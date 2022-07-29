Skateboarder Dead after Hit-and-Run on East 3rd Street [Highland, CA]

www.laweekly.com
1 Killed, 4 Injured after in Fiery Accident on Adams Street [Riverside, CA]
RIVERSIDE, CA (August 1, 2022) – At least one person died and four were injured Wednesday morning after a fiery car accident on Adams Street. On July 27th, at around 12:48 a.m., police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash involving three vehicles on the 91 Freeway. Furthermore, when officers...
Rialto crash: 3 killed, 2 injured in violent collision involving 8 vehicles
At least three people were killed and two were injured in a violent, fiery crash involving eight vehicles at a Rialto intersection Monday evening.
Man Killed, Two Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Marengo Avenue [Pasadena, CA]
PASADENA, CA (August 1, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a pedestrian crash on Marengo Avenue claimed the life of a man and injured two women. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on July 27th between the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Maple Street. According to Pasadena officials, a white Toyota...
Barefoot man struck, killed walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man who police said was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside died after being struck by a vehicle this morning. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the incident.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
vvng.com
Victorville man killed on 7th Street ID’d, police continue searching for suspect
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man shot and killed Friday night in old town Victorville was identified as 38-year-old Ramon Pettis and officials are continuing to search for the murder suspect. On Friday, July 29, 2022, deputies assigned to the Victorville Police Department were on an unrelated law enforcement...
Pedestrian struck and killed while walking along side of 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man was fatally hit while walking along the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Sunday. According to California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. just north of Blaine Street. The man was reportedly barefoot as he walked in the same direction as traffic when he was struck by a silver Mercedes-Benz. The driver stayed on scene to cooperate with authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As a result, CHP officers issued a Sigalert for the area at around 2:55 a.m., causing an hours long closure for all southbound lanes. It was unclear why the man was walking along the side of the freeway.
kyma.com
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed in bus in Desert Hot Springs
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Narcotic Task Force says a suspect fled after a man was stabbed and killed on a bus. Desert Hot Springs Police arrived on the scene after 6 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Medics followed but the victim was pronounced dead and...
Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later
A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta
One person died in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said today. Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Two people suffered major injuries and The post One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Paramount shooting: 1 killed, 3 wounded at residential complex
Four people were shot at a residential complex in Paramount, with one person declared dead at the scene, police say.
Riverside motorcycle officer killed in off-duty crash near Nuevo
The Riverside Police Department is mourning the death of a motorcycle officer who was killed in a crash near Nuevo Monday night. The officer was off-duty when he was involved in a collision with a pickup truck pulling a trailer near the intersection of Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road around 7:15 p.m., a California […]
Armed robber flees in panic when Norco liquor store owner blasts shotgun: 'He shot my arm off!'
Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Norco liquor store owner used his shotgun to shoot a would-be robber who was armed with a rifle.
CHP: Blowout On Big Rig Triggers Deadly Rollover In Menifee
A blowout on a big rig traveling on Interstate 215 in Menifee Monday caused a smaller vehicle to swerve out of control and overturn on the freeway, killing an occupant. The fatal crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on southbound I-215, just north of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
1 Dead after Fatal Plane Crash on Olive Hill Road [Fallbrook, CA]
FALLBROOK, CA (August 1, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a plane crash on Olive Hill Road claimed one person’s life and injured another. The incident occurred in a flowerbed of Altman Plants on 2575 Olive Hill Road at 1:40 p.m., on July 23. According to the California Highway Patrol, a T-28B type of plane crashed under unknown circumstances.
Elderly couple killed in San Bernardino house fire after trying to save pets, family says
An elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their home in San Bernardino late Saturday night, and according to their children, they were trying to save their pets when they were killed.
Corona police fire shots at man who reportedly pointed rifle at passing cars
A man fled the scene and remains on the loose after Corona police fired shots at him following reports he was pointing a rifle at passing cars.
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
Police shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Pasadena; earlier crash leaves deputy hospitalized
Police shot and killed a suspect who drove toward officers after a chase ended in a Pasadena parking lot, authorities said.
