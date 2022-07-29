www.thevarsitynews.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
thevarsitynews.net
2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD
Birmingham One Bedroom / One Bathroom Second Floor Unit - Welcome to Birmingham! Private entry, second floor unit available at 675 sq ft. Property offers coin operated laundry, storage cage, assigned parking space and landlord pays heat and water. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, MI. Address...
thevarsitynews.net
2601-2623 CROOKS ROAD
Royal Oak Townhouse - Two story, 1000 sq ft Townhouse in Royal Oak. The unit has one bedroom, one den/office, one full bathroom and one half bath. Amenities included central air, carport, washer & dryer in unit, private entry and patio/porch in the backyard. Cats are welcome, sorry NO dogs.
thevarsitynews.net
41746 Marold Dr
Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Ranch with Full Basement - Enjoy your 1700sqft ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Living room with hardwood floors and natural brick fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to dining room. Completely redone full bath with double vanity sinks and beautiful tile work in shower. Basement provides tons of storage or additional living space. Space for washer and dryer in house. Two car garage attached. Great location at 18 1/2 and Mound Rd.
thevarsitynews.net
Chatsford Village Apartments
Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24 hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the ultimate goal of achieving your complete satisfaction. Why wait? A rewarding experience in high quality apartment living awaits you at Chatsford...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevarsitynews.net
23005 Kelly Rd
Updated Apartments, Heat and Water included. Section 8 Accepted - Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with landlord paid heat and water. Updated kitchen and bath, dedicated parking space, Air condition, and onsite laundry. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. Ask us about the security deposit replacement program!. Location. 23005 Kelly...
hourdetroit.com
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
thevarsitynews.net
18310 Beechwood St
Cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom home in a lovely quiet neighborhood. Beautiful wood floors throughout the home. Kitchen has new floors along with new countertops and a brand new dishwasher! Home has central air, and a huge backyard. Applications are completed online. $15 per adult with a $3 processing...
thevarsitynews.net
35258 W 8 Mile
Garden Court Manor - 1 Bedroom Renovated - Great 1 bedroom renovated apartment! In unit washer and dryer. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Units have either balconies or patios. Large door-wall in living room provide plenty of natural light. Central heat and central air. Bedroom has large walk in closet. Each unit has an assigned carport parking spot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Homeowner fed up with constant littering by City of Detroit employees
DETROIT – A single mom of two on the west side of Detroit is having a trash problem. She lives across from the Davison Yard, which is where some city employees work. She claims to have seen them littering and says it often ends with her cleaning it up.
thevarsitynews.net
21056 Flora St
Charming, very tidy 2 bedroom condominium in quiet Roseville neighborhood. 950 sq ft includes: open layout ceramic tile kitchen, appliances include range, dishwasher, and washer / dryer. Dining room includes dining set hutch and island in kitchen. Central air included. $1,200 per month. Call Dave for appointment @ 586.925-0899. $20...
thevarsitynews.net
13951 Saint Mary's
Renovated Lower 2 Bedroom Duplex in Detroit - Come see this renovated 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Lower-Level Duplex in Detroit. Neutral Colors, Carpeted, Decorative Fireplace in Living Room. $55 Application Fee per Adult. $325.00, Cleaning Fee. $130 Admin Fee. $15 Monthly Resident Fee. No Pets, No Smoking. FOR LEASING INFORMATION...
thevarsitynews.net
22049 Fairlane Blvd
Upper ranch unit includes all kitchen appliances including microwave. Washer and dryer. One car attached garage with opener. Studio ceiling in living room, dining room and master suite. Location. 22049 Fairlane Blvd, Woodhaven, MI. Address approximated. Rent. $1500. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/01/2022. Listing ID. 78061942Source.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevarsitynews.net
29744 Rosslyn Ave
Nicely updated Garden City Ranch. Three bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Updated vinyl siding, windows, exterior door, kitchen, lighting, brand new main bath and more. New carpet in bedrooms. Half bath in finished lower level. New vinyl plank flooring in lower level. Fenced yard, 1.5 detached garage. Kitchen appliances included. Minimum 2 year lease. NO SMOKING. Small dog ok with $250 non-refundable pet fee. NO cats. $150 cleaning fee. $35 application fee. Credit over 600 required. Combined income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
fox2detroit.com
David Woodger: Remains in burned out home may be missing Detroit barber, suspect arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department held an update on Monday about several major crimes, including the disappearance of a popular Detroit barber who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis spoke during the update about several crimes, including the case of David...
MetroTimes
Detroit Land Bank Authority seeks buyer to preserve home of civil rights advocate Sarah E. Ray
A piece of Detroit’s civil rights history could be sold for just $1. The Detroit Land Bank Authority is seeking a buyer for the home of unsung activist Sarah E. Ray, who helped desegregate the famed Boblo boats in 1948. Potential buyers must present a proposal to preserve or reimagine the disheveled home and an adjacent lot in Ray's honor.
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
Detroit home repair program gets $15 million to fix more roofs, windows
A city home repair program received an additional $15 million Friday to fix more roofs and windows for low-income Detroiters. State lawmakers representing Detroit joined Mayor Mike Duggan to announce that the Renew Detroit program — launched last year to repair roofs for income-eligible seniors and homeowners with disabilities — can now help 2,000...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
Comments / 4