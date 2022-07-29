Floating World Comics Is Moving Out of Old Town... to the Mall

www.portlandmercury.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
WWEEK
Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed
Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
KGW
Portland comic book shop voted best in the world at San Diego Comi-Con
Books With Pictures earned the recognition of industry peers. The store owner says that her focus is to not only carry the best books, but the most diverse content.
The Portland Mercury
FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See Amos Lee and the Psychedelic Furs!
Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland’s Books With Pictures named best comic shop in the world
Books With Pictures was just named the best comic shop in the world. We reported on the store being nominated for the Eisner Spirit of Retailing award and at that time, owner Katie Pryde was heading off to San Diego Comic Con to see if the shop had won. And...
WWEEK
We Heat Mapped a Trailer Park in Southeast Portland on the Sixth Day of Blistering Weather
On Saturday afternoon, the sixth day of the weeklong heat wave that descended on Portland, WW took climate scientist and researcher Joey Williams to an RV park in Southeast Portland where a man named Eugene Anderson died during last year’s heat dome. There, Williams and WW measured the heat...
Portland filmmaker explores the mystery of a mother’s disappearance in ‘Sam Now’
When Reed Harkness picked up a camera at age 18, and started filming his half-brother, Sam Harkness, who was 11 years old at the time, the images showed the young Sam goofing around and being playful. But the tone changed years later, when the filmmaker and Sam set out on a journey to try and solve a family mystery – what happened to Sam’s mother?
Old Fashioned Festival brings community back together
Albeit smaller than previous years, event reconnects old friends, brings classic charm to town. It's hot, hot, hot in Newberg -- so hot that after just 15 minutes in the sun, it feels like someone took a paintbrush and covered me in three thick coats of sweat. But the heat, topping 96 degrees on Thursday, hasn't deterred the many kids and parents who now swarm the sidewalk in front of Renne Field for the Old Fashioned Festival's annual children's parade. Children, from babies to teenagers, are decked out in various costumes. Most have adorned their helmets with horns or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thereflector.com
Rocky’s Pizza & R Bar makes changes following addition of new co-owner
Rocky’s Pizza & R Bar in Battle Ground has undergone a number of improvements to the restaurant space and menu, thanks in part to a vision new co-owner Gianni Carbone brought with him. Carbone, a part-owner and equity partner of the popular pizzeria, started in his role in June...
WWEEK
How a Crucial Thread in Portland’s Social Safety Net Frayed Without Anyone Noticing
If you’ve lived in Portland long enough, you probably have some manner of relationship with the Taft Home, a low-income, assisted living, senior home in Southwest Portland. It conspicuously sits on the iconic Crystal Ballroom block, a four-story, brick-red building plainly visible from the 405 where it heralds the exit that leads to Powell’s, the Crystal Ballroom, Everyday Music, and the glossy storefronts of the Pearl District.
Meet George Jetson, born this day (we think)
Apparently it all began July 31, 2022 when George Jetson was born.
beavertonresourceguide.com
A Beaverton Welcome: Nak Won Ribbon Cutting
I see them bloom for me and you. The first thing I noticed about Beaverton after arriving was the picturesque downtown hub of residential and commercial life with blossoming greenery greeting you at every corner. The variegated flowers displayed in woven baskets on the downtown light poles. The blocked off sanctuary for community activity and gathering at the 1st Street Dining Commons! There was an idyllic feel about the space I was exploring that you don’t really experience in other downtowns. The unique aurora could definitely be attributed to the perceptible cohesion between business establishments, residential facilities, local government affiliates, faith communities, and other integral stakeholders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity is much lower.
pdxmonthly.com
Are $5 Cheeseburgers Gone for Good?
At the outset of the pandemic, Mike Aldridge sold $4 burgers off his porch in the Mid-City neighborhood of New Orleans—his way, he says, of doing what he could to help people get by in hard times. Pre-COVID, Aldridge cooked at some of Portland's ritziest hotel-restaurants. And when word spread about his adamantly no-BS burgers, an offer came to bring them out west. Halfway through 2020, Aldridge came back, burgers in tow, and opened Mid-City Smash Burger (MCSB), a food cart named for his former stomping grounds. The Rose City leaned in, eating up to 300 “smashy bois” from the SE Stark cart daily.
techaiapp.com
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities – TechCrunch
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
19-year-old Portland man killed in Old Town shooting feared for his life, court records show
Friday night’s shooting in Portland’s Old Town entertainment district claimed the life of Lauren Teyshawn Abbott Jr., a 19-year-old Portland man who told county officials four months ago that he feared for his life after a close friend was gunned down, according to court records. Abbott was taken...
Genny Nelson, Sisters of the Road 1952-2020
Big crowd fondly remembers Portland founder of Old Town cafe that serves the poor. If they could give her six stars, they would. Friends of Genevieve "Genny" Nelson, co-founder of the famous cafe in Old Town, Sisters of the Road, gave her an emotional send-off on Wednesday, July 27, two years after her death. Over 100 people gathered in an annex of Temple Beth Israel in Northwest Portland to tell stories and remember a woman known for her compassion toward the homeless. Nelson founded the cafe as a safe space where anyone could get a meal for $1.25,...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Patriot Prayer Brawler Sentenced, Wildfire Season Arrives, and Somebody Actually Hired Nick Kristof
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Looks like we're...
Comments / 0