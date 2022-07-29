Yakima Farmer’s Market ending early Sunday due to heat

www.fox41yakima.com
Yakima Herald Republic
Break in the heat expected Tuesday with another record set Friday in Yakima
While an excessive heat warning is set to expire at 11 p.m. Sunday, it will still be hot on Monday in the Yakima area. A high of 101 is forecast Monday, with temperatures forecast to drop to highs in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Safety and fun in swimming holes near Yakima
Swimming holes. We all have our favorite ones. Some are popular. Some are secret, accessible by only a few. Whether you have a preferred spot or not, swimming holes offer a great way to spend a day, enjoying the sun and cooling off with a quick dip, especially in this heat.
Extreme heat crushing Tri-Cities weather records. Hot temperature warning extended
A heat-related death was reported south of the Tri-Cities.
FOX 11 and 41
Small Fire Makes Big Smoke
RICHLAND, Wash.- A small fire, approximately 5-6 acres, burned on East Berto Rd and Harrington Rd in Benton County on Friday afternoon. A large column of smoke could be seen for miles, but crews quickly extinguished the small blaze that burned in a field of wheat stubble. The Richland Fire...
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
nbcrightnow.com
Power surge damages railroad crossing and signals in Yakima
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - A power surge damaged the traffic signal and railroad crossing at the Yakima Valley Highway and Lincoln Avenue intersection. They will not be repaired until the first week of August, according to the Public Works Department. The railroad company and city are working together on the problem.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley business, Pacific Power provide tips for air conditioner use
The cool climate provided by a working air conditioner is a blessing during the intense heat and sunshine of Yakima Valley summers. But misuse and inattention to maintenance can turn that blessing into a curse — and curse words — when the AC fails in the middle of a heat wave.
Yakima Herald Republic
Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county
A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
FOX 11 and 41
First Japanese beetle found in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – The adult Japanese beetle, an invasive pest of over 300 plants locally has moved outside of where it was first discovered in Grandview according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). The beetle damages plants by skeletonizing a plants foliage according to WSDA. Thursday, July...
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 14:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures of 100 to 110 degrees. Very warm overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Invasive bug found in Tri-Cities. Why rose gardeners to local farmers should be worried
Costly quarantines are possible if the species becomes established.
Vehicle Overheats & Catches Fire Due to Extreme Heat in Rural Benton County
A vehicle was destroyed after it overheated and caught fire Wednesday night. The occupants had gone offroading in a remote area of Benton County when the vehicle overheated and caught fire in a field. The occupants were able to escape the fire unharmed. Benton County Fire crews responded to the...
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District No Longer Serving Private East Wenatchee Homes
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District (GWID) is scaling back their services for private East Wenatchee homes next year after assessing their budget. Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District Manager Craig Gyselinck said they currently have 900 water users that are part of their Local Improvement Districts (LID). LIDs were set up by...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY .Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon today and tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
How will WSDOT re-route WB traffic on I-82 near Selah during Aug. bridge repairs?
SELAH, Wash. — Starting in early August, the Washington State Department of Transportation will be closing a section of I-82 westbound to make repairs to the Yakima River and Naches River bridges. Anyone who lives or works in Selah area or passes the area on the freeway headed to...
NW News Network
'It's putrid.' Yakima County neighbors raise air, groundwater concerns about nearby landfill
Up on a hilltop in Yakima County, Carole Degrave used to spend hours outside, watching wildlife, eating an apple, and enjoying the calm. In her backyard, wind chimes blow softly in the breeze. A 30-year-old apricot tree shades the center of her yard. However, since 2019, her outdoor sanctuary has...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Shirley D. Parker, athlete and philanthropist
Shirley D. Parker’s legacy in Yakima is just as enduring as the iconic skyscraper his stepfather built in downtown Yakima. Parker, a trial lawyer, businessman and stepson of Adelbert E. Larson, is also remembered for his support of Yakima Valley College and youth sports, with a foundation bearing his name continuing work in that area.
FOX 11 and 41
Team Travels 3,000 Miles To Race In Columbia Cup
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Mike Grendell owner of the GP79 hydroplane hopes that his 3,300 mile journey to compete in the Columbia Cup this weekend ends with a checkered flag. Grendell’s “Bad Influence” racing team travelled to the Tri-Cities all the way from Boston. The team won the Columbia Cup last year and currently sit third in the points standings. They will be sponsored by Atomic Screen Printing for the second straight year.
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
