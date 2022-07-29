ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APYX U AMZN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In LMP To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ("LMP" or the "Company") LMPX and reminds investors of the July 26, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: New York Mortgage Trust Q2 Earnings

New York Mortgage Trust NYMT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. New York Mortgage Trust missed estimated earnings by 2300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was down $5.35...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
MARKETS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Pulmonx: Q2 Earnings Insights

Pulmonx LUNG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pulmonx beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.41. Revenue was up $1.75 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Innospec: Q2 Earnings Insights

Innospec IOSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innospec beat estimated earnings by 17.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.35. Revenue was up $113.10 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ternium Q2 Earnings

Ternium TX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ternium beat estimated earnings by 11.81%, reporting an EPS of $4.07 versus an estimate of $3.64. Revenue was up $518.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Prudential Financial Q2 Earnings

Prudential Financial PRU reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prudential Financial missed estimated earnings by 26.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $2.36. Revenue was up $673.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Steris: Q1 Earnings Insights

Steris STE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Steris missed estimated earnings by 0.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.91. Revenue was up $187.58 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Livent Q2 Earnings

Livent LTHM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Livent beat estimated earnings by 27.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $116.50 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Aquestive Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Aquestive Therapeutics AQST reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aquestive Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.36. Revenue was down $2.08 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock rose 90.0% to $5.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Applied DNA Sciences's trading volume reached 28.8 million shares. This is 19228.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. Otonomy OTIC shares moved upwards by 31.8% to $0.33. Otonomy's trading volume hit...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mercury Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Mercury Systems MRCY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mercury Systems missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was up $38.89 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Semler Scientific: Q2 Earnings Insights

Semler Scientific SMLR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Semler Scientific beat estimated earnings by 27.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $517 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why SunPower Stock Is Rising Today

SunPower Corp SPWR shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced mixed financial results. SunPower said second-quarter revenue jumped 63% year-over-year to $414.1 million, which beat the estimate of $362.17 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 4 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why GeoVax Labs Stock Is Soaring Today

GeoVax Labs Inc GOVX shares are trading higher Monday after New York City on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, which has lifted monkeypox-related stocks. Over the weekend, New York City officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency due to the spread of the virus in the area. The public health emergency designation allows officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and implement measures to help slow down the spread of the virus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

