Jackson-based Author Gerard Helferich Breaks into Fiction with ‘Hot Time: A Mystery’

I am writing this review on the verge of a food coma. I just finished the best birria tacos I’ve ever had, and I take EVERY opportunity to eat birria tacos. I went to The Tattooed Chef on Friday, but unfortunately Chef Chana wasn’t serving tacos. I got the tamales and rice and chicken. I don’t like tamales, but these had peppers and rice in them. They were really good as far as tamales go, but again, not my thing. The chicken and rice though? That was delicious. The chicken was fall off the bone tender and juicy as all get out. The rice was seasoned so well, and it had just a little bit of a kick. It was really good, I would eat it again.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO