Saint Louis, MO

Enjoy Sizzling Summer Delights at This Local Butcher Shop

By Maggie Peters
feastmagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.feastmagazine.com

Iron Hops Brewing Co. debuts a variety of beers and a barrel-aging program

A new custom-built craft brewery was recently revealed at 29 Produce Row in north St. Louis. Iron Hops Brewing Co. debuted its manufacturing facilities this summer with a range of different styles and a well-developed barrel-aging program. The 5,000-square-foot facility features a 15-barrel brewhouse owned and operated by head brewer Chad Thompson, who spent 25 years in the St. Louis food and beverage industry before earning an International Diploma in Brewing Technology from the U.S. Siebel Institute of Chicago and Domens Academy in Munich, Germany – both of which are part of The World Brewing Academy. The certified beer server and sommelier also spent a decade as part of the management team with Robust Wine Bar before pursuing his passion for beer full-time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Monte Bello Is a Slice of Pizza History

When Tanya Buechel wants to illustrate just how much her restaurant, Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861), means to people, she points to one of her longtime customers. The regular, an elderly gentleman, had taken his wife many years ago to Monte Bello for their first date, and the couple made it a tradition to come in every year on their anniversary to celebrate. This year, however, he arrived by himself on their special day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters is Raffling a New $305K Home

BELLEVILLE – This summer kicked off the 28th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois House Raffle, offering participants a chance to win 46 cash prizes with the the grand prize of a Fulford Homes “Whitney Farmhouse” style home valued at $305,644 or $250,000 in cash.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Golf legends flock to St. Louis for charity luncheon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two golf legends stopped in St. Louis for the second annual Legends Luncheon. Over 300 were in attendance for the unofficial kickoff of the ascension charity classic, coming soon Sept. 6 -11. Attendees heard stories from world golf Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez and Lee Trevino--
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
EUREKA, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Hartmann: Hooray! It's 1893 Again in the City of St. Louis

If all else fails to restore the city of St. Louis to its former glory, there's always this sci-fi strategy: Why not turn back the clock a century or two?. Jumping into a time machine makes perfect sense. Today, the city ranks 72nd in population with 298,034 residents. But if everyone would hop back to say, 1890, they'd be transported to a city of St. Louis ranked fifth in the U.S. with a population of 451,770.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
forsythwoman.com

On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri

Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its day

Ambassador Theatre, St.Louis, MO in 1926.CharmaineZoe's Marvelous Melange from England, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In 1926, the work of Chicago architects, C.W. and George L. Rapp (Rapp & Rapp), came to life with the Ambassador Theatre that used to sit at N. 7th and Locust Streets in St. Louis, Missouri. The architectural firm was recognized as being nationally known for its prominent work of office and theater buildings. The architectural design was French Renaissance style.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

