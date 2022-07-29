Dr. Christy Eskes Named Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Program Director Ahead of Inaugural Year

www.kgi.edu
Dr. Cynthia Martinez Named New Dean of the School of Community Medicine
Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) President Dr. Sheldon Schuster has announced Dr. Cynthia Martinez as the new Dean of the School of Community Medicine (SOCM). Martinez has served as the Dean of Students at KGI since June 2018 and takes over as SOCM Dean effective August 1, 2022. “Dean Martinez has...
San Bernardino schools welcome students back for the first day of school
Tens of thousands of students in the San Bernardino City Unified School District are welcomed back for the first day of school.
13-year-old from Fontana accepted to medical school: 'Don't let anybody tell you no'
At just 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker has already been accepted to medical school after graduating high school last year.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
UCI researchers say this molecule could stimulate hair growth in possible treatment for baldness
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) — It’s a truly hair-raising discovery. Bald is beautiful, but some local scientists are betting that you’ll look better with hair up there. Some people are comfortable being bald, but finding answers for those who want to keep their hair is worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year for companies with products already on the market.
Twenty Four Seven Hotels Announces Grand Opening of 108-Room Hampton Inn & Suites Rancho Cucamonga
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Twenty Four Seven Hotels, a third-party hospitality management company for premium-branded, select-service and lifestyle hotel segments in the western U.S., today announced the grand opening of the 108-room Hampton Inn & Suites Rancho Cucamonga in Calif. The new addition brings the company’s total portfolio to 26 hotels, 17 of which are in the Golden State. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005209/en/ Twenty Four Seven Hotels, a third-party hospitality management company for premium-branded, select-service and lifestyle hotel segments in the western U.S., today announced the grand opening of the 108-room Hampton Inn & Suites Rancho Cucamonga in Calif. (Photo: Business Wire)
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
Q2 2022 Southern California Real Estate Market Update
The following analysis of select counties of the Southern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
Paramedics transfer patient to nearby hospital for medical emergency
A patient in Castaic was transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital for a medical emergency, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. Fire Department dispatcher Robert Diaz said they received a call for help at approximately 6:53 p.m. for a medical emergency on the 30000 block of Cartagena Place in Castaic. Diaz was unable to give specific details regarding the medical emergency, however, radio traffic described a possible pediatric drowning as the cause of the emergency.
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
5814 E Muir Drive, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92869
Listed by Christina Rodin-Atwater with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome to 5814 E Muir Dr in the Community of Los Tesoros nestled on a Cul-De-Sac Street in the Hills of Orange. As you drive up to this home, you will notice the detail work with Natural Stone accents. Upscale Interior Remodel in Contemporary Style with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, OFFICE and HOME GYM. With nearly 3,000 Sq ft of Living Space and a 9,180 Sq Ft Private Lot, this home is sure to please even the most discerning Buyer. Walk into a Massive Open Concept Kitchen with several Seating areas, Barstools and Dining Area, Cozy Family Room with Fireplace where Bi-Fold Doors extend into your Outdoor Living Space, Entertainer's Bar Area, Gym or Downstairs Office with its' separate entrance, Guest Bathroom, Inside Laundry, and Direct Garage Access. Interior Designed with Natural Stone and Porcelain Tile Flooring. You'll enjoy Hilltop Views from the Primary Bedroom Balcony and from other bedrooms. Primary Bedroom Ensuite includes a Sitting Area with Fireplace, Bathroom equipped with huge Walk-In Shower, Dual Shower Heads, Double Sinks, and Two Mirrored Closets with Organizers. Upstairs you'll also find 3 additional Bedrooms all with Closet Organizers. Oversized Two-Car Garage has Custom Cabinetry and a unique Hair Styling Station, great for your mobile Hair Stylist to come to you. Backyard designed with Natural Stone, Synthetic Grass, Custom Jacuzzi that fits more than 8 people, Built-In BBQ with Island Seating and TV, Firepit, and Room for a Pool. Orange Unified School District, 55 Fwy & Toll Roads, Old Towne Orange, Tustin Marketplace, and great Restaurants and Entertainment all nearby. Discover life in the Hills of Orange! Contact your Realtor or the Listing Agent for a private showing!
380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
Sheriff's department to host hiring event Saturday
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County Sheriff's Department recruitment drive to fill numerous correctional deputy positions will be held Saturday in Riverside, and officials said applicants who meet initial criteria can expect to begin the background check process almost immediately. "Department employees will be on-site to provide career...
Tragic Loss | Support Tam’s Family after a Senseless Tragedy
On July 27, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, my aunt and uncle, Connie and Tam Nguyen, were out on their nightly evening walk with my mom, Hoa Le. As they were crossing the intersection near their home, a minivan blew through a stop sign and crashed into them. My mom suffered a broken femur and is in the hospital recovering from surgery. My aunt, who has suffered from Parkinson’s for the past 25 years and is partially blind, managed to escape with cuts, bruises, and a contusion to her head as my uncle did his best to push her out of harms’ way. Through his efforts, he was struck by the van and ran over. Unfortunately, he did not survive his massive injuries at the hospital.
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
