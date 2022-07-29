New Corner Spot Diner + Drink serves nostalgia in Bonita Springs

Fishing charter captain Daniel Andrews, 32, stands at the helm of his carbon-fiber and Kevlar flats boat. He’s dressed in his work uniform: a pair of amphibious shorts, a long-sleeve sun shirt and polarized Costas. Most of his face is covered with a long brown beard. When he speaks, his voice is steady and sure, but he doesn’t speak much; he says what he needs to say, and then he stops talking. He lets the water, the mangroves, the birds and the fish speak for him.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO