Plumas Public Health addresses monkeypox; detected in neighboring counties, but not here yet

The July 26 meeting of the Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) was called to order on a high note. All of the board members and other participants could be easily heard and understood due to a newly installed public address system. After opening formalities and the usual public comment notifications, the first item on the agenda was to elect someone to the Vice Chair position left open by a resignation earlier in the year. After some discussion, and director Royce Raker declining a nomination due to scheduling conflicts, director Kimberly Green was nominated and elected by unanimous vote. Next item was to reschedule the regular August meeting due to scheduling conflicts with the general manager and two of the board members. It was decided to change the meeting date to Tuesday, Aug.30 at 5:30 p.m.

CHESTER, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO