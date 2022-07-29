ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Rocket crash Saturday; will it land in Ohio?

By Sam Kirk
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Chinese rocket is set to crash on Saturday, July 30, but is there a chance that it could land in Ohio?

Morgantown native, scientist and host of Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” Emily Calandrelli, has been posting updates on her social media accounts since July 23, the day before the rocket was first launched. Her updates are based on predictions by The Aerospace Corporation .

According to Aerospace, the rocket body was first launched from the Wenchange Space Launch Site in China at 6:22 Coordinated Universal Time (12:22 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on July 24.

Man dead after being hit with machete, ran over near Triangle Park

As the estimated crash time gets closer, scientists have been able to narrow down where the rocket body might land. As of Friday at noon, they had it narrowed down to a crash time window of 12 hours and eight possible routes across the world. Three of those routes passed over the United States, and one passed over West Virginia. Counties near the possible crash route included Tyler, Wetzel, Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Preston, Tucker, Taylor, Grant and Hardy counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Og3Yf_0gxzUgZf00
Possible landing sites in the U.S. as of Friday morning (The Aerospace Corporation via Emily Calandrelli Facebook)
Lock your cars: Fairborn police seek theft suspects

As of an update at 12:35 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, the route that went over West Virginia had been eliminated from possible crash sites. There is still a chance that the rocket body will land somewhere in the U.S., but not in West Virginia. As of Friday at 6:40 EST, the estimated landing time for the rocket was 8:16 a.m. (EST) Saturday, plus or minus five hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tt5GI_0gxzUgZf00
Possible landing routes as of 3 p.m. on Friday (The Aerospace Corporation)
Jury: Deputy acted lawfully shooting suspect who hit him with car

For the latest updates on the rocket’s reentry and landing, check The Aerospace Corporation website, which is being updated regularly.

The Aerospace Corporation is a nonprofit analysis group that works for “a variety of government, civil and commercial customers,” according to the Aerospace website.

China’s space program is run by the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, and has largely proceeded with the space station program without other nations’ assistance. The U.S. excluded China from the International Space Station because of its military ties.

China decided not to guide the booster back through the atmosphere and it’s not clear exactly when or where it will come down to Earth. While it will largely burn up on return, there remains a slight risk of fragments causing damage or casualties.

While China is not alone in such practices, the size of the Long March rocket stage has drawn particular scrutiny.

For the latest updates on the rocket’s reentry and landing, check The Aerospace Corporation website, which is being updated regularly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news Submit a form. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 23

Al Yz
2d ago

Hope it lands in WDC. We can use some Chinese Technology. But wait, that rocket technology was given to the chinese by Bill Sniffing Clinton and Oboob. Never mind.

Reply
4
Danise Shaffer
2d ago

ok...I was flying when Skylab fell...took 48 hrs to go from Montana to Ohio. Fell not anywhere near us...🥺

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Marion, OH
City
Clarksburg, OH
City
Harrison, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Fairborn, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Vehicles#Chinese#The Aerospace Corporation#Aerospace
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
WDTN

What a million-dollar home looks like in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – What would you do if you won the lottery? The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has grown to a $1.02 billion prize after 26 consecutive drawings without a winner. This makes it the fourth-largest lottery prize in the U.S. The next drawing will be held on Friday, June 29, however, your chances […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
China
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Netflix
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you have been to Ohio before then you know that this beautiful state has a lot to offer. It might be famous for its amusement park (among many other things) but there is much more to it. However, if you have never been to Ohio then you are definitely missing out because there are so many beautiful places to explore here.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Missing trafficked teen found, reunited with mother

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had been searching for Cruz-Rios, and suspected traffickers were threatening the victim because her mother and child are in Mexico. Cruz-Rios is undocumented and doesn't speak English, with no connections to the U.S., police said.
thecentersquare.com

Not all in Ohio happy with federal CHIPS Act passage

(The Center Square) – Intel is ready to move forward with its planned $20 billion new plant in central Ohio after Congress moved forward with the CHIPS Act this week, but some Ohio congressmen believe giving money to big business was the wrong move. U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan, Warren...
WDTN

WDTN

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy