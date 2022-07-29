Music Midtown to announce its ‘position’ amid rumors of gun law issue

saportareport.com
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Urge ATL City Council to Nix Proposed ‘Nuisance’ Ban
Atlanta rap sheriffs Killer Mike and 2 Chainz are fired up about getting their City Council to stand down on a proposed ban impacting local residents getting nightclub permits. 2 Chainz introduced himself briefly, but quickly passed the mic Monday to the more experienced Mike … who let the Council...
Nuisance property ordinance vote could impact Atlanta nightlife businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, Atlanta city leaders are expected to meet with business owners to discuss a proposed ordinance that could potentially shut down businesses that have seen repeated gun violence. If this ordinance is passed, the city would have the authority to close establishments with two or...
Atlanta named 2nd 'buggiest' city in United States, survey finds
ATLANTA - If you've been annoyed by uninvited pests like mosquitos, ants, and other bugs, you're not alone if you live in Georgia. According to a new survey by Thumbtack, an app used by homeowners to connect to local service professionals, Atlanta is the second-buggiest city in the United States.
Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge
The 2022 Music Midtown festival scheduled to take place in September at Piedmont Park has been canceled. Rumors had been circulating all weekend on social media that a cancellation announcement was imminent. Local journalist George Chidi posted on his social media Friday that the change in Georgia’s gun law was the reason behind the decision. […] The post Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
City of Atlanta leases 700 beds to Fulton County Jail due to overcrowding
ATLANTA — Overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail continues to be an issue, so Atlanta city officials announced their intention to donate 700 beds to the jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The four-year temporary lease of beds will come from the Atlanta City...
Conservation Education … Through the Lens of Birds
Through our mission to build places where birds and people thrive, Georgia Audubon works to educate and engage Georgians of all ages. And we use birds as the lens through which we introduce youth and adults alike to birds, birding, and an overall conservation ethic. In the past year, Georgia Audubon’s educational programs have been taking flight in the metro area and across Georgia.
For Other Growing U.S. Cities, Atlanta is a Warning
By Dan Immergluck, author of Red Hot City: Housing, Race, and Exclusion in Twenty-First-Century Atlanta. Rising home prices and rents are on everyone’s mind these days. In the wake of COVID-19, housing costs rose rapidly in most cities. Yet the U.S. housing crisis is not new, and has been worsening since the country came out of the foreclosure crisis around 2012. Over the last decade, rent soared in many cities, including in growing regions like the Sunbelt. Formerly “low-cost” cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Raleigh, and many others have seen strong housing market pressures in their urban cores, resulting in a new era of gentrification that Derek Hyra and others have called “fifth-wave” gentrification.
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
Atlanta’s presidential candidate
I can think of at least two residents of Metro Atlanta that have tossed their hat into the Presidential candidate’s ring. Maybe there are more, but, has there ever been a Presidential candidate who was actually a resident of the City of Atlanta? Our friend Greg Hodges asked that question and the answer he discovered was…well, maybe. It depends on your definition of “resident.” Does it count if you’re residing in the City of Atlanta against your will? That’s the question we ponder in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
New Shluchim Will Open First Chabad in Atlanta Suburb
Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg were recently appointed as the shluchim to Dunwoody, Georgia, a suburb northwest of Atlanta. An Atlanta suburb known for being an attractive suburban area, and home to thousands of Yidden, will be getting their very first Chabad House, with the recent appointment of Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg and their daughter Musya as shluchim to the area.
Homing in on Programs to Help Address Homelessness in Buckhead
By Jim Durrett, President of the Buckhead Coalition and Executive Director of the Buckhead CID, and Adam Mathes, President of Prime Power Services and Chair of Buckhead Coalition Committee on Homelessness. Several times every month, we are asked essentially the same questions by individuals from all walks of life: “Can’t...
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
Google’s Atlanta presence expanding in stature and office space
Google celebrated its love for Atlanta when opened its new Midtown office space on July 27. In its new location, the technology company clearly has embraced Atlanta and Georgia — spotlighting its role as a center for civil and human rights for all as well as its multicultural offerings of music and entertainment. Gov. Brian Kemp helped to officially open the new office.
