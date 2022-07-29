Audrey Ann Bertrand, age 77of Orange, Texas, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Services to honor Audrey’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home with Reverend Jay Thomas of MacArthur Heights of Orange officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home. Audrey was born in Orange, Texas on June 29, 1945; she was the daughter of Julis Buck Delome and Olivia Kibodeaux Delome. She worked for Dupont for over 20 years before retirement. Audrey was always genuine and just simply had kind spirit. She believed in honesty from the heart and her family and friends loved that about her. Audrey was always ready for a trip, whether it was quick trip to the casino or plan ride away, she was ready. She loved her family dearly and always enjoyed having her house full. She was a wonderful cook and could always find time to dance and smile. Audrey will be greatly missed by all those she impacted with her kindness and love. She was preceded in death by her parents Julis and Olivia Delome, siblings; JR Crader, Leona Delome Baily, Allen "Pecan" Delome, Joseph Delome, CJ Delome, James Calliste Delome and Louis Delome and nephews Randall Delome and Joseph Cupples. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Bertrand of Orange, TX, Zelda Bertrand of Orange, TX, son Larry Kibodeaux of Dallas, TX, brothers, Leon Delome (Marlene) of Orangefield, TX, Herbert Delome (Rita) of Orange, TX, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and she was loved by numerous nieces and nephews, plus great nieces and nephews. Serving as Pallbearers will be Bo Henley, Steven Trevino, Roberto Castaneda, Russell Delome, Randy Hebert, Stewart Jackson and Mark Jones.

ORANGE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO