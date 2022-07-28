ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Meghan Akim Mrs. Hawaii 2022 Soars

By Amanda Stevens
hawaiiirl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hawaiiirl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Veracity Report

Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally

While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.
Vice

Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says

A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy