Since December of 2020, the Oklahoma football fan base has endured quite a lot of difficult times. However, Brent Venables quickly turned Sooner Nation’s fortunes around, and it’s clear now that OU has more momentum as a program than it has in some times. You can see it when looking at the body transformations of the Sooners on the roster, the way recruits talk about Oklahoma, and the momentum on the trail the Sooners are enjoying. There will be many media members and fans with a lot of crow to eat. Many narratives anywhere from Venables is a middling recruiter to Oklahoma would not be able to recruit the west coast/California anymore to implications that the Sooners would no longer be able to get Five-Star QBs. All those narratives have been quieted, and there is one left that Oklahoma will fall off despite having a top-five roster in the sport, and I wouldn’t say I like that narrative’s odds either.

NORMAN, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO