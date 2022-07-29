Man arrested, charged in connection to Shockoe Bottom fatal shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police announced on Friday that they have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood in April.
According to police, 27-year-old Jihad Bryant, of Henrico, was arrested on Thursday, July 28, after charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Richmond Police investigating shooting death in Shockoe Bottom
On April 3, officers responded to the 100 block of North 19th Street for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, they found one adult male, no identified as 30-year-old Lakeith Ruffin, Jr., of Richmond, with a gunshot wound.
Ruffin was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Richmond Police identify 30-year-old man shot, killed in Shockoe Bottom
Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond Police at 804-646-7715, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3Tips mobile app .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 3