NBC Los Angeles
Specials Will Sizzle as Hatch Chile Season Opens at Bristol Farms
A perfectly roasted Hatch chile can go in, alongside, atop, next to, or under just about any other foodstuff imaginable, if you like eats with heat and unusual pairings. Are we suggesting that you dash out and place two scoops of ice cream on the green 'n fleshy fruit minutes after it exits a hot roaster?
thepalmspringspost.com
Acting school’s arrival brought on by volume of talent in Palm Springs
The Actor’s Lab, one of the nation’s top acting schools, is coming to Palm Springs. J.D. Lewis, founder and coach of the Actor’s Lab since 1990, is behind the effort. Lewis has coached actors on shows including “Weeds,” “Better Call Saul,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Breaking Bad,” and many more. He has also coached writers, and directors in Hollywood and across the nation.
SFGate
Opulent Oasis: $3.5M Palm Springs Home With Mesmerizing Moroccan Flair
“It used to be part of the Singer sewing machine estate. This part of the house was actually the gardener's cottage,” explains listing agent Sandra Quinn, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “It was one of the first houses in the desert to have a second story on it. Nobody ever had two floors.”
greenweddingshoes.com
This Barbie-Core Elopement in Palm Springs Has Us Dreaming in Pink!
Okay it’s no secret we love pink… and we couldn’t help but fawn over this Palm Springs elopement inspiration with major Barbie-core vibes!! I mean a pink convertible, chunky heels, and a bright pink veil screams an elopement that Barbie and Ken would give their stamp of approval! Flower Disco absolutely nailed the event design and gorgeous florals while Ride or Die Retreats set up every dreamy detail of this styled shoot! Let’s check out more of these amazing photos by Sierra Dawn, shall we?
point2homes.com
25516 Brownestone Way, Murrieta, Riverside County, CA, 92563
What a wonderful opportunity to own this beautiful, newly renovated POOL/SPA home in Murrieta. This home has been renovated from top to bottom with new flooring, new exterior and interior paint, new GE appliances and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. From the moment you step in you will be impressed by the vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light. Dining room opens to a light and bright Kitchen with an adjacent eat-in nook and family room with fireplace. Step outside through the French doors to your large backyard with mature citrus trees, salt water pool and spa, solar lighting and newly built gazebo. Step back inside to find a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room has storage and direct access to the spacious, clean 3-car garage. On the 2nd floor you will find a lovely Primary Bedroom Suite featuring vaulted ceiling, beautifully redone Bathroom Suite including a new standalone soaking tub, Dreamline frameless shower with porcelain tiles and large closet!! Down the hall you will find 2 more sizable bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom shared bath between the 2 rooms. Oversized Lennox HVAC unit new in 2019 and new water heater just installed July 2022. Home also features a Dual Zone whole house fan system with timer to cool your home in the summer. LED lighting throughout this interior of the home and solar LED lighting outside. This home is located in the HEART of Murrieta close to shopping, 15/215 freeway access and only a 2-minute walk to the highly rated (9/10) Alta Murrieta Elementary. Low taxes and NO HOA! Hurry!!! Remodeled homes in this neighborhood do not come up very often!!
Opinion: Protect Prescription Drug Affordability for California Families
For me, health care is personal — it always will be. I was studying to be a chemical engineer until I found out that my great-grandfather had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. It is a terrible disease with few proven treatments and only a regimen of supportive care.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Valley Schools Back To School COVID Protocols
As the start of the school year approaches, multiple school districts across the Coachella Valley have released COVID protocols for their students. School’s are working to keep both their students and staff safe this school year. Desert Sands Unified School District’s start date is August 16, Palm Springs Unified...
Riverside County, FIND Food Bank provides bottled waters to residents of troubled Oasis MPH
The FIND Food Bank provided bottled waters to residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park, a community that's dealt with contaminated water for nearly three years. On Wednesday, county officials held a community meeting to hear from the park's residents. During the meeting, residents showed Supervisor Manuel Perez a notice, dated July 1, that the The post Riverside County, FIND Food Bank provides bottled waters to residents of troubled Oasis MPH appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers rank No. 3 in Inland Empire, magazine says
The Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers have once again been ranked among the nation’s elite in U.S. News and World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” rankings, ranking No. 3 in the Inland Empire metro area and No. 33 in California. As 33rd out of more...
paininthepass.info
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
Police help reunite teen found alone at Shakey’s Pizza in Riverside with family
The Riverside Police Department announced the safe return an unaccompanied teenager to his family. The reunion was announced shortly after 8 p.m. “As of a few minutes ago, our new friend JC is being reunited with his family who lives nearby. Looks like JC snuck out for an adventure while dad was napping,” police said […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella City Council Goes Dark in August
The city leaders in Coachella have cancelled all scheduled public meetings for the month of August. City staff sent out a notice one day after the last meeting for the month of July. According to Mayor Steven Hernandez, governments usually take breaks in one of the hottest months of the...
Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding
We continue to see sign of an oncoming storm all throughout the Coachella Valley, and we're sharing some tips on how to prepare for potential flooding. Storm clouds were seen all throughout the valley Saturday. Palm Springs resident, Zane who's lived in the Coachella Valley his entire life says rain tends to come as a The post Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Friday: Monsoonal thunderstorms spread west through the weekend
There is a notable increase in humidity when you step outside. Dew point temperatures have climbed into the 60s compared to yesterday's 40s! Monsoon flow will continue to expand westward into Southern California, creating an environment conducive to thunderstorms this weekend. On Saturday, thunderstorm chances increase for the High Desert...
One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta
One person died in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said today. Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Two people suffered major injuries and The post One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
GoFundMe created for man found dead inside a burned truck in Thermal
A GoFundMe page was created for the man who was found dead inside a burned pick-up truck a few weeks ago in Thermal. Investigators said the death was a homicide. The man was identified by authorities as Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, of Coachella. Hernandez was known by his friends and family as Jesse. His sister, The post GoFundMe created for man found dead inside a burned truck in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
Family Dispute Results In Three Structures Burned & About 30 Acres Brush Fire Near Silverwood Lake
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Man alleged to have set fire over dispute about the family’s property. The Highway Fire was reported at about 5pm on Friday, July 29, 2022. Just south of Highway 173 near Silverwood Lake. San Bernardino National Forest Fire Department with help from...
Saturday & Sunday: First Alert Weather Alert issued for flooding potential
The First Alert Weather Team has extended a Weather Alert through Sunday at 7 p.m. as the threat of flooding continues around the desert, mountains, and Inland Empire. The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a flash flooding warning for Joshua Tree until 1:15 PM PDT. KESQ Storms have crossed through the High Desert The post Saturday & Sunday: First Alert Weather Alert issued for flooding potential appeared first on KESQ.
Woman dies after falling from Mission Inn hotel's rotunda in Riverside
A woman died after she fell from the rotunda at the Mission Inn hotel in Riverside Thursday morning, police said.
