How Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel is Embracing the Pressure, Expectations at OU
Gabriel has minimal experience so far in his career against upper-level competition, but by mid-October this season, he'll be well tested in that area.
Lincoln Riley Admits He Knew USC Might Leave Pac-12 When Taking Job
Lincoln Riley seems to be a perfect fit for USC, with the school and Riley shocking their peers with their respective moves. After many speculated that former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley may have left the Sooners due to the future move to the SEC, it has come out that Riley knew about USC’s openness to future conference realignment.
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma appears to be fortuitous for the Sooners
Since December of 2020, the Oklahoma football fan base has endured quite a lot of difficult times. However, Brent Venables quickly turned Sooner Nation’s fortunes around, and it’s clear now that OU has more momentum as a program than it has in some times. You can see it when looking at the body transformations of the Sooners on the roster, the way recruits talk about Oklahoma, and the momentum on the trail the Sooners are enjoying. There will be many media members and fans with a lot of crow to eat. Many narratives anywhere from Venables is a middling recruiter to Oklahoma would not be able to recruit the west coast/California anymore to implications that the Sooners would no longer be able to get Five-Star QBs. All those narratives have been quieted, and there is one left that Oklahoma will fall off despite having a top-five roster in the sport, and I wouldn’t say I like that narrative’s odds either.
Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: Stars Descended Upon Norman This Weekend
Brent Venables' "Party at the Palace" turned out to be an instant success for the Sooners.
Oklahoma Unbothered by Outside Expectations Headed Into Fall Camp
The Sooners aren't worried about perceived disrespect as the 2022 season rapidly approaches.
Patty Gasso, Oklahoma officially add Haley Lee
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma's third All-American transfer is officially in the fold. Head coach Patty Gasso announced the signing of Haley Lee from Texas A&M late this week. “Haley is a competitor and has proven to be one of the best in the game,” Gasso said. “Her style fits perfectly here and we couldn’t be more excited to have her as part of our program.”
Boys' basketball referee knocks out dad during brawl at game in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A shocking fight was caught on camera when a referee punched and knocked out a dad during a boys' basketball game in Edmond. The game was between an Arkansas team and an Oklahoma team. Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies say the players were teens but it...
This Jungle Themed Oklahoma Three-Story Indoor Play Zone is a Kid’s Dream Come True!
As hot as it's been lately it can be difficult, if not impossible to get the kids outside for some well-deserved play and exercise. When it's over 100 degrees for days on end and the temperatures just barely drop below 95 in the evenings it's just too hot to be outside. What can you do and where can you take the kids for playtime?
Drought Conditions Can Cause Toxic Reaction For Some Types Of Grass
Ranchers are keeping a close eye on cattle as the dry heat becomes a breeding ground for deadly toxins in certain types of grass. Some ranchers in Oklahoma are reporting cattle deaths because of toxic poisoning. "There's nothing easy about what we're dealing with right now," said Ross Sestak, 4-H...
Paycom Center (formerly Chesapeake Arena)
Re: Paycom Center (formerly Chesapeake Arena) If we are to have a MAPS 5 proposal, I'm looking forward to seeing the Lists of projects. 1. New NBA arena with a Thunder Live Entertainment District. Capacity 20,200 seats. 2. New Opra House / Theatre. Capacity 8,000 seats. 3. New Esports arena...
Confetti mistaken for gunfire causes chaos, injuries at Oklahoma mall
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police said confetti that was mistaken for gunfire caused chaos and panic at the Quail Springs Mall Saturday. "Several ran from the mall & injuries were reported as a result," police tweeted Saturday evening. "Officers arrived & confirmed there WEREN’T any gunshots fired." Some...
Multiple Oklahoma families say Fletcher Cemetery made several burial placement mistakes
Several families who have loved ones buried in the Fletcher cemetery, located southwest of Oklahoma City, are coming forward - claiming there have been multiple burial placement mistakes.
Parents of student athletes required to sign gender form by state law
Oklahoma parents can add confirming their child’s gender to the back-to-school list.
The New World Comic Con is happening tomorrow in Oklahoma City
JULY 30TH, 9AM - 7PM. 3001 GENERAL PERSHING BLVD.
Investigation leads to massive contraband seizure in Oklahoma
An investigation has led to what is believed to be the largest contraband seizure in the history of an Oklahoma agency.
The Oldest Restaurant In Oklahoma's Historic Stockyards City Is A Culinary Masterpiece
One of the best and most respected steakhouses in the state is Cattlemen’s in Historic Stockyards City in Oklahoma City. It’s not only the oldest …
Wanted Tulsa violent crime suspect may be in Oklahoma City
Tulsa police are searching for a violent crime suspect who may be in the Oklahoma City metro area.
Oklahoma family fights for refund from venue after bride-to-be dies months before wedding
A daughter's wedding can be one of the happiest moments in a mother's life. But a local mom is still reeling following her daughter's untimely death, and in a conflict with the venue where the wedding was to be held.
Nation’s senior letter carrier, in OKC his entire career, celebrates 70 years on the job
OKLAHOMA CITY — Meet the nation’s senior letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. Johnnie Bell celebrated 70 years of service Friday. Bell has worked in Oklahoma City his entire career. His journey began when he was just 23. “Thanks so much for this recognition. This is just...
Uptown Outside to spotlight diverse culture of 23rd St. this weekend
Saturday, July 30th when the brand new Uptown Outside event kicks off, highlighting the district’s music, bars, and restaurants. The post Uptown Outside to spotlight diverse culture of 23rd St. this weekend appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
