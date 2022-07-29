Enjoy Sizzling Summer Delights at This Local Butcher Shop

A new custom-built craft brewery was recently revealed at 29 Produce Row in north St. Louis. Iron Hops Brewing Co. debuted its manufacturing facilities this summer with a range of different styles and a well-developed barrel-aging program. The 5,000-square-foot facility features a 15-barrel brewhouse owned and operated by head brewer Chad Thompson, who spent 25 years in the St. Louis food and beverage industry before earning an International Diploma in Brewing Technology from the U.S. Siebel Institute of Chicago and Domens Academy in Munich, Germany – both of which are part of The World Brewing Academy. The certified beer server and sommelier also spent a decade as part of the management team with Robust Wine Bar before pursuing his passion for beer full-time.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO