Scottsdale police training for mass casualty event Aug. 3

The Scottsdale Police Department is conducting mass casualty event training from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, in the Entertainment District of Old Town Scottsdale.

In collaboration with Riot Hospitality Group, the Scottsdale Police Department will be hosting reality-based training for a mass causality event which is closed to the public, a press release stated. The training will occur at Cake Nightclub, 4405 N. Saddlebag Trail in Scottsdale.

The goal of the training is to provide an opportunity for officers to continue to train their response to a mass casualty event, like an active shooter, in a realistic environment. The scenarios are created to be a learning environment for officers and the employees from the Riot Hospitality Group.