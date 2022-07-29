ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City Council members want to put the brakes on NASCAR’s Chicago street race

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Veterans protest Soldier Field proposal

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s mayor wants to sell the naming rights for Soldier Field, but some veterans are saying not so fast. Gold Star families stood outside of Soldier Field Sunday to protest the proposal. Part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to keep the Chicago Bears from moving to Arlington Heights includes adding a […]
WGN Radio

Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?

John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Chicago Journal

Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
WGNtv.com

Tom Skilling’s August outlook: What’s in store for the Chicago area this month

The bottom line from projections: A warmer and drier than normal August 2022 is the consensus forecast. The 30-day outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) suggest indicators and modeling suggest odds favor above normal temps and below normal overall precip–though with t-storms and convective shower so often involved in producing much of the month’s precipitation, precip tallies can vary widely across the region.
fox32chicago.com

4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
Inside Indiana Business

Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary

Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
CBS Chicago

Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago SWAT responds to block on South Side, police say

CHICAGO - A SWAT situation is underway Monday night on Chicago's South Side. According to the Chicago Police Department, the city's SWAT team is assisting the Posen Police Department with the ongoing situation in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue. It is unclear at this time why the SWAT...
CBS Chicago

City of Gary to host second annual Block Party on the Lot

GARY, Ill. (CBS) -- The city of Gary is hosting its second annual Block Party on the Lot.Families of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy games, giveaways, food trucks, treats, and more. The summer party runs today from noon to 6 p.m. and will happen on the front lawn of City Hall.
suburbanchicagoland.com

Pritzker push for Democratic National Convention could backfire

Pritzker push for Democratic National Convention could backfire. Billionaire Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is pushing to bring the National Democratic Convention to Chicago to boost his chances to become president. So what entertainment can the convention offer delegates? in ChicagoStan Shootings. Carjackings. Gun violence. Anti-Police riots. By Ray Hanania. Gov....
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

What’s up with the massive field of Divvy bikes sitting in a West Town vacant lot?

Recently, a Streetsblog reader, who said they previously worked for the Divvy bike-share system as a seasonal employee, emailed us about “the absurd amount of 1st [black] and 2nd generation [gray] Divvy ebikes sitting in a vacant lot” across the alley from the bike-share system’s service warehouse on Hubbard Street in West Town. “I assume they’re waiting for parts or there’s a backlog of repairs and/or a shortage of staff.”
