Skateboarder Dead after Hit-and-Run on East 3rd Street [Highland, CA]

A man was fatally hit while walking along the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Sunday. According to California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. just north of Blaine Street. The man was reportedly barefoot as he walked in the same direction as traffic when he was struck by a silver Mercedes-Benz. The driver stayed on scene to cooperate with authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As a result, CHP officers issued a Sigalert for the area at around 2:55 a.m., causing an hours long closure for all southbound lanes. It was unclear why the man was walking along the side of the freeway.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO