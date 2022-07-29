ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Farmer’s Market ending early Sunday due to heat

By Max Hughes NBC Right Now
FOX 11 and 41
 2 days ago
Yakima Herald Republic

Safety and fun in swimming holes near Yakima

Swimming holes. We all have our favorite ones. Some are popular. Some are secret, accessible by only a few. Whether you have a preferred spot or not, swimming holes offer a great way to spend a day, enjoying the sun and cooling off with a quick dip, especially in this heat.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Small Fire Makes Big Smoke

RICHLAND, Wash.- A small fire, approximately 5-6 acres, burned on East Berto Rd and Harrington Rd in Benton County on Friday afternoon. A large column of smoke could be seen for miles, but crews quickly extinguished the small blaze that burned in a field of wheat stubble. The Richland Fire...
kpq.com

Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam

A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
nbcrightnow.com

Power surge damages railroad crossing and signals in Yakima

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - A power surge damaged the traffic signal and railroad crossing at the Yakima Valley Highway and Lincoln Avenue intersection. They will not be repaired until the first week of August, according to the Public Works Department. The railroad company and city are working together on the problem.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county

A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
SELAH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

First Japanese beetle found in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – The adult Japanese beetle, an invasive pest of over 300 plants locally has moved outside of where it was first discovered in Grandview according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). The beetle damages plants by skeletonizing a plants foliage according to WSDA. Thursday, July...
RICHLAND, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-31 14:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures of 100 to 110 degrees. Very warm overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY .Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon today and tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Shirley D. Parker, athlete and philanthropist

Shirley D. Parker’s legacy in Yakima is just as enduring as the iconic skyscraper his stepfather built in downtown Yakima. Parker, a trial lawyer, businessman and stepson of Adelbert E. Larson, is also remembered for his support of Yakima Valley College and youth sports, with a foundation bearing his name continuing work in that area.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Team Travels 3,000 Miles To Race In Columbia Cup

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Mike Grendell owner of the GP79 hydroplane hopes that his 3,300 mile journey to compete in the Columbia Cup this weekend ends with a checkered flag. Grendell’s “Bad Influence” racing team travelled to the Tri-Cities all the way from Boston. The team won the Columbia Cup last year and currently sit third in the points standings. They will be sponsored by Atomic Screen Printing for the second straight year.
TRI-CITIES, WA

