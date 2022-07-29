Enjoy Sizzling Summer Delights at This Local Butcher Shop

www.feastmagazine.com
A new custom-built craft brewery was recently revealed at 29 Produce Row in north St. Louis. Iron Hops Brewing Co. debuted its manufacturing facilities this summer with a range of different styles and a well-developed barrel-aging program. The 5,000-square-foot facility features a 15-barrel brewhouse owned and operated by head brewer Chad Thompson, who spent 25 years in the St. Louis food and beverage industry before earning an International Diploma in Brewing Technology from the U.S. Siebel Institute of Chicago and Domens Academy in Munich, Germany – both of which are part of The World Brewing Academy. The certified beer server and sommelier also spent a decade as part of the management team with Robust Wine Bar before pursuing his passion for beer full-time.
Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
When Tanya Buechel wants to illustrate just how much her restaurant, Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861), means to people, she points to one of her longtime customers. The regular, an elderly gentleman, had taken his wife many years ago to Monte Bello for their first date, and the couple made it a tradition to come in every year on their anniversary to celebrate. This year, however, he arrived by himself on their special day.
James Painter started walking in his neighborhood two years ago, soon after his beloved wife of 63 years passed away. He said he needed to get in shape after sitting with her for so long at the end of her life. “A couple of years ago, I couldn’t walk around...
BELLEVILLE – This summer kicked off the 28th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois House Raffle, offering participants a chance to win 46 cash prizes with the the grand prize of a Fulford Homes “Whitney Farmhouse” style home valued at $305,644 or $250,000 in cash.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two golf legends stopped in St. Louis for the second annual Legends Luncheon. Over 300 were in attendance for the unofficial kickoff of the ascension charity classic, coming soon Sept. 6 -11. Attendees heard stories from world golf Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez and Lee Trevino--
If only it could always be summer, always the last hurrah of the season and Ballwin Days. The annual community celebration, now in its 44th year, offers a weekend of musical entertainment, rides, food and fun that everyone in the family can enjoy. Planned for the weekend of Friday, Aug....
Monica performed at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
If all else fails to restore the city of St. Louis to its former glory, there's always this sci-fi strategy: Why not turn back the clock a century or two?. Jumping into a time machine makes perfect sense. Today, the city ranks 72nd in population with 298,034 residents. But if everyone would hop back to say, 1890, they'd be transported to a city of St. Louis ranked fifth in the U.S. with a population of 451,770.
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area has a plethora of sights to see and places to visit, and some of those are hiding in plain sight. The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis may be one of those spots. People often find out about the museum by searching...
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
A well-known grocery store chain just re-opened one of its store locations in Missouri after it had closed temporarily for renovations. Residents in Ferguson, Missouri now have another option for getting their groceries.
Chocolate may be good for high blood pressure.
Ambassador Theatre, St.Louis, MO in 1926.CharmaineZoe's Marvelous Melange from England, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In 1926, the work of Chicago architects, C.W. and George L. Rapp (Rapp & Rapp), came to life with the Ambassador Theatre that used to sit at N. 7th and Locust Streets in St. Louis, Missouri. The architectural firm was recognized as being nationally known for its prominent work of office and theater buildings. The architectural design was French Renaissance style.
An animal rescue shelter in Warrenton is asking for donations after taking in 22 neglected dogs earlier this week.
A couple was on a cross-country road trip when their dog Disko was stolen in St. Louis. He was recently returned to them.
