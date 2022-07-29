www.therecordlive.com
Related
therecordlive.com
Dewey Jean Martinez Jr., 89, Orange
Dewey Jean Martinez Jr., age 89, a resident of Orange, died peacefully July 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on. February 8, 1933, in Iberia Parish, Louisiana. He served in the Korean Conflict, serving in Hawaii, running artillery, and serving in the weather squadron. After discharge from the U.S. Army, he was employed at DuPont Sabine River Works in Orange, where he worked more than 45 years. A member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Orange, he was also an avid golfer and an award- winning boxer in his youth.
therecordlive.com
Audrey Ann Bertrand, 77, Orange
Audrey Ann Bertrand, age 77of Orange, Texas, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Services to honor Audrey’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home with Reverend Jay Thomas of MacArthur Heights of Orange officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home. Audrey was born in Orange, Texas on June 29, 1945; she was the daughter of Julis Buck Delome and Olivia Kibodeaux Delome. She worked for Dupont for over 20 years before retirement. Audrey was always genuine and just simply had kind spirit. She believed in honesty from the heart and her family and friends loved that about her. Audrey was always ready for a trip, whether it was quick trip to the casino or plan ride away, she was ready. She loved her family dearly and always enjoyed having her house full. She was a wonderful cook and could always find time to dance and smile. Audrey will be greatly missed by all those she impacted with her kindness and love. She was preceded in death by her parents Julis and Olivia Delome, siblings; JR Crader, Leona Delome Baily, Allen "Pecan" Delome, Joseph Delome, CJ Delome, James Calliste Delome and Louis Delome and nephews Randall Delome and Joseph Cupples. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Bertrand of Orange, TX, Zelda Bertrand of Orange, TX, son Larry Kibodeaux of Dallas, TX, brothers, Leon Delome (Marlene) of Orangefield, TX, Herbert Delome (Rita) of Orange, TX, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and she was loved by numerous nieces and nephews, plus great nieces and nephews. Serving as Pallbearers will be Bo Henley, Steven Trevino, Roberto Castaneda, Russell Delome, Randy Hebert, Stewart Jackson and Mark Jones.
therecordlive.com
Troy Frances Touchet, 63, Groves
Troy Frances Touchet, 63, of Groves, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Granger Cemetery in Orangefield. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on July 22, 1959, he was the son of Edias and Mabel Mary Touchet. Troy was a Avid Golfer, if he wasn’t playing it he was watching it. He had many accomplishments two of them being a semi-pro volleyball player and being a firefighter for 18 years. Troy loved to go to Biloxi, loved it so much that he took his wife every year for their anniversary. He will be dearly missed and memories of him will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.
therecordlive.com
LCMISD Notice of Non-Discrimination
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District offers career and technical education programs in Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, Construction, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, AV and Communications, Business and Finance, Education, Health Science, Manufacturing/Welding, Process Operations, Engineering, and Computer Science. Admission to these programs is based on interest, aptitude, course prerequisites and age.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecordlive.com
LSCO Awarded $530,000 True Grant to support Industry, workforce programs
ORANGE, TX – Lamar State College Orange received official word this week that the Texas Higher Educating Coordinating Board (THECB) has awarded the college a $530,000 Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education (TRUE) Grant. The funds will benefit LSCO’s Electro Mechanical, Process Operating, Instrumentation, and Maritime Programs. The...
therecordlive.com
Big shows added to Southeast Texas schedule
Just when you think there cannot be any more fun to be had around Southeast Texas, several big events get announced within a matter of days that will take place in the coming weeks. Events featuring artists such as Robert Earl Keen, Michael W. Smith and Blue October were all recently announced for downtown Beaumont venues and will help make the remainder of summer and fall 2022 one to remember.
therecordlive.com
Friends of the Orange Depot to meet Aug. 11th
The next meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held at the Depot on Thursday, August 11th at 5:30 PM. All volunteers are invited as well as members of the board. On the agenda will be fall plans as well as plans for 2023. We encourage new volunteers to attend and get involved with our organization's events. The Orange Train Depot is an historical gem, designed to be a community place for our city. We are moving in new and exciting directions! For information, call Rose at 409-330-1576. Join us for refreshments at 5:00 PM to meet and greet.
therecordlive.com
Countywide students head back to classes next week
At Bridge City High School, a time-consuming job on concrete in the hot August sun is a special right of passage. The seniors with cars get reserved parking spots and paint them in colorful designs. The senior painters were out painting Monday, a sure sign that a new school year...
RELATED PEOPLE
therecordlive.com
Shoreline Restoration Work to Begin at McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge
SABINE PASS — The Texas General Land Office (GLO) and multiple partners are set to begin work on the restoration of approximately 17 miles of the McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) shoreline in Jefferson and Chambers counties. The restoration project will span from High Island to Sea Rim State...
therecordlive.com
Bears hope to repeat the success from Peevey's first season
Little Cypress-Mauriceville got a new head football coach last year. The Bears got a winning attitude last season they hope to continue when the new season starts later this month. Eric Peevey came to Little Cypress-Mauriceville from Beaumont West Brook where he took the Bruins to a Class 6A state...
therecordlive.com
Mustangs to continue winning tradition under Hickman
A new era in West Orange-Stark football begins this season. The Mustangs have a new head coach in Hiawatha Hickman who moves up to the top position after serving as the Mustangs' defensive line coach and then defensive coordinator the last six years. In Cornel Thompson's final season as the...
therecordlive.com
Bobcats are the big school in their new district
The Orangefield Bobcats are preparing for a new football season in a new district and in a new classification. Based on enrollment numbers Orangefield dropped from Class 4A to Class 3A for the next two years. This is the second time in the last five years the Bobcats will play...
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecordlive.com
Orange County Historical Society will meet August 9th
The Orange County Historical Society will have its third quarterly meeting featuring a talk by Sherrill Porterfield on Tuesday, August 9, at 5:30 p.m. in the educational building of the 9th and Elm Church of Christ. Ms. Porterfield, a retired flight attendant, will give a historical account of three local churches.
Comments / 0