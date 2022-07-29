New Corner Spot Diner + Drink serves nostalgia in Bonita Springs

www.gulfshorebusiness.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
Pizzata Pizzeria builds new Naples business on sourdough
Sourdough pizza puts Pizzata Pizzeria + Aperitivo on another level. Patrons will be able to have the first taste of Pizzata’s naturally leavened pizza dough—created by a three- to five-day fermentation process—starting with the pizzeria’s soft opening Wednesday at Piper’s Crossing, where Airport-Pulling meets Immokalee Road in North Naples.
11 of the Best Kid-Friendly Attractions In Fort Myers
Whether you are a local to the Fort Myers area or vacationing here, you need something to do with your kids. Luckily, there are a lot of attractions in Fort Myers, and they are even fun for the grown-ups. There are things to do when it is rainy, hot, or...
Fort Myers land sells for $30.8 million
Certain pockets of Southwest Florida seem to be immune from any national economic downturn trends, including the Interstate 75 and State Road 82 corridor in Fort Myers. A 64-acre parcel just east of I-75 and on the north side of SR 82 sold for $30.8 million. The property is flanked to the east by the Lexington Palms apartment complex and a planned warehouse and distribution facility currently known as Project Rainforest.
The Laurels apartments in Fort Myers sell for $44.6 million
Ft Myers Laurels Multifamily LLC purchased The Laurels, a 13-building , 240-unit apartment complex, at 2346 Winkler Ave. in Fort Myers from SPR Laurels Owner LLC for $44.6 million. The property last sold in 2019 for $34.8 million.
August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases
OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
Proposed pocket park may find home on vacant lot in downtown Fort Myers
To the east sits The Franklin Shops, a two-story, mixed-use shop downtown, offering a variety of fashion, furnishings, beauty and eats with art and events. To the west sits Man on First, a men’s boutique, offering men’s fashion, accessories and gadgets. In the middle, a 2,865-square-foot, fenced-in lot has sat vacantly since 2019.
Best Brunch in Fort Myers, FL — 20 Top Places!
This urban city in Florida is popular for its beaches and shopping, all of which can be exhausting if you haven’t had your morning meal beforehand. But don’t worry; Fort Myers excels at breakfast and brunch, so you’ll have plenty of alternatives to eat before heading on a breezy city trip.
Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians
Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
Property manager explains some of the reasons for rising rents in Cape Coral
Rental prices are skyrocketing everywhere in Southwest Florida, pushing people to move out of our area. One family says their rent was set to increase by $800 a month, so they packed their stuff and left the state, and they aren’t alone. It wasn’t that long ago that the...
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples
At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
Water quality is still front and center for businesses along the Gulfshore
Fishing charter captain Daniel Andrews, 32, stands at the helm of his carbon-fiber and Kevlar flats boat. He’s dressed in his work uniform: a pair of amphibious shorts, a long-sleeve sun shirt and polarized Costas. Most of his face is covered with a long brown beard. When he speaks, his voice is steady and sure, but he doesn’t speak much; he says what he needs to say, and then he stops talking. He lets the water, the mangroves, the birds and the fish speak for him.
Demolition request denied for former restaurant at Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs
Locals passionate about saving the Everglades Wonder Gardens restaurant building gathered at Bonita Springs City Hall on Thursday night to use their voices to preserve history. In May, the Bonita Springs City Council voted unanimously to pursue demolition of the vacant city-owned building that was once the Wonder Gardens restaurant....
Study: Cape Coral among U.S. cities most susceptible to housing downturn in a recession
Cape Coral is ranked third among cities most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline year over year if the economy goes into a recession, according to a Redfin study. Redfin’s analysis of housing markets in 98 U.S. metros where sufficient data was available uses several housing-related indicators for each metro, including home-price volatility, average debt-to-income ratio and home-price growth. Trailing just behind top-ranked Riverside, California and Boise, Idaho, Cape Coral compiled a 76.7 overall risk score relative to the other metros in the analysis. North Port, Las Vegas and Sacramento, California rounded out the top five.
Demolition decision for Bonita Springs historic 75-year-old restaurant
A 75-year-old restaurant at risk of being demolished will continue standing tall in Bonita Springs. A discussion about The Wonder Gardens Cafe took place Thursday night. The city of Bonita Springs became the owner of the building and the property back in 2015 and two years later, it was designated as historic.
Woman touches donuts, punches deputy at Southwest Florida Dunkin Donuts
A woman's been arrested for striking a deputy after causing a scene at a Southwest Florida Dunkin Donuts.
William H. Huff Companies opening second warehouse in Naples
Naples-based William C. Huff Companies announced expansion into a second warehouse at Don Street in Naples in response to increased demand for its moving logistics and downsizing solutions. The company is providing expanded service offerings from the warehouse, including furniture repair and restoration, custom crating, receiving and delivery services and elite designer services. Starting in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire, the company evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, New Hampshire and Naples which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners.
Weighing the costs, benefits of burying power lines in SWFL
In this Gulfshore Business report, Florida Power & Light is kicking off a new project that will make it easier to flip the power back on after a powerful storm. Five months ago, at Hernando Avenue and Claude Court in Port Charlotte looked a bit different. At the time, there...
Mike Greenwell’s plans as newest Lee County commissioner
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Mike Greenwell will take a swing at public service after being sworn in as a Lee County commissioner on Tuesday, and he says water quality and housing are two big priorities for him. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Greenwell to replace the late Commissioner...
Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday
A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
