ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Tom Tugendhat backs Liz Truss in race for No 10

By Aubrey Allegretti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30dKH1_0gxzCo8X00
Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat at a leadership debate earlier this month.

Liz Truss has won the backing of former Tory leadership rival Tom Tugendhat.

In a major boost for the foreign secretary’s campaign, Tugendhat wrote in the Times that her plans for vast tax cuts are “founded on true Conservative principles”.

The chairman of the foreign affairs select committee also criticised Rishi Sunak’s fiscal policy, saying it is “not right” that the tax burden should be rising when people are heading into winter with “dread”.

His endorsement is important as he is popular among Conservative party members and a senior figure in the One Nation group of centrist Tory MPs.

It is another blow to Sunak, after the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, also came out in support of Truss.

Earlier Sunak admitted a video of him as a youngster saying he had no working-class friends was “silly”, as he defended holding off on tax cuts and claimed Truss’s plans would fuel an inflation “sugar rush”.

The Tory leadership contender, who is trailing in the race to replace Boris Johnson, also insisted, during an interview with Andrew Neil, that he would ensure some asylum seekers were removed to Rwanda, even if it was only several hundred as thousands more would be deterred.

Sunak faced a tough grilling from the Channel 4’presenter in the interview on Friday night that was dodged by his rival.

Asked by Neil if there was “not something unsavoury about the son of successful middle-class migrants prepared to turn away asylum seekers with a valid claim”, he replied defiantly: “No.”

Though Sunak admitted only several hundred migrants may be removed under the plan that will cost millions, he said many thousands would be deterred from trying to cross the Channel to claim asylum in the UK.

Among the questions put to him was whether he was embarrassed by a clip aired on the BBC when Sunak was in his early 20s. It showed the now-Tory leadership contender being interviewed as part of a programme on class.

“I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are working class – well, not working class,” said Sunak in the 2001 clip.

The footage was latched upon in the race to replace Johnson when it re-surfaced several weeks ago, with rivals scornful and suggesting it showed the wealthy Tory MP would not be able to relate to those struggling during the cost of living crisis.

Sunak addressed the video when pressed about whether he was out of touch by Neil. “We all say silly things when we’re students,” he admitted.

“I grew up working in my mum’s pharmacy, and you don’t end up doing that unless you interact with lots of people. I spent my time making sure we served our community.

“My parents worked incredibly hard to provide opportunities for me and that’s ultimately why I want to be prime minister because this country allowed my family to provide a better opportunity and future for me.”

Sunak, who several polls of Tory members have found is trailing behind Truss in the leadership contest, was also tackled over his refusal to cut taxes and an alleged “U-turn” over cutting VAT on energy bills.

Sunak had argued against the tax cut in question in February when he was chancellor, telling the Commons the policy “would disproportionately benefit wealthier households”.

On Friday, he admitted it was a blunt instrument but said it was one of the few levers that politicians could pull quickly.

He said the apparent volte-face was “absolutely not” a case of poor judgment initially and claimed Truss’ tax cuts – £30bn to be funded by borrowing – would put “fuel on the fire” of already-spiralling inflation.

Sunak said the move would be a “sugar rush” that would also push up interest rates and make worse the economic difficulties many will face this winter.

Despite being invited for a similar grilling by Neil, Truss followed the lead of Johnson at the last general election and refused to do so.

