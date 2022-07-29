ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Lincoln Riley Admits He Knew USC Might Leave Pac-12 When Taking Job

Lincoln Riley seems to be a perfect fit for USC, with the school and Riley shocking their peers with their respective moves. After many speculated that former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley may have left the Sooners due to the future move to the SEC, it has come out that Riley knew about USC's openness to future conference realignment.
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma appears to be fortuitous for the Sooners

Since December of 2020, the Oklahoma football fan base has endured quite a lot of difficult times. However, Brent Venables quickly turned Sooner Nation's fortunes around, and it's clear now that OU has more momentum as a program than it has in some times. You can see it when looking at the body transformations of the Sooners on the roster, the way recruits talk about Oklahoma, and the momentum on the trail the Sooners are enjoying. There will be many media members and fans with a lot of crow to eat. Many narratives anywhere from Venables is a middling recruiter to Oklahoma would not be able to recruit the west coast/California anymore to implications that the Sooners would no longer be able to get Five-Star QBs. All those narratives have been quieted, and there is one left that Oklahoma will fall off despite having a top-five roster in the sport, and I wouldn't say I like that narrative's odds either.
Patty Gasso, Oklahoma officially add Haley Lee

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma's third All-American transfer is officially in the fold. Head coach Patty Gasso announced the signing of Haley Lee from Texas A&M late this week. "Haley is a competitor and has proven to be one of the best in the game," Gasso said. "Her style fits perfectly here and we couldn't be more excited to have her as part of our program."
NORMAN, OK
Paycom Center (formerly Chesapeake Arena)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Confetti mistaken for gunfire causes chaos, injuries at Oklahoma mall

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police said confetti that was mistaken for gunfire caused chaos and panic at the Quail Springs Mall Saturday. "Several ran from the mall & injuries were reported as a result," police tweeted Saturday evening. "Officers arrived & confirmed there WEREN'T any gunshots fired."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
