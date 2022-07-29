Plumas Public Health addresses monkeypox; detected in neighboring counties, but not here yet

www.plumasnews.com
CDC approves another vaccine in COVID fight; available beginning Aug. 4 in Plumas County
The CDC updated its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations last week, approving the Novavax vaccine for emergency use authorization for adults 18 years and older. Novavax is a two-dose, protein-based COVID-19 vaccine that is currently being used in more than 40 countries and has also been authorized by the European Union and the World Health Organization.
Forest Service addresses increased staffing due to storms as well as flash flood potential
Plumas National Forest Fire and Aviation resources will be on extended staffing for all resources until 8 p.m. this evening July 30, and there will be 24-hour staffing across the forest due to increased fire danger and widespread lightning. The Mount Hough Ranger District is currently in a lightning plan...
Federal and state fire officials meet with supervisors from Lassen, Plumas, Modoc and Sierra counties
It’s not even August yet and once again, California is on fire — but not in our region. Maybe there’s a little glimpse of hope this year for Northeastern California residents. Fire officials from the U.S. Forest Service and CalFire met with the boards of supervisors from...
Forest Service reports water shortage at Little Grass Valley rec sites
While lake levels are still good, the recreation facilities at Little Grass Valley Reservoir on the Plumas National Forest Feather River Ranger District are being affected by water shortages. There is limited water available at Little Beaver, Running Deer and Red Feather Campgrounds. Water conservation in these areas is critical...
Plumas National Forest Fire & Aviation Management resources respond to a fire in Cape Lake area
As of approximately 6:30 p.m., the USFS Plumas National Forest shared on social media that Plumas National Forest Fire & Aviation Management resources responded to a fire in the Cape Lake area west of Bucks Lake this afternoon, Friday, July 22. The Cape Fire is 1/4 mile west of Cape...
CPUD getting back on track
The July 26 meeting of the Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) was called to order on a high note. All of the board members and other participants could be easily heard and understood due to a newly installed public address system. After opening formalities and the usual public comment notifications, the first item on the agenda was to elect someone to the Vice Chair position left open by a resignation earlier in the year. After some discussion, and director Royce Raker declining a nomination due to scheduling conflicts, director Kimberly Green was nominated and elected by unanimous vote. Next item was to reschedule the regular August meeting due to scheduling conflicts with the general manager and two of the board members. It was decided to change the meeting date to Tuesday, Aug.30 at 5:30 p.m.
Crews respond to fire west of 70 in Dixie Fire burn scar UPDATED
7:22 p.m. update: The Keddie Fire is now contained at 1.2 acres. 5:25 p.m. update: The fire, which is now being called the Keddie Fire is holding at 1 acre. Crews are constructing hand line and hose lay around it. Motorists are advised to use caution. 5 p,m. update: The...
QHS student fair booth raising funds for Costa Rica trip
Stop by the Quincy High School booth in Old Town at the Plumas Sierra County Fair this week, where students will be selling candied peanuts and almonds, sweet and spicy peanuts, delicious fruit kabobs, popcorn and ice cold drinks. Calling themselves the Trojan Travelers, the students are raising money to...
Where I Stand: Lend a hand to PAWS
The Plumas Animal Welfare Society, better known as PAWS, is facing a crisis. NO, we are NOT in danger of closing (contrary to some rumors). But we ARE in need of help. I founded PAWS in 1999 over a concern with the high euthanasia rate of cats at the Plumas County animal shelter. In 2001, we opened “The Cathouse,” our rescue and adoption center located at 2453 E. Main Street in East Quincy. Since that time, PAWS has rescued, provided medical care, and found homes for over 5,000 cats and kittens who faced neglect, abandonment, or a lonely death.
Quincy Chamber hosts annual fair parade this Saturday
The 75th annual Plumas Sierra County Fair parade rolls down Main Street in downtown Quincy at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. Sponsored by the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, the event is a highlight of the fair festivities, with crowds gathered the length of Main Street to see the entries.
Wind, thunder, lightning, and rain – weather varies across Plumas this afternoon
UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: Plumas National Forest crews responding to the report of smoke in Keddie, report that the fire is at 1 acre, west of Highway 70, within the Dixie Fire burn scar. The fire is burning in needle cast with limited vegetation. The current rate of spread is low, unless wind becomes a factor.
Quincy Weather Summary July 29, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) July 22……….. 93……….. 47……….. 0.0. July 23……….. 94……….. 43……….. 0.0. July 24……….. 93……….. 49……….. 0.0.