At the end of Friday’s programme, Neil said: “She declined our invitation. Her choice of course. That invitation still remains open.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner

Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Andrew Neil
Person
Tom Tugendhat
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Tory donor Rami Ranger claims that Britain will be seen as 'racist' if Conservative members fail to elect Rishi Sunak as the party's and the country's first non-white leader

Britain will be seen as 'racist' if the Conservatives fail to elect Rishi Sunak as their new leader, a millionaire party donor has said. Lord Rami Ranger said that choosing Liz Truss over the ex-chancellor would give the nation and the party 'a bad name'. The India-born businessman, who has...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Sunak tries to close the gap on rival in UK leadership race

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak, one of the two contenders to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Monday defended his decision to quit the government and help end Johnson’s scandal-tarnished leadership. Allies of Johnson accuse Sunak of treachery for stepping down as U.K. Treasury chief last month as the government floundered amid ethics scandals, with a resignation letter, saying “we cannot continue like this.” More than 50 government ministers went on to quit, leaving Johnson no choice but to resign as Conservative Party leader. Polls of Conservative members put Foreign Secretary Liz Truss ahead of Sunak in the contest to succeed Johnson as party leader. Postal ballots started arrived Monday at the homes of about 180,000 party members who will decide the winner. The new leader will be announced Sept. 5 and will automatically become prime minister. Sunak said his critics were “looking at the last few months of the government with slightly rose-tinted glasses.” He said “the government found itself on the wrong side of a very serious ethical issue.”
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Why is everyone dressing like a whimsical prairie milkmaid?

With details like puff sleeves or a rustic print, the whimsy dress may be fun and folkloric – but it can also mean business. isten, can we have a quick chat? Nothing to worry about. But we need to talk about your summer dress. You know the one. The long, loose one perhaps with smocking or shirring on the bodice. Oh, and the puffy sleeves – it’s definitely got puffy sleeves. Your upper arms and thighs are covered – that was partly why you bought it – but there might be a bare shoulder or a milkmaid-ish square neckline that shows a bit of décolletage. Was there a cut-out bit at the back? A bit of bare skin, but classy, you know. I think it’s gingham. But it could be floral or bright pink, or white linen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Rwanda#Uk#Tory#Times#The Channel 4
The Guardian

My life outside the gender binary: ‘People want to know, often within the first handshake, whether you were always like this’

I sit in the GP’s office. He asks: “So, when did you know?” I say: “Always.” Because I’ve heard that simplicity gets results. It is one phrase that has spanned my lifetime. No matter what setting, country or occasion, it remains undefeatable. Like a cockroach that refuses to disappear, it doesn’t care which part of my life I am in; it will always emerge: “So, when did you know?”
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Guardian

Tennis star Ash Barty marries longtime partner Garry Kissick

Retired tennis superstar Ash Barty has married her longtime partner Garry Kissick. The 26-year-old exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Queensland earlier this month. Barty reached the pinnacle of world tennis as No 1 during a decorated career on the WTA tour. Her three grand slam victories included the...
TENNIS
The Guardian

My youngest brother is a famous rockstar. I used to worry for him, but now I just feel so proud

This story ends at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. I’m standing alongside the rest of the sold-out arena, punching the dry ice, roaring along to Lights during Interpol’s sold-out show, as my youngest brother, Daniel, strides across the stage slashing at his guitar, singer Paul Banks leading the throng. “That’s why I hold you,” we all sing, “that is why I hold you dear.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Alarm grows as Orban prepares to take ‘pure Nazi’ rhetoric to US

A longstanding adviser to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán who resigned last week has warned him that his far-right rhetoric could have tragic consequences. The Hungarian leader sparked a backlash at home and abroad with a recent speech in which he spoke out against “race mixing”. Soon after, Zsuzsa Hegedüs, a sociologist who has known Orbán for 20 years, handed in her resignation, criticising the prime minister for what she called a “pure Nazi” speech.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

No 10 denies snub to Lionesses after Boris Johnson watches Euros final from Chequers

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson has denied he snubbed the Lionesses by not watching their Euros victory from Wembley, despite the German chancellor doing so. While no extra bank holiday is expected to be created to mark the achievement of the England women’s football team, Downing Street did hint the squad could be lined up for honours in recognition of their success.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Boris and Carrie Johnson host wedding party on Tory donor’s estate

Guests are arriving for Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding bash at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor. The outgoing prime minister and his wife are hosting family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials with a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

382K+
Followers
89K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy