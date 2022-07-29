ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Music Midtown to announce its ‘position’ amid rumors of gun law issue

By John Ruch
saportareport.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
saportareport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WABE

Music Midtown canceled, potentially due to Georgia gun laws

Music Midtown is officially canceled for 2022. The festival released a statement Monday morning saying the event would not go on as planned and refunds would soon be available. According to Rolling Stone, the reason for the cancellation may be due to Georgia gun laws and the festival’s inability to...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

Atlanta Music Midtown festival can't ban weapons at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's largest music celebrations, Music Midtown, was canceled on Monday under fairly vague circumstances. However, a possible reason for the cancelation that some are pointing to is Georgia's gun laws. The festival, which prohibits weapons "of any kind," conflicts with the state's gun laws. Carrying...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta named 2nd 'buggiest' city in United States, survey finds

ATLANTA - If you've been annoyed by uninvited pests like mosquitos, ants, and other bugs, you're not alone if you live in Georgia. According to a new survey by Thumbtack, an app used by homeowners to connect to local service professionals, Atlanta is the second-buggiest city in the United States.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Midtown#Guns#Music Festival#Other Music#Gun Law#The Home Depot Backyard#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Live Nation
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge

The 2022 Music Midtown festival scheduled to take place in September at Piedmont Park has been canceled. Rumors had been circulating all weekend on social media that a cancellation announcement was imminent. Local journalist George Chidi posted on his social media Friday that the change in Georgia’s gun law was the reason behind the decision. […] The post Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Conservation Education … Through the Lens of Birds

Through our mission to build places where birds and people thrive, Georgia Audubon works to educate and engage Georgians of all ages. And we use birds as the lens through which we introduce youth and adults alike to birds, birding, and an overall conservation ethic. In the past year, Georgia Audubon’s educational programs have been taking flight in the metro area and across Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
ucpress.edu

For Other Growing U.S. Cities, Atlanta is a Warning

By Dan Immergluck, author of Red Hot City: Housing, Race, and Exclusion in Twenty-First-Century Atlanta. Rising home prices and rents are on everyone’s mind these days. In the wake of COVID-19, housing costs rose rapidly in most cities. Yet the U.S. housing crisis is not new, and has been worsening since the country came out of the foreclosure crisis around 2012. Over the last decade, rent soared in many cities, including in growing regions like the Sunbelt. Formerly “low-cost” cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Raleigh, and many others have seen strong housing market pressures in their urban cores, resulting in a new era of gentrification that Derek Hyra and others have called “fifth-wave” gentrification.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Music
townandtourist.com

17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)

When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Atlanta’s presidential candidate

I can think of at least two residents of Metro Atlanta that have tossed their hat into the Presidential candidate’s ring. Maybe there are more, but, has there ever been a Presidential candidate who was actually a resident of the City of Atlanta? Our friend Greg Hodges asked that question and the answer he discovered was…well, maybe. It depends on your definition of “resident.” Does it count if you’re residing in the City of Atlanta against your will? That’s the question we ponder in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
anash.org

New Shluchim Will Open First Chabad in Atlanta Suburb

Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg were recently appointed as the shluchim to Dunwoody, Georgia, a suburb northwest of Atlanta. An Atlanta suburb known for being an attractive suburban area, and home to thousands of Yidden, will be getting their very first Chabad House, with the recent appointment of Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg and their daughter Musya as shluchim to the area.
DUNWOODY, GA
saportareport.com

Homing in on Programs to Help Address Homelessness in Buckhead

By Jim Durrett, President of the Buckhead Coalition and Executive Director of the Buckhead CID, and Adam Mathes, President of Prime Power Services and Chair of Buckhead Coalition Committee on Homelessness. Several times every month, we are asked essentially the same questions by individuals from all walks of life: “Can’t...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Google’s Atlanta presence expanding in stature and office space

Google celebrated its love for Atlanta when opened its new Midtown office space on July 27. In its new location, the technology company clearly has embraced Atlanta and Georgia — spotlighting its role as a center for civil and human rights for all as well as its multicultural offerings of music and entertainment. Gov. Brian Kemp helped to officially open the new office.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy