Jackson-based Author Gerard Helferich Breaks into Fiction with ‘Hot Time: A Mystery’

vicksburgnews.com
The Tomato Place, a Mississippi treasure
Twenty-two years ago, The Tomato Place was nothing more than one of four fruit and veggie stands run by Luke Hughes. “I was here sorting tomatoes, when this guy comes up, takes a look at my tomatoes and asks if we could make him a sandwich. I made him a sandwich. Guess he must’ve really liked it,” Hughes says with a chuckle. “Because the very next day, he came back for another one. The rest, as they say, is history.”
theclintoncourier.net
MC missionaries prepare to spread the gospel throughout the world
More than a dozen Baptist Student Union missionaries are working four- to eight-week terms this summer at various locations, both international and domestic. Dozens of other MC students, faculty and staff will also serve one- or two-week missions with their home or college church programs. “We have an incredible group...
vicksburgnews.com
Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race
Satartia is from the Choctaw and means “Pumpkin Place,” but they must have taken the pumpkins with them because I didn’t see a single one. As one of the oldest non-Native settlements in Mississippi, Satartia is also the smallest, according to people who count that kind of thing. The 2020 census lists 41 residents. The town has had a cotton gin for some time but can brag to its jealous neighbors about the country store that opened up recently.
vicksburgnews.com
Restaurant review: The Tattooed Chef by Bethany Claire Johnson
I am writing this review on the verge of a food coma. I just finished the best birria tacos I’ve ever had, and I take EVERY opportunity to eat birria tacos. I went to The Tattooed Chef on Friday, but unfortunately Chef Chana wasn’t serving tacos. I got the tamales and rice and chicken. I don’t like tamales, but these had peppers and rice in them. They were really good as far as tamales go, but again, not my thing. The chicken and rice though? That was delicious. The chicken was fall off the bone tender and juicy as all get out. The rice was seasoned so well, and it had just a little bit of a kick. It was really good, I would eat it again.
teslarati.com
Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store
Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
theclintoncourier.net
Welcome Week, Back to the Bricks Herald Mississippi College Students’ Return to Clinton Campus
After a 12-week hiatus from the spring semester, the stillness of summer on the Mississippi College campus will soon make way for the excitement of Welcome Week, when hundreds of new and returning students greet their peers and settle in for the University’s 197th academic session. From pickleball tournaments...
WLBT
Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family cleaned a Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents on Saturday. The Shirley family headed to Shirley Elementary, located at 330 Judy Street, to ensure the building was clean and ready for the upcoming school year. The school was formally known as...
WLBT
Jackson restaurants struggle during boil water notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Restaurant owners said they are paying an expensive price tag during boil water notices and are having to adjust how they operate. Water is essential, but it’s even more necessary for Jackson restaurants trying to prepare food and drinks to hungry customers. But what do restaurants do when their city is often under boil water notices?
Pelahatchie woman sentenced for murder-for-hire plot
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelahatchie woman was sentenced to 120 months in prison for her role in a murder-for-hire plot. Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, was sentenced by United States District Judge Carlton W. Reeves on Monday. The sentence included a fine of $1,000 and a term of three years of supervised release following her […]
WAPT
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended
JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help
A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo set for Aug. 6-8
The first annual Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo, the largest outdoor show to ever be held in Mississippi, will be held August 6-8, 2021, at the new Mississippi Trade Mart located at the state fairgrounds in Jackson, Miss. The show will be hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks and presented by Southern AgCredit.
Mississippi Link
Noted actress Sheryl Lee Ralph to keynote JSU’s annual Mary E. Peoples Scholarship Luncheon
American actress, singer, author and activist Sheryl Lee Ralph will deliver the keynote when Jackson State University hosts its annual Mary E. Peoples Scholarship Luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Jackson Convention Complex in downtown Jackson. This year’s goal is $150,000 and proceeds will benefit the...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Lexington uncertain of future now that it’s rid of racist police chief
Lexington, Mississippi has some important things in common with Ferguson, Missouri, the St. Louis suburb that was exposed nationally for its discriminatory police practices in 2014. Lexington has a 79-17 percent Black to white population base, while Ferguson has a 67-29 Black/white ratio. White mayors and white police chiefs ruled Ferguson, as was the case in Lexington until recently. Black people just went about their lives as second-class citizens in both places, paying the recurring traffic fines and misdemeanor court penalties that never seemed to stop coming but were the lifeblood of the city finances.
WLBT
JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway at a house along the intersection of Lee Drive and Cameron Street in Jackson. Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that the house is often occupied by vagrants and has been the center of at least one other shooting. The Hinds County...
Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
WLBT
If you live in a ‘disaster-prone area,’ the state may help you build a safe room
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want to build a storm shelter at your home, you could get some help from the state. MEMA is launching its Individual Safe Room Program to help residents of disaster-prone areas build a safe room or storm shelter. Funding from the state’s Backwater Flooding...
WAPT
'We object to the boil-water notice,' Jackson mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city objects to the latestboil-water notice issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health. "We object because we do not feel it is consistent with what is taking place," Lumumba said Monday during a news briefing at City Hall. The...
WAPT
Four homicides reported in one weekend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened between Friday and Sunday. According to police, Morris Stamps, 35, was found dead Sunday in an abandoned house on Lee Street, marking the city's 84th homicide of 2022. This time last year, Jackson reached 87 homicides. This...
WAPT
Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
