Plumas County, CA

Plumas Public Health addresses monkeypox; detected in neighboring counties, but not here yet

By Editor
Plumas County News
 2 days ago
Plumas County News

CDC approves another vaccine in COVID fight; available beginning Aug. 4 in Plumas County

The CDC updated its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations last week, approving the Novavax vaccine for emergency use authorization for adults 18 years and older. Novavax is a two-dose, protein-based COVID-19 vaccine that is currently being used in more than 40 countries and has also been authorized by the European Union and the World Health Organization.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Forest Service reports water shortage at Little Grass Valley rec sites

While lake levels are still good, the recreation facilities at Little Grass Valley Reservoir on the Plumas National Forest Feather River Ranger District are being affected by water shortages. There is limited water available at Little Beaver, Running Deer and Red Feather Campgrounds. Water conservation in these areas is critical...
Plumas County, CA
California State
California Health
California Government
Health
Plumas County News

CPUD getting back on track

The July 26 meeting of the Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) was called to order on a high note. All of the board members and other participants could be easily heard and understood due to a newly installed public address system. After opening formalities and the usual public comment notifications, the first item on the agenda was to elect someone to the Vice Chair position left open by a resignation earlier in the year. After some discussion, and director Royce Raker declining a nomination due to scheduling conflicts, director Kimberly Green was nominated and elected by unanimous vote. Next item was to reschedule the regular August meeting due to scheduling conflicts with the general manager and two of the board members. It was decided to change the meeting date to Tuesday, Aug.30 at 5:30 p.m.
CHESTER, CA
Plumas County News

QHS student fair booth raising funds for Costa Rica trip

Stop by the Quincy High School booth in Old Town at the Plumas Sierra County Fair this week, where students will be selling candied peanuts and almonds, sweet and spicy peanuts, delicious fruit kabobs, popcorn and ice cold drinks. Calling themselves the Trojan Travelers, the students are raising money to...
#Monkeypox Virus#Diseases#General Health#Plumas Public Health#Orthopoxvirus
Plumas County News

Where I Stand: Lend a hand to PAWS

The Plumas Animal Welfare Society, better known as PAWS, is facing a crisis. NO, we are NOT in danger of closing (contrary to some rumors). But we ARE in need of help. I founded PAWS in 1999 over a concern with the high euthanasia rate of cats at the Plumas County animal shelter. In 2001, we opened “The Cathouse,” our rescue and adoption center located at 2453 E. Main Street in East Quincy. Since that time, PAWS has rescued, provided medical care, and found homes for over 5,000 cats and kittens who faced neglect, abandonment, or a lonely death.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Chamber hosts annual fair parade this Saturday

The 75th annual Plumas Sierra County Fair parade rolls down Main Street in downtown Quincy at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. Sponsored by the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, the event is a highlight of the fair festivities, with crowds gathered the length of Main Street to see the entries.
Plumas County News

Wind, thunder, lightning, and rain – weather varies across Plumas this afternoon

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: Plumas National Forest crews responding to the report of smoke in Keddie, report that the fire is at 1 acre, west of Highway 70, within the Dixie Fire burn scar. The fire is burning in needle cast with limited vegetation. The current rate of spread is low, unless wind becomes a factor.
Plumas County News

Quincy Weather Summary July 29, 2022

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) July 22……….. 93……….. 47……….. 0.0. July 23……….. 94……….. 43……….. 0.0. July 24……….. 93……….. 49……….. 0.0.

Community Policy