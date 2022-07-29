www.investorsobserver.com
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
Tesla is on track to be the next high-profile company to conduct a stock split this year.
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
Alphabet, Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
McDonald's says higher prices, value items helped boost U.S. sales
McDonald's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations. Its net sales dropped 3%, hurt in part by the closure of McDonald's Russian and Ukrainian restaurants. Global same-store sales rose 9.7% in the quarter, fueled by strong international growth. McDonald's on Tuesday said both price hikes and...
Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy?
The company has excellent prospects in the near term as economies reopen worldwide.
U.S. Stocks Near Session Highs, July Marks Best Month For Markets of 2022
U.S. stocks closed Friday near session highs following strong earnings from several technology companies. July also marked the best month for U.S. markets in 2022. The S&P 500 was 9.12% higher to close out the month, representing the index's biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The Dow also finished July up 6.73% and the Nasdaq closed up 12.35%. Michael Darda, Chief Economist and Chief Market Strategist at M-K-M Partners, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CE100 Index Jumps 8.9% in July as Sezzle, Amazon Lead Gains
A wild and wooly ride, indeed. But in the end, the PYMNTS Connected Economy™ 100 Index (CE100 Index™) managed to post positive 2.5% returns for the month, gaining 8.9% in July and winnowing down the year-to-date losses to 29.2%. CE100 Relative Performance. Source: PYMNTS. Payments-related stocks carried the...
Boeing cuts estimates for 737 MAX deliveries, flags supply-chain constraints
July 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) executives on Wednesday cut estimates for 737 MAX deliveries this year and warned that supply-chain constraints have capped its ability to ramp up jet production despite "significant" demand.
Analyst Ratings for Apple
Apple AAPL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Apple. The company has an average price target of $177.57 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $160.00.
Honeywell Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost As Aerospace Impresses
Honeywell International (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, thanks in part to impressive gain in the industrial group's commercial aerospace division. Honeywell said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.10 per...
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock has rallied strong off its post-pandemic lows at $113.02 to cut its losses on the year to (-24%).
Looking At Ford Motor's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
U.S. Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Drops 2%
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. GPN, The Mosaic Company MOS, Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON. The manufacturing...
BNB, Solana Lead Gains in Majors; Traders Point to Dollar Strength for Further Upside
Crypto markets added some 5% to overall capitalization in the past 24 hours as bitcoin broke the $24,000 level and ether neared $1,700 as majors continued a run from Wednesday. Bitcoin closed above its 50-day moving average for the second straight day, suggesting further upside if current buying pressure continues....
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020
U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&sP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
ICU Medical (ICUI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stocks With the Greatest Short-Squeeze Potential for August
A short squeeze is a phenomenon wherein a sudden jump in a stock’s price forces short sellers to close out their positions (i.e., buy shares to cover their shorts). This buying to close shoots that stock’s price even higher, setting off a flywheel effect that can send shares soaring.
Signs Of More Downside For Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Friday morning. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Verizon Communications traded more than 3.4 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of around 3.7% after the company reports earnings, significantly higher than the below 2% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
