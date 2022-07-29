Restaurant offers memorable experience in Chicago landmark space

nypressnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
mahoningmatters.com
20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s
The largest city in the Midwest, and the third most populous in the country, Chicago is a beacon of culture and commerce in the nation's flatlands. In 1950, 3.6 million people—or 2% of the nation's population—called the Windy City home. Unfortunately, as is the case for many of America's biggest cities, suburbanization had a decidedly negative effect on it, and by the end of the decade, Chicago was facing a steep decline in population and prosperity.
Eater
Chicago's Italian Ice Stands Melt Away the Summertime Blues
Chicagoans over the past two years have largely let go of the concept of a “normal” — that is, pre-pandemic — summer, last seen in 2019 when PPE was just for hospital staff and restaurant menus with QR codes were an oddity. But the warmest months of 2022 are bearing a marked resemblance to earlier times, with locals of all ages streaming into the streets to bask in some badly needed sunshine and savor one of the city’s favorite cooling treats: Italian ice.
Bronzeville Soul Restaurant Now Open On King Drive, Bringing ‘Great Soul Food With A Great Vibe’
GRAND BOULEVARD — Mario Coleman was looking for his next act when several close friends launched their first restaurants. Watching how they were able to generate income by creating a quality product and good food, Coleman was moved to try it on his own. With his new Bronzeville Soul...
You Won’t Believe What Company Is Buying Famous Illinois Building
A popular internet company is purchasing a famous building in Chicago to save it from extinction. The city of Chicago is known for its amazing architecture. The area is home to many unique buildings. In fact, some of them are more like works of art than business structures. Visitors come from all over the world to experience the history in person. There are several architecture tours available to learn more about it.
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
CityBird Tenders is Making Chicago Debut in Greektown
This will become the sixth location for the Thunderdome Restaurant Group
Broken Tart Making Oak Park Debut in Summer 2022
The new cafe will offer specialty cakes, baked goodies, healthy salads, coffee, and more
restaurantclicks.com
5 Rude Restaurants To Visit for a Laugh
Sometimes you want more than a traditional dining experience. If you are looking for a hilarious and raunchy time, you may want to check out an intentionally rude restaurant. Purposefully rude restaurants incorporate humorous waiter performances and activities into the meal service, such as teasing diners or handing out quirky accessories.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Downtown Chicago
Are you planning a vacation but don’t know where to go? Downtown Chicago could be the perfect destination. It is home to many exciting attractions, activities, and events. These attractions include the Field Museum of Natural History, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Whether you are an indoor or an outdoor person, there is something for you to do in this vibrant city. The nightlife is also very exciting in downtown Chicago with many different bars and clubs. Here are the 20 best things to do in downtown Chicago.
Polish Farm Market Opens In Former Portage Park Home Of Szymanski Deli
PORTAGE PARK — Polish meats, dishes and deli options are available at a new Far Northwest Side market where Szymanski Deli & Liquors stood for more than 30 years. Polish Farm Market opened two weeks ago at 6014-6016 W. Irving Park Road, the longtime home to Szymanski’s, which went out of business in October.
blockclubchicago.org
The Jefferson Park Home Built For Chicago’s First Polish Alderman Is For Sale
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side home built more than 100 years ago for the city’s first Polish alderman is for sale — and its owners and local preservationists are hoping it will be bought by someone who won’t demolish it. The home at 5318...
Suburban bakery targeted by hate crime ordered to stop hosting public events
Jeannie Ridings, the attorney representing Corinna Sac, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels Lake in The Hills officials were wrong to send a notice to stop hosting public events at her client’s bakery because of zoning issues following a hate crime last month after planning a family-friendly drag show. […]
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
buildingupchicago.com
Chicago’s officially unofficial tower crane count to start August 2022 is 20
20-ish. About 20. ~20. Something like that. I haven’t had time to get around town and see two of our cranes for myself, but I’ve concrete (heh) evidence of the Obama Center’s third crane, and I’m comfortable assuming the 4445 W Irving Park crane is still there.
CHICAGO READER
Back Alley Jazz renews a south-side tradition
In 2018, Back Alley Jazz, an offshoot of the Hyde Park Jazz Festival, thrummed the heartstrings of nostalgic south-siders when it resuscitated the popular neighborhood-alley jams that took place in the community from the mid-1960s into the ’70s. Since then, this riff on tradition has become a tradition itself, turning unassuming corridors and street corners into bandstands. In the spirit of the original (and of the HPJF), the event is free to all. As in previous years, the performances will take place around South Shore on a single day. The main “stages,” so to speak (in past years, some performances have been at street level, while others have been on risers), will be located on South Paxton Avenue at East 72nd and East 74th, and between them they’ll host music from noon till 6 PM. The lot next to the Black United Fund on 71st will host the Universal Alley Jazz Jam—a sprawling jam sesh directly in the lineage of the original alleyway jazz tradition—from 3 to 7 PM. While the Hyde Park Jazz Festival showcases artists from around the globe, Back Alley is a more intimate showcase for local acts. The talent includes tap king Jumaane Taylor and his Jazz Hoofing Quartet (1:15 PM at 72nd and Paxton), smooth-singing and -trumpeting phenom Sam Thousand, formerly Sam Trump, with his band the Soul Vortex (5 PM at 74th and Paxton), and inimitable veterans Dee Alexander and John McLean in a vocals-and-guitar duo (6 PM at 74th and Oglesby). Bring your kids and your appetite: food vendors and arts-and-crafts stations will be set up along Paxton. And if you aren’t too sun-beat, save some dance moves for the afterparty at the Quarry.
WGNtv.com
Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”
EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
Chicago magazine
Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?
Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
Chicago magazine
Corn Dogs Gone Wild
If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok or Instagram and have more than a passing interest in food, you’ve probably seen a few Korean corn dogs pop across your screen and thought, What????? No mere combos of weenies and Jiffy mix, K-dogs may have thick coatings of cubed sweet potatoes, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, ramen noodles, or Fruity Pebbles. The tube steaks may be chicken or vegan or not even dogs at all but long plugs of mozzarella cheese that will stretch from here to eternity when you bite in. These fantasies on a stick have long been a staple of Korean street food, or bunsik, but have become popular thanks to the rapid expansion of the Kong Dog chain, which first opened locally in Glenview (1749 Milwaukee Ave.) and has since expanded to Chinatown and the University of Illinois Chicago campus. I assembled a corn dog panel to try a variety of combinations — at right, our tasting notes.
Discover Hosts Grand Opening of Its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright® Community Center
RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Discover today hosted the grand opening of its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright ® Community Center on Chicago’s South Side. Joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 6 th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer, and other elected officials and community leaders, Discover cut the ribbon on its new facility which includes a community center that is free for use by community-based organizations (CBOs) and other local entities, as well as a technology hub that gives current and prospective employees working at the Center access to a career path in technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005649/en/ Timeline for Discover’s Chatham Customer Care Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)
