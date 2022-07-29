Meet Your Chef: Mark Tamberino of Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar

www.vaildaily.com
Special summer dinners in the Vail Valley offer memorable — and delicious — experiences
When’s the last time you had a chance to indulge in all-you-can-eat lobster, in the heart of the mountains? Last Wednesday, guests donned their plastic lobster bibs and helped themselves to a seafood buffet, filled with freshly-flown-in whole lobsters, salmon, shrimp, clams and oysters, accompanied by corn on the cob, build-your-own salad and Palisade peach cobbler dessert in a jar. It was all part of the Summer Series at the Leonora, which hosts weekly Wednesday all-you-can-eat outdoor buffets through Aug. 17.
Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper
We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
Fundraiser in memory of Vail area local Brandon Merritt raises over $200,000 for people with neurofibromatosis
The Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundation raised over $200,000 at its inaugural Eagle County fundraising event held at Donovan Pavilion in Vail on July 25, generating financial support and awareness for people with neurofibromatosis. Merritt was eight months old when he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, commonly known as NF, a genetic...
Vail Village parking garage receives new art installations
Four new art sculptures have been installed in Vail Village this summer, thanks to a generous donation from local art collectors Kent and Vicki Logan. Each of the sculptures has been hand-selected by the Logans from their extensive private art collection, which specializes in contemporary works by modern artists. The...
Artistic Operations Director: The Bravo! Vail Music Festival is a ‘logistical masterpiece’
As Bravo! Vail approaches the last week of its 35th annual Festival, I look back in awe at the massive effort and coordination required to present 60 concerts and bring more than 600 musicians from around the world to the Vail Valley region. It is truly an orchestration of many talented professionals executing their parts with precision to ensure Bravo! Vail remains one of the top classical music festivals in the world.
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, breaks longest-standing fish record in state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.
Meet Vail Mountain School’s new head of school
When you enter Vail Mountain School, one of the first things you’re confronted with is the all-glass office of its head of school. Front and center, the transparent office represents the forthright, exploratory and collaborative nature with which new Head of School Steve Bileca wishes to run the school.
Rodeo, dance, art shows, silent disco and uphill races: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/29/22
Since 1939, Eagle County has celebrated its western heritage by hosting a rodeo to showcase the skills used on the ranch. This Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event has grown throughout the decades and brings in talent from all over, and that talent includes not only the cowboys and cowgirls but also the stock featured in the rodeo. The bucking animals are brought in by Cervi Championship Rodeo out of Greeley.
Meet Your Musician: Babaux and the Peacemakers
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
SpeakUp ReachOut to hold August auditions for ‘This Is My Brave’
This Is My Brave, Inc., the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, and SpeakUp ReachOut, the suicide prevention coalition of the Eagle Valley, are hosting auditions for “This is My Brave – The Show” on Aug. 22 and 27. The...
Old Snowmass couple begins rebuilding process after horrific tragedy
Clint Coerdt and Kate Sartain were wearing clothes their friends gave them, sitting on the porch of an Aspen home another friend is letting them use for the remainder of the summer and into the fall. They were just six weeks removed from the most horrific day of their lives, and they were grateful.
Obituary: Russell Whitehead Powers
On July 22, 2022 Russell Whitehead Powers died suddenly of a Heat Stroke. He was born on September 2, 1984, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Russell Powers. His maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. William Henry Whitehead and Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Gable Powers. He was the great grandson to Nicholas Walsh, the Founders of the James Walch Distillery in Lawrence, Indiana in 1885. He was also the great grandson of William Francis Gable, Founder of the William Francis Gable Company of Pennsylvania.
Meaningful steps: Vail Dance Festival brings displaced Ukrainian ballerinas to Vail
An aching to help. It’s what pushed Heather Watts to dial the unfamiliar number, unsure of what was on the other end. When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Watts, like so many others, found herself glued to coverage of the war. The famed ballerina who had starred for the New York City Ballet, performing all over the globe, was left wondering what she could do in her sphere beyond donating to aid organizations.
Vail Veterans Program welcomes back summer participants
After a two-year halt due to COVID-19 restrictions, summer programs are back for the vets participating in the Vail Veterans Program. The summertime version of the successful winter program brings military wounded and their families out for a week of fun, comradery and growth with the mountains as a backdrop.
Three Rivers Little League 14U team gets ready for regionals
In capturing the aura around the Three Rivers Little League (TRLL) 14U team’s trailblazing playoff run, innocence is bliss. With a Tanner Roberts-led run to the regionals four years ago standing as the TRLL boards’ only memory of a team making it out of the district and state rounds, it’s fair to label TRLL’s three squads (12U, 14U and softball juniors) headed to their respective regions as greenhorns, at least in one sense.
Revisiting ‘Valley Curtain,’ the massive art installation that went up 50 years ago near Rifle
Imagine driving along the highway in August of 1972 and seeing 4.5 acres of fabric strung across the valley from peak to peak. The orange material created a contrast between the blue skies above and the landscape below and was an odd sight for drivers. That was the scene created...
Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Swinging by
A new access road has been bulldozed through sensitive areas of Keystone Resort where minimal impacts were authorized by White River National Forest land managers.
Eagle County Fair & Rodeo kicks off in Eagle
After a low-profile year in 2020 — thanks, COVID-19 — the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo came back in a big way in 2021. This year’s event hopes to build on that success. The Fair & Rodeo actually started Monday, with the first 4-H check-ins and shows, but the event really kicks into gear starting Wednesday with this year’s first rodeo performance.
