27.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $517 thousand from the same...
10 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks: Which Stocks Pay Out 3.2% To 5.5% To Investors?
Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
Why SunPower Stock Is Rising Today
SunPower Corp SPWR shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced mixed financial results. SunPower said second-quarter revenue jumped 63% year-over-year to $414.1 million, which beat the estimate of $362.17 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 4 cents per share.
Why GeoVax Labs Stock Is Soaring Today
GeoVax Labs Inc GOVX shares are trading higher Monday after New York City on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, which has lifted monkeypox-related stocks. Over the weekend, New York City officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency due to the spread of the virus in the area. The public health emergency designation allows officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and implement measures to help slow down the spread of the virus.
Comments / 0